Fantasy Baseball Week 16 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Berrios
Find out which pitchers are in line for an extra start this week
Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 16 (July 7-13), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Nathan Eovaldi, Dylan Cease, Ryan Pepiot, Jose Soriano, Eury Perez, Nick Martinez, Brayan Bello, Brandon Pfaadt, Aaron Civale and Joey Cantillo.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
P. Skenes SP PIT Paul Skenes SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|2
|3
J. deGrom SP TEX Jacob deGrom SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|4
Y. Yamamoto SP LAD Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP LAD
|
@
|
@
|5
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
|
@
|
@
|6
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|7
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|8
N. Pivetta SP SD Nick Pivetta SP SD
|
vs
|
vs
|9
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
|
vs
|
vs
|10
C. Holmes SP NYM Clay Holmes SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|11
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|12
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|13
|14
|15
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
|
vs
|
vs
|16
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|17
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
|
vs
|
vs
|18
S. Imanaga SP CHC Shota Imanaga SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|19
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
|
vs
|
vs
|20
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
|
@
|
@
|21
|22
N. Martinez SP CIN Nick Martinez SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|23
|24
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
|
vs
|
vs
|25
N. Cameron SP KC Noah Cameron SP KC
|
vs
|
vs
|26
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|27
|28
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|29
|30
L. Roupp SP SF Landen Roupp SP SF
|
vs
|
vs
|31
J. Junk RP MIA Janson Junk RP MIA
|
@
|
@
|32
|33
|34
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|35
D. Fuentes SP ATL Didier Fuentes SP ATL
|
@
|
@
|36
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
|
@
|
@
|37
|38
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
|
@
|
@
|39
J. Cantillo RP CLE Joey Cantillo RP CLE
|
@
|
@