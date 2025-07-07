cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 16 (July 7-13), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Nathan Eovaldi, Dylan Cease, Ryan Pepiot, Merrill Kelly, Jose Soriano, Eury Perez, Nick Martinez, Brayan Bello, Aaron Civale and Joey Cantillo.

All information is up to date as of late Sunday.

Must-start, all formats
1
J. deGrom SP TEX Jacob deGrom SP TEX
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
HOU
Houston
2
Y. Yamamoto SP LAD Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP LAD
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
SF
San Francisco
3
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
SD
San Diego
4
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
DET
Detroit
5
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
WAS
Washington
6
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
HOU
Houston
7
N. Pivetta SP SD Nick Pivetta SP SD
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
8
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
9
C. Holmes SP NYM Clay Holmes SP NYM
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
KC
Kansas City
10
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
11
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
ATH
Athletics
12
R. Pepiot SP TB Ryan Pepiot SP TB
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
BOS
Boston
13
S. Baz SP TB Shane Baz SP TB
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
BOS
Boston
14
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
15
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
Advisable in most cases
16
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
17
S. Imanaga SP CHC Shota Imanaga SP CHC
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
18
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
19
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
20
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
COL
Colorado
Better left for points leagues
21
N. Martinez SP CIN Nick Martinez SP CIN
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
COL
Colorado
22
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
23
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
24
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
25
N. Cameron SP KC Noah Cameron SP KC
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
26
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
27
A. Heaney SP PIT Andrew Heaney SP PIT
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
28
S. Burke SP CHW Sean Burke SP CHW
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
No thanks
29
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
30
L. Roupp SP SF Landen Roupp SP SF
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
31
J. Junk RP MIA Janson Junk RP MIA
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
32
C. Gordon SP HOU Colton Gordon SP HOU
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
TEX
Texas
33
R. Fitts SP BOS Richard Fitts SP BOS
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
34
A. Civale SP CHW Aaron Civale SP CHW
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
35
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
36
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
37
D. Fuentes SP ATL Didier Fuentes SP ATL
@
ATH
Athletics
 		@
STL
St. Louis
38
B. Young SP BAL Brandon Young SP BAL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
MIA
Miami
39
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
40
J. Cantillo RP CLE Joey Cantillo RP CLE
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox