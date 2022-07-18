With the All-Star break here, it's a perfect time to pause and take stock of how the season has gone. I did just that on Monday's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast, as I went through the top-12 players at each position so far (top-24 for starting pitchers and outfielders), talking about which players made it, who didn't, and most importantly, who was going to be part of that high end group in the second half.

Here's one player for each position who wasn't in the top-12 for their position so far this season who I'm picking to do it in the second half:

Catcher – Adley Rutschman

Rutschman got to the big leagues with a ton of hype, but it shouldn't be much of a surprise that he struggled – young catchers typically do, even the most talented of them. You aren't just focusing on hitting, you have to manage a pitching staff and prep for that side of every game, so the degree of difficulty is always going to be higher for young catchers. But Rutschman has already shown signs of figuring things out, hitting .253/.336/.525 with a 28-homer pace since June 11. If he does something like that the rest of the season, we're going to be talking about Rutschman as a top-60 pick next season.

First base – Andrew Vaughn

Vaughn had a solid first half, hitting .301/.350/.470, but it's been kind of an empty .301 average – he's on pace for around 65 runs and 84 RBI. Vaughn hits the ball hard enough (91.8 mph average exit velocity) consistently enough (49.8% hard-hit rate) that I think there's more power coming. It feels like Vaughn has been on the verge of a breakout all season. It'll happen in the second half.

Second base – Brandon Lowe

This one is kind of cheating since part of why Lowe wasn't a top-24 player is that he missed much of the first half. However, I'm still trying to buy where I can – and hopefully, his 6-for-8 showing in his first two games back from the IL didn't inflate his price too much. We've seen huge stretches from Lowe before, so now's your chance to buy before his next one.

Shortstop – Carlos Correa

Correa is just 27, so he isn't old by any stretch of the imagination. However, there are so many incredible young(er) shortstops in baseball that he may have settled in as a bit more of a boring fallback option in many players' eyes. However, he has the third-best expected wOBA of his career (.385 vs. 355 actual wOBA), so I think we're going to see a big second half from Correa.

Third base – Ke'Bryan Hayes

I don't think people realize how truly excellent Hayes' quality of contact metrics are, at least in terms of how hard he hits the ball. He ranks between the 88th and 90th percentile among all hitters in average exit velocity, max exit velocity, and hard-hit rate. The problem, as is often the case, is that Hayes hits the ball into the ground too often to get the most out of it. Whether you can trust him to tap into his significant raw power or not is an open question, but at the very least, Hayes should be a better contributor in batting average than he has been so far, and his speed has a lot of value too. And if Hayes does manage to start elevating the ball, he could play a big part in Fantasy championships everywhere.

Outfield – Michael Harris

I haven't quite moved Harris into my top-24 at outfield, but that may just be me being too cautious. He had a three-steal game this weekend and is now up to a 25-homer, 30-steal pace per 150 games. His plate discipline remains a work in progress – 43 strikeouts to seven walks – which is just about the only negative thing I have to say about him.

Starting pitcher – Patrick Sandoval

With a 3.00 ERA to date, you might think Sandoval has already broken out. However, his 1.432 WHIP and three wins in 15 starts make it kind of hard to get excited about him so far. The biggest issue is that his four-seam fastball just isn't a very good pitch – it has the lowest swinging strike rate among all starters' four-seamers. He's seemingly starting to realize that, having swapped his four-seamer for a sinker, and I'm hoping that change can fuel a big second half for Sandoval, whose changeup, slider, and curveball remain really strong swing-and-miss pitches. He's a very talented pitcher, and I want to be there when the breakout comes.

Here are my latest trade values for Week 16.

