Coming away from the Fantasy Baseball season as a winner requires drafting well and being an ace on the waiver wire, but making trades also plays a significant part. And we're not far from the point in the MLB season where the real teams can't make any more trades, and your Fantasy leagues will probably follow shortly after.

That means you're running out of time to make a big swing. If you're in first place, that could mean bolstering your lineup's weak spots with more reliable options -- your approach should be about minimizing risk as much as possible. That might mean moving on from someone like Chris Paddack or Blake Snell, a player who could conceivably make your roster even better down the stretch, but who could also continue to play poorly and sink your winning team.

If you're deeper in the standings, you're at the point where safety and predictability no longer matter, so you should be looking for a bit of volatility. A ninth-place team that acquires Christian Yelich or Cody Bellinger might wind up in 10th if those two continue to struggle as they have all season. Which … doesn't really matter! But, if Yelich and Bellinger suddenly rediscover their MVP form, they could be the keys to marching back up the standings.

Figuring out what your team needs and how to acquire it is important all season long, and it ultimately always comes down to this: You want to end up with more value on your team than what you are giving away. It's easier said than done -- every potential trade partner is trying to do the same thing to you -- but there are ways to improve your odds.

It just requires taking some chances. And maybe getting rid of sentimentality. Because, when it comes to a sell-high trade, you're going to be moving on from some of the players who have helped you the most this season. But the goal is, as always, to make your team better.

Some of the names featured below may upset you, but at least read my reasoning before you light your torches and head into the town square crying for my head. Remember, I'm just trying to help you win your championship. You can find my updated trade values chart and rest-of-season rankings below:

This is what I was referring to with the whole "pitchforks and torches" mess. Yes, Guerrero is unquestionably one of the best hitters in baseball. He demolished any shred of doubt about that in about late April. He's crushed the ball all season, and he's coming off his best month in June, when he hit .371/.564/.753 with 10 homers. He's amazing. But here's the question: Do you think he's definitely the best hitter in baseball moving forward? Would you take him over the field?

Guerrero is almost certainly viewed as one of the three most valuable players in the league for Fantasy trades, but it's asking an awful lot for him to sustain his current level of production. His 193 OPS+ is currently the best since Mike Trout in 2018 (unless you count Juan Soto's 47 games last season), and Bryce Harper was the only player to be above 190 since Albert Pujols did it in 2008.

I expect Guerrero will come back down to earth at least a little bit from his historic pace, and if I could swap him for Soto and another piece, I'd be happy to do it. I may be on an island here, but I think Soto will be better in the second half. There aren't many players I expect to be better than Guerrero -- Soto, Fernando Tatis, Jacob deGrom and Trea Turner is the whole list -- but if you could get an elite hitter and a very good pitcher -- say, Freddie Freeman and Aaron Nola -- it's worth trying, at the very least. You need to get a huge return -- I'm talking two top-20 players -- but if you can, it could be worth it.

Trevor Rodgers / Freddy Peralta

I love both of these pitchers. I have both of them on plenty of my rosters, in fact. But I have real questions about how they're going to handle the second half of the season as their innings totals increase. Peralta is at 98 innings, which isn't all that close to his career high of 151.1. But, he's been used primarily as a reliever over the past few seasons, so he's already surpassed his highest total from 2019 or 2020, and there's still about 40% of the season left. Peralta has clearly taken a step forward this season, and the Brewers are in first place, so I don't think they'll just start cutting his innings anytime soon. But I do worry about how he'll hold up down the stretch, especially seeing him issue 15 walks over his past four starts.

Rogers has arguably been even better than Peralta, sporting a 2.31 ERA and a 2.49 FIP that makes that ERA look pretty darn sustainable. But he's also 35 innings away from his career high back in 2019, and the Marlins have absolutely nothing to play for sitting nine games back of the division (and, hilariously, 12 back of the second Wild Card spot). The Marlins have already said Rogers will be on a 170-ish inning limit, and while they could get him to that without having to take him out of the rotation for too long, I suspect there will be at least a few turns skipped for Rogers, who I would also expect to be more like a low-to-mid-3.00s ERA moving forward. Still a very valuable piece, but with both he and Peralta, their perceived value may never be higher.

