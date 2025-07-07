Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.



One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.



Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 16 (July 7-13), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Nathan Eovaldi, Dylan Cease, Ryan Pepiot, Merrill Kelly, Jose Soriano, Eury Perez, Nick Martinez, Brayan Bello, Aaron Civale and Joey Cantillo.

All information is up to date as of late Sunday.