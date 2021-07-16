cody-bellinger-7-1400.jpg

Coming away from the Fantasy Baseball season as a winner requires drafting well and being an ace on the waiver wire, but making trades also plays a significant part. And we're not far from the point in the MLB season where the real teams can't make any more trades, and your Fantasy leagues will probably follow shortly after.

That means you're running out of time to make a big swing. If you're in first place, that could mean bolstering your lineup's weak spots with more reliable options -- your approach should be about minimizing risk as much as possible. That might mean moving on from someone like Chris Paddack or Blake Snell, a player who could conceivably make your roster even better down the stretch, but who could also continue to play poorly and sink your winning team. 

If you're deeper in the standings, you're at the point where safety and predictability no longer matter, so you should be looking for a bit of volatility. A ninth-place team that acquires Christian Yelich or Cody Bellinger might wind up in 10th if those two continue to struggle as they have all season. Which … doesn't really matter! But, if Yelich and Bellinger suddenly rediscover their MVP form, they could be the keys to marching back up the standings. 

Figuring out what your team needs and how to acquire it is important all season long, and it ultimately always comes down to this: You want to end up with more value on your team than what you are giving away. It's easier said than done -- every potential trade partner is trying to do the same thing to you -- but there are ways to improve your odds. 

It just requires taking some chances. And maybe getting rid of sentimentality. Because, when it comes to a sell-high trade, you're going to be moving on from some of the players who have helped you the most this season. But the goal is, as always, to make your team better. 

Some of the names featured below may upset you, but at least read my reasoning before you light your torches and head into the town square crying for my head. Remember, I'm just trying to help you win your championship. You can find my updated trade values chart and rest-of-season rankings below:

Vladimir Guerrero

This is what I was referring to with the whole "pitchforks and torches" mess. Yes, Guerrero is unquestionably one of the best hitters in baseball. He demolished any shred of doubt about that in about late April. He's crushed the ball all season, and he's coming off his best month in June, when he hit .371/.564/.753 with 10 homers. He's amazing. But here's the question: Do you think he's definitely the best hitter in baseball moving forward? Would you take him over the field? 

Guerrero is almost certainly viewed as one of the three most valuable players in the league for Fantasy trades, but it's asking an awful lot for him to sustain his current level of production. His 193 OPS+ is currently the best since Mike Trout in 2018 (unless you count Juan Soto's 47 games last season), and Bryce Harper was the only player to be above 190 since Albert Pujols did it in 2008. 

I expect Guerrero will come back down to earth at least a little bit from his historic pace, and if I could swap him for Soto and another piece, I'd be happy to do it. I may be on an island here, but I think Soto will be better in the second half. There aren't many players I expect to be better than Guerrero -- Soto, Fernando Tatis, Jacob deGrom and Trea Turner is the whole list -- but if you could get an elite hitter and a very good pitcher -- say, Freddie Freeman and Aaron Nola -- it's worth trying, at the very least. You need to get a huge return -- I'm talking two top-20 players -- but if you can, it could be worth it. 

Trevor Rodgers / Freddy Peralta

I love both of these pitchers. I have both of them on plenty of my rosters, in fact. But I have real questions about how they're going to handle the second half of the season as their innings totals increase. Peralta is at 98 innings, which isn't all that close to his career high of 151.1. But, he's been used primarily as a reliever over the past few seasons, so he's already surpassed his highest total from 2019 or 2020, and there's still about 40% of the season left. Peralta has clearly taken a step forward this season, and the Brewers are in first place, so I don't think they'll just start cutting his innings anytime soon. But I do worry about how he'll hold up down the stretch, especially seeing him issue 15 walks over his past four starts. 

Rogers has arguably been even better than Peralta, sporting a 2.31 ERA and a 2.49 FIP that makes that ERA look pretty darn sustainable. But he's also 35 innings away from his career high back in 2019, and the Marlins have absolutely nothing to play for sitting nine games back of the division (and, hilariously, 12 back of the second Wild Card spot). The Marlins have already said Rogers will be on a 170-ish inning limit, and while they could get him to that without having to take him out of the rotation for too long, I suspect there will be at least a few turns skipped for Rogers, who I would also expect to be more like a low-to-mid-3.00s ERA moving forward. Still a very valuable piece, but with both he and Peralta, their perceived value may never be higher. 

Jared Walsh

Some of Walsh's limitations have started to be exposed since his hot start. While he's still hitting for plenty of power, strikeouts have become a real problem for him. He's striking out 31.8% of the time since the start of June, helping contribute to a .239 batting average. He's really struggled against left-handed pitching all year, and his .335 xwOBA overall is well below his .374 actual mark. Walsh should be a good player moving forward, but I think he'll be a bit more of an all-or-nothing power hitter who is more "good" than "great' in the power department. 