Some of Walsh's limitations have started to be exposed since his hot start. While he's still hitting for plenty of power, strikeouts have become a real problem for him. He's striking out 31.8% of the time since the start of June, helping contribute to a .239 batting average. He's really struggled against left-handed pitching all year, and his .335 xwOBA overall is well below his .374 actual mark. Walsh should be a good player moving forward, but I think he'll be a bit more of an all-or-nothing power hitter who is more "good" than "great' in the power department.

One thing that might make it hard to sell on Semien is the fact that, even if he doesn't hit all that well moving forward, he's still going to generate a bunch of value because of his spot in the Blue Jays lineup. However, his production has looked like a bit of a mirage all season, as he's combined a career-worst strikeout rate with good-but-not-great quality of contact. He's more likely to hit .240 than .280 moving forward and has just four steals since the start of May, so that may not be as big a part of his game as his 10 total makes it seem. He'll be a fine player, but this is another one whose value may never be higher.

Gibson has lowered his ERA by more than three runs since 2020, and it's nearly 1.5 runs lower than his previous best, which is a heck of an achievement for a 33-year-old who hasn't really made many dramatic changes to his pitch mix or velocity. His underlying numbers do suggest he has improved, but this is so out of whack with his career norms that it feels like a classic, "Guy blows up after getting traded" scenario. Get out before it happens.

Here are my updated trade values for Week 16:

H2H Points Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week Jacob deGrom 50

Vladimir Guerrero 45

Juan Soto 44

Fernando Tatis 42

Jose Ramirez 42

Mookie Betts 42

Gerrit Cole 40

Max Scherzer 40

Yu Darvish 39

Freddie Freeman 39

Brandon Woodruff 39

Trea Turner 38

Xander Bogaerts 36

Bryce Harper 36

Shohei Ohtani (DH) 34

Lance Lynn 34 2 Lucas Giolito 32

Aaron Nola 32

Zack Wheeler 32

Corbin Burnes 31

Rafael Devers 31

Aaron Judge 31

Manny Machado 30

Trevor Story 27 -5 Bo Bichette 28

Francisco Lindor 26

Jose Altuve 26

Whit Merrifield 26

Kyle Tucker 25

Walker Buehler 25

Nick Castellanos 25

Kevin Gausman 25

Alex Bregman 24

Mike Trout 24 -2 Nolan Arenado 24

Joe Musgrove 23 -1 Ozzie Albies 23 -1 Shane Bieber 23

Cody Bellinger 22 -1 Jose Abreu 23

Christian Yelich 22 -2 Anthony Rendon 22

Kris Bryant 22

J.D. Martinez 22

Sandy Alcantara 21

Carlos Rodon 21

George Springer 20

Charlie Morton 20

Kyle Hendricks 20

Yordan Alvarez 20

Kenta Maeda 20

Max Muncy 20

Pete Alonso 19

Jose Berrios 19

Matt Olson 19 1 Luis Castillo 19 1 Giancarlo Stanton 18

Clayton Kershaw 17

Nelson Cruz 17

Josh Hader 17

J.T. Realmuto 17

Ian Anderson 16 -1 Tim Anderson 16

Starling Marte 16 1 Pablo Lopez 16 1 Trent Grisham 16 1 Robbie Ray 16 1 Zack Greinke 14 -2 Jesse Winker 15