Week 16 Rotisserie Trade Values

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B 41 3B-DH 2 Aaron Judge, NYY, RF 41 DH-OF 3 Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF 41 DH-OF 4 Mike Trout, LAA, CF 41 OF 5 Trea Turner, LAD, SS 41 2B-SS 6 Juan Soto, WAS, RF 41 OF 7 Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH 39 DH-OF 8 Mookie Betts, LAD, RF 39 OF 9 Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH 36 DH-SP 10 Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B 36 1B-DH 11 Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP 36 SP 12 Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP 36 SP 13 Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF 34 OF 14 Manny Machado, SD, 3B 34 3B-DH 15 Justin Verlander, HOU, SP 34 SP 16 Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B 34 3B 17 Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF 34 OF 18 Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B 34 1B 19 Luis Robert, CHW, CF 34 OF 20 Bo Bichette, TOR, SS 34 SS 21 Shane McClanahan, TB, SP 34 SP 22 Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP 34 SP 23 Max Scherzer, NYM, SP 34 SP 24 Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP 31 SP 25 Carlos Rodon, SF, SP 31 SP 26 Tim Anderson, CHW, SS 31 SS 27 George Springer, TOR, CF 26 DH-OF 28 Byron Buxton, MIN, CF 26 DH-OF 29 Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF 26 DH-OF 30 Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B 26 1B-DH 31 Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP 26 SP 32 Starling Marte, NYM, CF 26 OF 33 Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B 25 2B 34 Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B 25 1B-DH 35 Trevor Story, BOS, SS 25 2B-SS 36 Matt Olson, ATL, 1B 20 1B 37 Aaron Nola, PHI, SP 20 SP 38 Corey Seager, TEX, SS 20 SS 39 Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP 20 SP 40 Austin Riley, ATL, 3B 24 3B 41 Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B 20 2B-SS 42 Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF 20 OF 43 Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS 20 SS 44 Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS 20 SS 45 Ketel Marte, ARI, CF 20 2B-DH-OF 46 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH 20 DH-OF 47 Josh Hader, MIL, RP 20 RP 48 Julio Urias, LAD, SP 20 SP 49 Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP 19 RP 50 Wander Franco, TB, SS 19 DH-SS 51 Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B 19 1B-DH 52 Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B 18 3B-DH 53 Max Fried, ATL, SP 18 SP 54 Shane Bieber, CLE, SP 18 SP 55 Tommy Edman, STL, 2B 17 2B-OF-SS 56 Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF 17 DH-OF 57 J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH 17 DH-OF 58 Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF 17 DH-OF 59 Bryce Harper, PHI, RF 17 DH-OF 60 Randy Arozarena, TB, LF 17 DH-OF 61 Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF 17 DH-OF 62 Dylan Cease, CHW, SP 16 SP 63 Bobby Witt, KC, SS 16 3B-SS 64 Joe Musgrove, SD, SP 16 SP 65 Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP 15 RP 66 Carlos Correa, MIN, SS 14 SS 67 Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP 13 RP 68 Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP 13 RP 69 Alek Manoah, TOR, SP 12 SP 70 Robbie Ray, SEA, SP 12 SP 71 Josh Bell, WAS, 1B 12 1B 72 Logan Webb, SF, SP 12 SP 73 Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B 12 3B 74 Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B 12 2B 75 Fernando Tatis, SD, SS 16 OF-SS 76 C.J. Cron, COL, 1B 16 1B-DH 77 Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B 16 2B-SS 78 Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS 16 SS 79 Frankie Montas, OAK, SP 12 SP 80 Christian Yelich, MIL, LF 12 DH-OF 81 Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF 12 OF 82 Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF 12 OF 83 Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B 12 1B 84 Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP 12 SP 85 Jordan Romano, TOR, RP 12 RP 86 Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP 11 SP 87 Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP 11 SP 88 Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP 10 RP 89 Kris Bryant, COL, LF 10 3B-DH-OF 90 Charlie Morton, ATL, SP 10 SP 91 Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP 10 SP 92 Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP 9 SP 93 Spencer Strider, ATL, RP 9 RP-SP 94 Yu Darvish, SD, SP 9 SP 95 Will Smith, LAD, C 9 C-DH 96 Framber Valdez, HOU, SP 9 SP 97 Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C 9 C-DH 98 Willson Contreras, CHC, C 9 C-DH 99 J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C 9 C 100 Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF 9 DH-OF 101 Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH 9 DH 102 Taylor Ward, LAA, RF 9 OF 103 Alek Thomas, ARI, CF 9 OF 104 Michael Harris, ATL, CF 8 OF 105 Riley Greene, DET, CF 8 OF 106 Willy Adames, MIL, SS 8 SS 107 Taylor Rogers, SD, RP 8 RP 108 Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B 8 2B-DH-OF 109 Ian Happ, CHC, LF 8 DH-OF 110 Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B 8 1B-DH-OF 111 Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP 8 RP 112 Sean Manaea, SD, SP 8 SP 113 Kyle Wright, ATL, SP 8 SP 114 Javier Baez, DET, SS 8 2B-SS 115 Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF 8 C-DH-OF 116 Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF 7 DH-OF 117 Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF 7 OF 118 Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF 7 1B-DH-OF 119 Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B 7 2B-SS 120 Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP 7 SP 121 Luis Castillo, CIN, SP 7 SP 122 Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS 7 SS 123 Shane Baz, TB, SP 7 SP 124 Luis Arraez, MIN, 3B 7 1B-2B-3B-DH-OF 125 Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP 7 SP 126 Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP 7 SP 127 Brandon Drury, CIN, RF 7 1B-2B-3B-DH-OF 128 Jose Berrios, TOR, SP 7 SP 129 Zac Gallen, ARI, SP 7 SP 130 Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF 7 OF 131 Cristian Javier, HOU, RP 7 RP-SP 132 Jon Gray, TEX, SP 7 SP 133 Jesse Winker, SEA, LF 7 DH-OF 134 Adam Wainwright, STL, SP 7 SP 135 Tarik Skubal, DET, SP 7 SP 136 Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP 7 SP 137 Lance Lynn, CHW, SP 7 SP 138 Jorge Soler, MIA, RF 7 DH-OF 139 Mike Clevinger, SD, SP 7 SP 140 Luis Garcia, HOU, SP 7 SP 141 George Kirby, SEA, SP 7 SP 142 David Bednar, PIT, RP 7 RP 143 Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B 7 3B 144 Joey Votto, CIN, 1B 7 1B-DH 145 Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF 7 OF 146 Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS 7 SS 147 Tommy Pham, CIN, LF 6 DH-OF 148 Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF 6 1B-DH-OF 149 Jonathan India, CIN, 2B 6 2B 150 Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF 6 DH-OF 151 Hunter Greene, CIN, SP 6 SP 152 Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP 6 SP 153 Michael Kopech, CHW, RP 6 RP-SP 154 Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS 6 2B-SS 155 Blake Snell, SD, SP 6 SP 156 Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF 6 DH-OF 157 Jarren Duran, BOS, CF 6 OF 158 MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP 6 SP 159 Austin Hays, BAL, LF 6 OF 160 Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B 6 1B-DH 161 Joc Pederson, SF, LF 6 DH-OF 162 Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP 6 SP 163 Ty France, SEA, 1B 6 1B-2B-DH 164 Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B 6 2B-DH 165 Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B 6 1B-2B-SS 166 Randal Grichuk, COL, CF 6 OF 167 Jon Berti, MIA, 3B 6 2B-3B-OF-SS 168 Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF 6 OF 169 Adley Rutschman, BAL, C 5 C-DH 170 Justin Turner, LAD, 3B 5 3B-DH 171 Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP 5 SP 172 Max Meyer, MIA, SP 5 SP 173 Christian Walker, ARI, 1B 5 1B-DH 174 Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF 5 1B-OF 175 Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP 5 SP 176 Eric Lauer, MIL, SP 5 SP 177 Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH 5 DH-OF 178 Sonny Gray, MIN, SP 5 SP 179 Tylor Megill, NYM, SP 5 SP 