Marcus Semien

One thing that might make it hard to sell on Semien is the fact that, even if he doesn't hit all that well moving forward, he's still going to generate a bunch of value because of his spot in the Blue Jays lineup. However, his production has looked like a bit of a mirage all season, as he's combined a career-worst strikeout rate with good-but-not-great quality of contact. He's more likely to hit .240 than .280 moving forward and has just four steals since the start of May, so that may not be as big a part of his game as his 10 total makes it seem. He'll be a fine player, but this is another one whose value may never be higher. 

Kyle Gibson

Gibson has lowered his ERA by more than three runs since 2020, and it's nearly 1.5 runs lower than his previous best, which is a heck of an achievement for a 33-year-old who hasn't really made many dramatic changes to his pitch mix or velocity. His underlying numbers do suggest he has improved, but this is so out of whack with his career norms that it feels like a classic, "Guy blows up after getting traded" scenario. Get out before it happens. 

Here are my updated trade values for Week 16:

H2H Points Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week
Jacob deGrom50
Vladimir Guerrero45
Juan Soto44
Fernando Tatis42
Jose Ramirez42
Mookie Betts42
Gerrit Cole40
Max Scherzer40
Yu Darvish39
Freddie Freeman39
Brandon Woodruff39
Trea Turner38
Xander Bogaerts36
Bryce Harper36
Shohei Ohtani (DH)34
Lance Lynn342
Lucas Giolito32
Aaron Nola32
Zack Wheeler32
Corbin Burnes31
Rafael Devers31
Aaron Judge31
Manny Machado30
Trevor Story27-5
Bo Bichette28
Francisco Lindor26
Jose Altuve26
Whit Merrifield26
Kyle Tucker25
Walker Buehler25
Nick Castellanos25
Kevin Gausman25
Alex Bregman24
Mike Trout24-2
Nolan Arenado24
Joe Musgrove23-1
Ozzie Albies23-1
Shane Bieber23
Cody Bellinger22-1
Jose Abreu23
Christian Yelich22-2
Anthony Rendon22
Kris Bryant22
J.D. Martinez22
Sandy Alcantara21
Carlos Rodon21
George Springer20
Charlie Morton20
Kyle Hendricks20
Yordan Alvarez20
Kenta Maeda20
Max Muncy20
Pete Alonso19
Jose Berrios19
Matt Olson191
Luis Castillo191
Giancarlo Stanton18
Clayton Kershaw17
Nelson Cruz17
Josh Hader17
J.T. Realmuto17
Ian Anderson16-1
Tim Anderson16
Starling Marte161
Pablo Lopez161
Trent Grisham161
Robbie Ray161
Zack Greinke14-2
Jesse Winker15
Liam Hendriks15
Julio Urias15
Sonny Gray15
Teoscar Hernandez15
Hyun-Jin Ryu14
Corey Seager14
Marcus Semien14
Freddy Peralta14
Carlos Correa14
Shohei Ohtani (SP)14
Luke Voit14
Paul Goldschmidt12-2
Salvador Perez14
DJ LeMahieu13
