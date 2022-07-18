With the All-Star break here, it's a perfect time to pause and take stock of how the season has gone. I did just that on Monday's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast, as I went through the top-12 players at each position so far (top-24 for starting pitchers and outfielders), talking about which players made it, who didn't, and most importantly, who was going to be part of that high end group in the second half.
Here's one player for each position who wasn't in the top-12 for their position so far this season who I'm picking to do it in the second half:
Catcher – Adley Rutschman
Rutschman got to the big leagues with a ton of hype, but it shouldn't be much of a surprise that he struggled – young catchers typically do, even the most talented of them. You aren't just focusing on hitting, you have to manage a pitching staff and prep for that side of every game, so the degree of difficulty is always going to be higher for young catchers. But Rutschman has already shown signs of figuring things out, hitting .253/.336/.525 with a 28-homer pace since June 11. If he does something like that the rest of the season, we're going to be talking about Rutschman as a top-60 pick next season.
First base – Andrew Vaughn
Vaughn had a solid first half, hitting .301/.350/.470, but it's been kind of an empty .301 average – he's on pace for around 65 runs and 84 RBI. Vaughn hits the ball hard enough (91.8 mph average exit velocity) consistently enough (49.8% hard-hit rate) that I think there's more power coming. It feels like Vaughn has been on the verge of a breakout all season. It'll happen in the second half.
Second base – Brandon Lowe
This one is kind of cheating since part of why Lowe wasn't a top-24 player is that he missed much of the first half. However, I'm still trying to buy where I can – and hopefully, his 6-for-8 showing in his first two games back from the IL didn't inflate his price too much. We've seen huge stretches from Lowe before, so now's your chance to buy before his next one.
Shortstop – Carlos Correa
Correa is just 27, so he isn't old by any stretch of the imagination. However, there are so many incredible young(er) shortstops in baseball that he may have settled in as a bit more of a boring fallback option in many players' eyes. However, he has the third-best expected wOBA of his career (.385 vs. 355 actual wOBA), so I think we're going to see a big second half from Correa.
Third base – Ke'Bryan Hayes
I don't think people realize how truly excellent Hayes' quality of contact metrics are, at least in terms of how hard he hits the ball. He ranks between the 88th and 90th percentile among all hitters in average exit velocity, max exit velocity, and hard-hit rate. The problem, as is often the case, is that Hayes hits the ball into the ground too often to get the most out of it. Whether you can trust him to tap into his significant raw power or not is an open question, but at the very least, Hayes should be a better contributor in batting average than he has been so far, and his speed has a lot of value too. And if Hayes does manage to start elevating the ball, he could play a big part in Fantasy championships everywhere.
Outfield – Michael Harris
I haven't quite moved Harris into my top-24 at outfield, but that may just be me being too cautious. He had a three-steal game this weekend and is now up to a 25-homer, 30-steal pace per 150 games. His plate discipline remains a work in progress – 43 strikeouts to seven walks – which is just about the only negative thing I have to say about him.
Starting pitcher – Patrick Sandoval
With a 3.00 ERA to date, you might think Sandoval has already broken out. However, his 1.432 WHIP and three wins in 15 starts make it kind of hard to get excited about him so far. The biggest issue is that his four-seam fastball just isn't a very good pitch – it has the lowest swinging strike rate among all starters' four-seamers. He's seemingly starting to realize that, having swapped his four-seamer for a sinker, and I'm hoping that change can fuel a big second half for Sandoval, whose changeup, slider, and curveball remain really strong swing-and-miss pitches. He's a very talented pitcher, and I want to be there when the breakout comes.
Here are my latest trade values for Week 16.