Liam Hendriks 15

Julio Urias 15

Sonny Gray 15

Teoscar Hernandez 15

Hyun-Jin Ryu 14

Corey Seager 14

Marcus Semien 14

Freddy Peralta 14

Carlos Correa 14

Shohei Ohtani (SP) 14

Luke Voit 14

Paul Goldschmidt 12 -2 Salvador Perez 14

DJ LeMahieu 13

Anthony Rizzo 13

Edwin Diaz 13

Austin Meadows 13

Trevor Rogers 13

Cedric Mullins 13

Ketel Marte 12

Charlie Blackmon 12

Carlos Santana 12

Ke'Bryan Hayes 12

Randy Arozarena 11 -1 Max Fried 11 -1 Gleyber Torres 11

Javier Baez 11

Michael Brantley 11

Gary Sanchez 11 1 Jack Flaherty 10

Raisel Iglesias 10

Alex Verdugo 10

Kenley Jansen 10

Mike Yastrzemski 10

Josh Donaldson 10

Jared Walsh 9 -1 Will Smith (C) 9

Chris Paddack 9

Craig Kimbrel 9

Trey Mancini 9

Rhys Hoskins 9

Mitch Haniger 9

Bryan Reynolds 9

Joey Gallo 9

German Marquez 9 1 Tarik Skubal 9 1 Kyle Schwarber 8 -2 Blake Snell 7 -1 Tyler Mahle 8

Lance McCullers 8

Dansby Swanson 8

Will Smith (RP) 8

Frankie Montas 8

Willson Contreras 8

Marcus Stroman 8

Mark Melancon 8

Yoan Moncada 8

Jake Cronenworth 8

Cavan Biggio 8

Joey Votto 8 1 Austin Riley 7

Mark Canha 7

Framber Valdez 7

Matt Chapman 7

Brandon Crawford 7

Ryan Mountcastle 7

Aroldis Chapman 6 -6 Ryan McMahon 6

Wil Myers 6

Tommy Pham 6

Shane McClanahan 6

Michael Conforto 6

Wander Franco 6

Matt Barnes 6

Yusei Kikuchi 6

John Means 6

Dylan Cease 6

Jonathan India 6

Alex Reyes 6

Willy Adames 6

Chris Sale 6

Stephen Strasburg 6

Jordan Romano 6 3 Eugenio Suarez 5

Emmanuel Clase 5

Jazz Chisholm 5

Zach Eflin 5

Jeff McNeil 5

Tyler Glasnow 5

Zac Gallen 5

Tommy Edman 5

James Karinchak 5

Yuli Gurriel 5

Ryan Pressly 5

Christian Vazquez 5

Adam Wainwright 5

Eduardo Rodriguez 5

Adolis Garcia 5

Chris Bassitt 5

Omar Narvaez 5

Franmil Reyes 5

Zach Plesac 5

Keston Hiura 5

Andrew McCutchen 5 1 Anthony DeSclafani 5 1 Tony Gonsolin 5 1 Logan Gilbert 5 2 Max Kepler 4 -1 Sean Manaea 4 -1 Patrick Corbin 4 -1 Avisail Garcia 4

Eric Hosmer 4

Lourdes Gurriel 4

Jorge Polanco 4

Michael Pineda 4

Dallas Keuchel 4

Dylan Bundy 4

Brandon Lowe 4

Jonathan Schoop 4

Kendall Graveman 4

Luis Garcia 4

Josh Bell 4

Dominic Smith 4

Andrew Benintendi 4

Luis Urias 4 1 Diego Castillo 4 1 Akil Baddoo 4 1 Justin Turner 3 -2 Justin Upton 3 -1 Jordan Montgomery 3 -1 Rich Hill 3 -1 Chris Taylor 3

Cristian Javier 3

Taijuan Walker 3

Adam Duvall 3

James Kaprielian 3

Jesus Aguilar 3

Jake Diekman 3

Taylor Rogers 3

Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3

Raimel Tapia 3

Brendan Rodgers 3

Andrew Heaney 3

Marco Gonzales 3

Alex Wood 3

Jesus Sanchez 3

Randal Grichuk 3

Sean Murphy 3

Tyler O'Neill 3

Evan Longoria 3

Joc Pederson 3

Alex Kirilloff 3 2 Kolten Wong 2 -2 Eddie Rosario 2 -1 Gio Urshela 2 -1 Jean Segura 2 -1 Buster Posey 2 -1 Adbert Alzolay 2 -1 Hector Neris 2