Anthony Rizzo13
Edwin Diaz13
Austin Meadows13
Trevor Rogers13
Cedric Mullins13
Ketel Marte12
Charlie Blackmon12
Carlos Santana12
Ke'Bryan Hayes12
Randy Arozarena11-1
Max Fried11-1
Gleyber Torres11
Javier Baez11
Michael Brantley11
Gary Sanchez111
Jack Flaherty10
Raisel Iglesias10
Alex Verdugo10
Kenley Jansen10
Mike Yastrzemski10
Josh Donaldson10
Jared Walsh9-1
Will Smith (C)9
Chris Paddack9
Craig Kimbrel9
Trey Mancini9
Rhys Hoskins9
Mitch Haniger9
Bryan Reynolds9
Joey Gallo9
German Marquez91
Tarik Skubal91
Kyle Schwarber8-2
Blake Snell7-1
Tyler Mahle8
Lance McCullers8
Dansby Swanson8
Will Smith (RP)8
Frankie Montas8
Willson Contreras8
Marcus Stroman8
Mark Melancon8
Yoan Moncada8
Jake Cronenworth8
Cavan Biggio8
Joey Votto81
Austin Riley7
Mark Canha7
Framber Valdez7
Matt Chapman7
Brandon Crawford7
Ryan Mountcastle7
Aroldis Chapman6-6
Ryan McMahon6
Wil Myers6
Tommy Pham6
Shane McClanahan6
Michael Conforto6
Wander Franco6
Matt Barnes6
Yusei Kikuchi6
John Means6
Dylan Cease6
Jonathan India6
Alex Reyes6
Willy Adames6
Chris Sale6
Stephen Strasburg6
Jordan Romano63
Eugenio Suarez5
Emmanuel Clase5
Jazz Chisholm5
Zach Eflin5
Jeff McNeil5
Tyler Glasnow5
Zac Gallen5
Tommy Edman5
James Karinchak5
Yuli Gurriel5
Ryan Pressly5
Christian Vazquez5
Adam Wainwright5
Eduardo Rodriguez5
Adolis Garcia5
Chris Bassitt5
Omar Narvaez5
Franmil Reyes5
Zach Plesac5
Keston Hiura5
Andrew McCutchen51
Anthony DeSclafani51
Tony Gonsolin51
Logan Gilbert52
Max Kepler4-1
Sean Manaea4-1
Patrick Corbin4-1
Avisail Garcia4
Eric Hosmer4
Lourdes Gurriel4
Jorge Polanco4
Michael Pineda4
Dallas Keuchel4
Dylan Bundy4
Brandon Lowe4
Jonathan Schoop4
Kendall Graveman4
Luis Garcia4
Josh Bell4
Dominic Smith4
Andrew Benintendi4
Luis Urias41
Diego Castillo41
Akil Baddoo41
Justin Turner3-2
Justin Upton3-1
Jordan Montgomery3-1
Rich Hill3-1
Chris Taylor3
Cristian Javier3
Taijuan Walker3
Adam Duvall3
James Kaprielian3
Jesus Aguilar3
Jake Diekman3
Taylor Rogers3
Isiah Kiner-Falefa3
Raimel Tapia3
Brendan Rodgers3
Andrew Heaney3
Marco Gonzales3
Alex Wood3
Jesus Sanchez3
Randal Grichuk3
Sean Murphy3
Tyler O'Neill3
Evan Longoria3
Joc Pederson3
Alex Kirilloff32
Kolten Wong2-2
Eddie Rosario2-1
Gio Urshela2-1
Jean Segura2-1
Buster Posey2-1
Adbert Alzolay2-1
Hector Neris2
Manuel Margot2
Amed Rosario2
Casey Mize2
Jake Odorizzi2
Kyle Seager2
Lucas Sims2
Alex Cobb2
Hunter Renfroe2
Max Stassi2
Patrick Sandoval2
Jake Fraley2
Nathan Eovaldi2
Ty France2
Cesar Hernandez2
Alec Bohm2
Jed Lowrie2
Ramon Laureano2
Dylan Carlson2
Adalberto Mondesi2
Kole Calhoun2
Ross Stripling2
Steven Duggar2
David Price21

