Fantasy Baseball Week 15 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Zac Gallen, Logan Allen as sleepers

What stands out most in these rankings is that the best pitchers also happen to have the best matchups in Week 15 (July 1-7).

That is great for everyone who happens to roster Chris Sale, Patrick Corbin, Trevor Bauer or David Price, but a little frustrating for those looking to plunder the waiver wire.

If you find yourself in such a position, your best bet is to chase talent rather than opportunity. Griffin Canning remains available in more than one-fifth of CBS Sports leagues despite an elite swinging strike rate and sub-1.00 WHIP. Zac Gallen, a top prospect for the Marlins, is up for grabs still in some leagues and has shown enough potential through two starts that you shouldn't let his matchups against the Braves and Nationals scare you away. Logan Allen, who's also prepping for his third career start, has been hyped on some level as well and at least will be facing the Giants in one of his two starts this week.

That's about as far as I'm willing to go in terms of sleepers, though the pitchers ranked 16-23 range are at least viable in points leagues, where a crooked ERA or WHIP wouldn't do as much damage. It may not be worth freeing up a roster spot for them, though.