Manuel Margot 2

Amed Rosario 2

Casey Mize 2

Jake Odorizzi 2

Kyle Seager 2

Lucas Sims 2

Alex Cobb 2

Hunter Renfroe 2

Max Stassi 2

Patrick Sandoval 2

Jake Fraley 2

Nathan Eovaldi 2

Ty France 2

Cesar Hernandez 2

Alec Bohm 2

Jed Lowrie 2

Ramon Laureano 2

Dylan Carlson 2

Adalberto Mondesi 2

Kole Calhoun 2

Ross Stripling 2

Steven Duggar 2

David Price 2 1

Roto Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week Fernando Tatis 43

Jacob deGrom 41

Juan Soto 39

Trea Turner 39

Vladimir Guerrero 39

Jose Ramirez 38

Mookie Betts 37

Gerrit Cole 34

Max Scherzer 34

Shohei Ohtani (DH) 34

Yu Darvish 33

Brandon Woodruff 33

Bryce Harper 32

Freddie Freeman 32

Xander Bogaerts 32

Trevor Story 28 -3 Manny Machado 28

Bo Bichette 28

Zack Wheeler 28

Rafael Devers 27

Whit Merrifield 27

Corbin Burnes 26

J.D. Martinez 25

Lucas Giolito 25

Francisco Lindor 25

Kyle Tucker 25

Nick Castellanos 25

Kevin Gausman 25

Tim Anderson 24

Kris Bryant 24

Aaron Nola 24

Aaron Judge 24

Walker Buehler 24

Carlos Rodon 24

Mike Trout 23 -2 Jose Altuve 23

Cody Bellinger 22

Starling Marte 22 1 Matt Olson 22 1 Christian Yelich 21 -2 Ozzie Albies 21 -1 Anthony Rendon 21

Pete Alonso 21

Jose Abreu 21

Lance Lynn 21 2 Shane Bieber 20

Giancarlo Stanton 20

Nolan Arenado 20

Yordan Alvarez 20

Joe Musgrove 19 -1 Nelson Cruz 19

George Springer 19

Alex Bregman 19 1 Trent Grisham 18 1 Luis Castillo 18 1 Liam Hendriks 17

Josh Hader 17

Max Muncy 17

Sandy Alcantara 17

Teoscar Hernandez 17

J.T. Realmuto 16

Jesse Winker 16

Edwin Diaz 16

Ke'Bryan Hayes 16

Charlie Morton 16

Pablo Lopez 16 1 Robbie Ray 16 1 Salvador Perez 15 -1 Julio Urias 15

Javier Baez 15

Kyle Hendricks 15

Trevor Rogers 15

Randy Arozarena 14 -1 Corey Seager 14

Marcus Semien 14

Shohei Ohtani (SP) 14

Cedric Mullins 14

DJ LeMahieu 13

Austin Meadows 13

Carlos Correa 13

Craig Kimbrel 13

Freddy Peralta 13

Jose Berrios 13

Kenley Jansen 13

Alex Verdugo 13

Kenta Maeda 13

Joey Gallo 13

Gary Sanchez 13 1 Paul Goldschmidt 12 -1 Ian Anderson 12 -1 Jared Walsh 12 -1 Clayton Kershaw 12