Roto Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week
Fernando Tatis43
Jacob deGrom41
Juan Soto39
Trea Turner39
Vladimir Guerrero39
Jose Ramirez38
Mookie Betts37
Gerrit Cole34
Max Scherzer34
Shohei Ohtani (DH)34
Yu Darvish33
Brandon Woodruff33
Bryce Harper32
Freddie Freeman32
Xander Bogaerts32
Trevor Story28-3
Manny Machado28
Bo Bichette28
Zack Wheeler28
Rafael Devers27
Whit Merrifield27
Corbin Burnes26
J.D. Martinez25
Lucas Giolito25
Francisco Lindor25
Kyle Tucker25
Nick Castellanos25
Kevin Gausman25
Tim Anderson24
Kris Bryant24
Aaron Nola24
Aaron Judge24
Walker Buehler24
Carlos Rodon24
Mike Trout23-2
Jose Altuve23
Cody Bellinger22
Starling Marte221
Matt Olson221
Christian Yelich21-2
Ozzie Albies21-1
Anthony Rendon21
Pete Alonso21
Jose Abreu21
Lance Lynn212
Shane Bieber20
Giancarlo Stanton20
Nolan Arenado20
Yordan Alvarez20
Joe Musgrove19-1
Nelson Cruz19
George Springer19
Alex Bregman191
Trent Grisham181
Luis Castillo181
Liam Hendriks17
Josh Hader17
Max Muncy17
Sandy Alcantara17
Teoscar Hernandez17
J.T. Realmuto16
Jesse Winker16
Edwin Diaz16
Ke'Bryan Hayes16
Charlie Morton16
Pablo Lopez161
Robbie Ray161
Salvador Perez15-1
Julio Urias15
Javier Baez15
Kyle Hendricks15
Trevor Rogers15
Randy Arozarena14-1
Corey Seager14
Marcus Semien14
Shohei Ohtani (SP)14
Cedric Mullins14
DJ LeMahieu13
Austin Meadows13
Carlos Correa13
Craig Kimbrel13
Freddy Peralta13
Jose Berrios13
Kenley Jansen13
Alex Verdugo13
Kenta Maeda13
Joey Gallo13
Gary Sanchez131
Paul Goldschmidt12-1
Ian Anderson12-1
Jared Walsh12-1
Clayton Kershaw12
Ketel Marte12
Hyun-Jin Ryu12
Yoan Moncada12
Charlie Blackmon12
Raisel Iglesias12
Michael Brantley12
Matt Chapman12
Sonny Gray12
Trey Mancini11
Luke Voit11
Kyle Schwarber10-2
Zack Greinke10-1
Max Fried10-1
Mitch Haniger10
Anthony Rizzo10
Will Smith (C)10
Willson Contreras10
Josh Donaldson10
Jake Cronenworth10
Bryan Reynolds10
Dylan Cease10
Tommy Pham10
Zach Plesac10
Jack Flaherty9
Brad Hand9
Mark Melancon9
Rhys Hoskins9
Will Smith (RP)9
Jeff McNeil9
Michael Conforto9
Alex Reyes9
German Marquez91
Tarik Skubal91
Aroldis Chapman8-6
Jazz Chisholm8
Adalberto Mondesi8
Lourdes Gurriel8
Dansby Swanson8
Tommy Edman8
Framber Valdez8
Mark Canha8
Ryan Pressly8
Carlos Santana8
Marcus Stroman8
Tyler O'Neill8
Franmil Reyes8
Gleyber Torres7
Ryan McMahon7
Wil Myers7
Ramon Laureano7
Wander Franco7
Adolis Garcia7
Chris Paddack7
Zac Gallen7
Ryan Mountcastle7
Cavan Biggio7
Chris Sale7
Justin Turner6-2
Eddie Rosario6-1
Buster Posey6-1
Victor Robles6
Blake Snell6
Brandon Crawford6
Austin Riley6
Tyler Mahle6
John Means6
Brandon Lowe6
Matt Barnes6
James Karinchak6
Lance McCullers6
Chris Taylor6
Isiah Kiner-Falefa6
Yuli Gurriel6
Christian Vazquez6
Mike Yastrzemski6
Randal Grichuk6
Kendall Graveman6
Jonathan India6
Shane McClanahan6
Chris Bassitt6
Omar Narvaez6
Willy Adames6
Andrew Benintendi6
Alek Manoah6
Joey Votto61
Jordan Romano63
Kolten Wong5-2
Sean Manaea5-1
Emmanuel Clase5
Eugenio Suarez5
Byron Buxton5
Dylan Carlson5
Eduardo Rodriguez5
Taylor Rogers5
Frankie Montas5
Raimel Tapia5
Yusei Kikuchi5
Brendan Rodgers5
Didi Gregorius5
Dominic Smith5
Andrew McCutchen51
Diego Castillo51
Akil Baddoo51
Anthony DeSclafani51
Alex Kirilloff52
Andrew Vaughn52
Logan Gilbert52
Gio Urshela4-1
Max Kepler4-1
Jean Segura4-1
Myles Straw4-1
Zach Eflin4
Jesus Aguilar4
Avisail Garcia4
C.J. Cron4
Alec Bohm4
Tyler Glasnow4
Jorge Polanco4
Cristian Javier4
Andrew Heaney4
Adam Wainwright4
Sean Murphy4
Jonathan Schoop4
Ian Kennedy4
Garrett Hampson4
Josh Bell4
Stephen Strasburg4
Luis Urias41
Tony Gonsolin41
Kyle Gibson42
Jarred Kelenic44
Jarren Duran44
Mike Moustakas3-1
Nate Lowe3-1
Justin Upton3-1
Patrick Corbin3-1
Ian Happ3
Amed Rosario3
Dylan Bundy3
Gavin Lux3
Michael Pineda3
Nathan Eovaldi3
Jake Odorizzi3
Taijuan Walker3
Adam Duvall3
James Kaprielian3
Ty France3
Jesus Sanchez3
Joc Pederson3
Brandon Nimmo33
Jorge Soler2-1
Jordan Montgomery2-1
Rich Hill2-1
Adbert Alzolay2-1
Jo Adell2-1
Eric Hosmer2
Anthony Santander2
Casey Mize2
Alex Wood2
J.T. Brubaker2
Jonathan Villar2
Luis Severino2
Nick Senzel2
Dallas Keuchel2
Yadier Molina2
James McCann2
Richard Rodriguez2
Jake Diekman2
Tejay Antone2
Hunter Renfroe2
Lucas Sims2
Jake McGee2
Kyle Seager2
Max Stassi2
Alex Cobb2
Patrick Sandoval2
Jake Fraley2
Cesar Hernandez2
Eduardo Escobar2
Kole Calhoun2
Jon Gray2
Zack Collins2
Keston Hiura2
David Price21
Nick Pivetta22
Elvis Andrus22
Ranger Suarez22
Cole Irvin22
Paul Sewald22