180 Ian Anderson, ATL, SP 5 SP 181 Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B 5 3B 182 Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP 5 SP 183 Luke Voit, SD, 1B 5 1B-DH 184 Garrett Cooper, MIA, RF 5 1B-DH-OF 185 Connor Joe, COL, LF 5 1B-DH-OF 186 Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP 5 SP 187 Oscar Gonzalez, CLE, RF 5 OF 188 Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF 5 OF 189 Vinnie Pasquantino, KC, 1B 5 1B-DH 190 Walker Buehler, LAD, SP 5 SP 191 Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B 5 3B-DH 192 Salvador Perez, KC, C 5 C-DH 193 Chris Sale, BOS, SP 5 SP 194 Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B 5 2B-SS 195 Luis Severino, NYY, RP 5 RP-SP 196 Nate Lowe, TEX, 1B 5 1B 197 Tyler Stephenson, CIN, C 5 1B-C 198 David Robertson, CHC, RP 5 RP 199 Myles Straw, CLE, CF 5 OF 200 Clay Holmes, NYY, RP 5 RP 201 Nico Hoerner, CHC, 2B 5 2B-SS 202 Joe Ryan, MIN, SP 5 SP 203 Alex Cobb, SF, SP 5 SP 204 Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS 5 2B-SS 205 Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP 5 SP 206 Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF 5 OF 207 Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B 5 3B-DH-SS 208 Gavin Lux, LAD, SS 5 2B-OF-SS 209 Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B 5 3B 210 Matt Carpenter, NYY, 2B 5 2B-DH-OF 211 Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B 5 2B-SS 212 Evan Longoria, SF, 3B 5 3B-DH 213 Josh Naylor, CLE, RF 5 1B-DH-OF 214 Jurickson Profar, SD, LF 5 1B-OF 215 DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B 5 1B-2B-3B 216 Chris Taylor, LAD, CF 5 2B-OF-SS 217 Jhoan Duran, MIN, SP 5 RP-SP 218 Dylan Carlson, STL, RF 5 OF 219 Luis Urias, MIL, 3B 5 2B-3B-SS 220 Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B 4 1B 221 Isaac Paredes, TB, 2B 4 1B-2B-3B 222 Christopher Morel, CHC, CF 4 2B-OF 223 Joshua Lowe, TB, RF 4 DH-OF 224 Harrison Bader, STL, CF 4 OF 225 Austin Meadows, DET, LF 5 DH-OF 226 Max Kepler, MIN, RF 5 OF 227 Brandon Belt, SF, 1B 5 1B-DH 228 Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP 5 SP 229 Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B 5 1B 230 Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP 5 RP 231 Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP 5 RP 232 Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP 4 SP 233 Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF 4 OF 234 Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C 4 C 235 Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP 4 RP 236 Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP 4 RP 237 Ryan Helsley, STL, RP 4 RP 238 Mark Canha, NYM, LF 4 OF 239 Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B 4 2B-OF 240 Gregory Soto, DET, RP 4 RP 241 Camilo Doval, SF, RP 4 RP 242 Adam Duvall, ATL, RF 4 OF 243 Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP 4 SP 244 Joey Gallo, NYY, RF 4 OF 245 Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B 4 3B 246 Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP 4 SP 247 Martin Perez, TEX, SP 4 RP-SP 248 Amed Rosario, CLE, SS 3 OF-SS 249 Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP 3 RP-SP 250 Trent Grisham, SD, CF 3 OF 251 Robbie Grossman, DET, LF 3 OF 252 Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B 3 2B 253 Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP 3 SP 254 Max Muncy, LAD, 1B 3 1B-2B-3B-DH 255 Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP 3 SP 256 Darick Hall, PHI, 1B 3 1B-DH 257 Anthony Santander, BAL, RF 3 DH-OF 258 Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP 3 SP 259 Jo Adell, LAA, LF 3 OF 260 Santiago Espinal, TOR, 3B 3 2B-3B-SS 261 Mark Melancon, ARI, RP 3 RP 262 Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B 3 1B-DH 263 Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF 3 OF 264 A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF 3 OF 265 Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF 3 DH-OF 266 Michael Brantley, HOU, LF 3 DH-OF 267 Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B 3 1B 268 Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP 3 RP-SP 269 Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP 3 RP-SP

Week 16 H2H Trade Values