Ketel Marte 12

Hyun-Jin Ryu 12

Yoan Moncada 12

Charlie Blackmon 12

Raisel Iglesias 12

Michael Brantley 12

Matt Chapman 12

Sonny Gray 12

Trey Mancini 11

Luke Voit 11

Kyle Schwarber 10 -2 Zack Greinke 10 -1 Max Fried 10 -1 Mitch Haniger 10

Anthony Rizzo 10

Will Smith (C) 10

Willson Contreras 10

Josh Donaldson 10

Jake Cronenworth 10

Bryan Reynolds 10

Dylan Cease 10

Tommy Pham 10

Zach Plesac 10

Jack Flaherty 9

Brad Hand 9

Mark Melancon 9

Rhys Hoskins 9

Will Smith (RP) 9

Jeff McNeil 9

Michael Conforto 9

Alex Reyes 9

German Marquez 9 1 Tarik Skubal 9 1 Aroldis Chapman 8 -6 Jazz Chisholm 8

Adalberto Mondesi 8

Lourdes Gurriel 8

Dansby Swanson 8

Tommy Edman 8

Framber Valdez 8

Mark Canha 8

Ryan Pressly 8

Carlos Santana 8

Marcus Stroman 8

Tyler O'Neill 8

Franmil Reyes 8

Gleyber Torres 7

Ryan McMahon 7

Wil Myers 7

Ramon Laureano 7

Wander Franco 7

Adolis Garcia 7

Chris Paddack 7

Zac Gallen 7

Ryan Mountcastle 7

Cavan Biggio 7

Chris Sale 7

Justin Turner 6 -2 Eddie Rosario 6 -1 Buster Posey 6 -1 Victor Robles 6

Blake Snell 6

Brandon Crawford 6

Austin Riley 6

Tyler Mahle 6

John Means 6

Brandon Lowe 6

Matt Barnes 6

James Karinchak 6

Lance McCullers 6

Chris Taylor 6

Isiah Kiner-Falefa 6

Yuli Gurriel 6

Christian Vazquez 6

Mike Yastrzemski 6

Randal Grichuk 6

Kendall Graveman 6

Jonathan India 6

Shane McClanahan 6

Chris Bassitt 6

Omar Narvaez 6

Willy Adames 6

Andrew Benintendi 6

Alek Manoah 6

Joey Votto 6 1 Jordan Romano 6 3 Kolten Wong 5 -2 Sean Manaea 5 -1 Emmanuel Clase 5

Eugenio Suarez 5

Byron Buxton 5

Dylan Carlson 5

Eduardo Rodriguez 5

Taylor Rogers 5

Frankie Montas 5

Raimel Tapia 5

Yusei Kikuchi 5

Brendan Rodgers 5

Didi Gregorius 5

Dominic Smith 5

Andrew McCutchen 5 1 Diego Castillo 5 1 Akil Baddoo 5 1 Anthony DeSclafani 5 1 Alex Kirilloff 5 2 Andrew Vaughn 5 2 Logan Gilbert 5 2 Gio Urshela 4 -1 Max Kepler 4 -1 Jean Segura 4 -1 Myles Straw 4 -1 Zach Eflin 4

Jesus Aguilar 4

Avisail Garcia 4

C.J. Cron 4

Alec Bohm 4

Tyler Glasnow 4

Jorge Polanco 4

Cristian Javier 4

Andrew Heaney 4

Adam Wainwright 4

Sean Murphy 4

Jonathan Schoop 4

Ian Kennedy 4

Garrett Hampson 4

Josh Bell 4

Stephen Strasburg 4

Luis Urias 4 1 Tony Gonsolin 4 1 Kyle Gibson 4 2 Jarred Kelenic 4 4 Jarren Duran 4 4 Mike Moustakas 3 -1 Nate Lowe 3 -1 Justin Upton 3 -1 Patrick Corbin 3 -1 Ian Happ 3

Amed Rosario 3

Dylan Bundy 3

Gavin Lux 3

Michael Pineda 3

Nathan Eovaldi 3

Jake Odorizzi 3

Taijuan Walker 3

Adam Duvall 3

James Kaprielian 3

Ty France 3

Jesus Sanchez 3

Joc Pederson 3

Brandon Nimmo 3 3 Jorge Soler 2 -1 Jordan Montgomery 2 -1 Rich Hill 2 -1 Adbert Alzolay 2 -1 Jo Adell 2 -1 Eric Hosmer 2

Anthony Santander 2

Casey Mize 2

Alex Wood 2

J.T. Brubaker 2

Jonathan Villar 2

Luis Severino 2

Nick Senzel 2

Dallas Keuchel 2

Yadier Molina 2

James McCann 2

Richard Rodriguez 2

Jake Diekman 2

Tejay Antone 2

Hunter Renfroe 2

Lucas Sims 2

Jake McGee 2

Kyle Seager 2

Max Stassi 2

Alex Cobb 2

Patrick Sandoval 2

Jake Fraley 2

Cesar Hernandez 2

Eduardo Escobar 2

Kole Calhoun 2

Jon Gray 2

Zack Collins 2

Keston Hiura 2

David Price 2 1 Nick Pivetta 2 2 Elvis Andrus 2 2 Ranger Suarez 2 2 Cole Irvin 2 2 Paul Sewald 2 2