MLB: Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles
With the All-Star break here, it's a perfect time to pause and take stock of how the season has gone. I did just that on Monday's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast, as I went through the top-12 players at each position so far (top-24 for starting pitchers and outfielders), talking about which players made it, who didn't, and most importantly, who was going to be part of that high end group in the second half. 

Here's one player for each position who wasn't in the top-12 for their position so far this season who I'm picking to do it in the second half:

Catcher – Adley Rutschman

Rutschman got to the big leagues with a ton of hype, but it shouldn't be much of a surprise that he struggled – young catchers typically do, even the most talented of them. You aren't just focusing on hitting, you have to manage a pitching staff and prep for that side of every game, so the degree of difficulty is always going to be higher for young catchers. But Rutschman has already shown signs of figuring things out, hitting .253/.336/.525 with a 28-homer pace since June 11. If he does something like that the rest of the season, we're going to be talking about Rutschman as a top-60 pick next season. 

First base – Andrew Vaughn

Vaughn had a solid first half, hitting .301/.350/.470, but it's been kind of an empty .301 average – he's on pace for around 65 runs and 84 RBI. Vaughn hits the ball hard enough (91.8 mph average exit velocity) consistently enough (49.8% hard-hit rate) that I think there's more power coming. It feels like Vaughn has been on the verge of a breakout all season. It'll happen in the second half. 

Second base – Brandon Lowe

This one is kind of cheating since part of why Lowe wasn't a top-24 player is that he missed much of the first half. However, I'm still trying to buy where I can – and hopefully, his 6-for-8 showing in his first two games back from the IL didn't inflate his price too much. We've seen huge stretches from Lowe before, so now's your chance to buy before his next one. 

Shortstop – Carlos Correa

Correa is just 27, so he isn't old by any stretch of the imagination. However, there are so many incredible young(er) shortstops in baseball that he may have settled in as a bit more of a boring fallback option in many players' eyes. However, he has the third-best expected wOBA of his career (.385 vs. 355 actual wOBA), so I think we're going to see a big second half from Correa. 

Third base – Ke'Bryan Hayes

I don't think people realize how truly excellent Hayes' quality of contact metrics are, at least in terms of how hard he hits the ball. He ranks between the 88th and 90th percentile among all hitters in average exit velocity, max exit velocity, and hard-hit rate. The problem, as is often the case, is that Hayes hits the ball into the ground too often to get the most out of it. Whether you can trust him to tap into his significant raw power or not is an open question, but at the very least, Hayes should be a better contributor in batting average than he has been so far, and his speed has a lot of value too. And if Hayes does manage to start elevating the ball, he could play a big part in Fantasy championships everywhere. 

Outfield – Michael Harris 

I haven't quite moved Harris into my top-24 at outfield, but that may just be me being too cautious. He had a three-steal game this weekend and is now up to a 25-homer, 30-steal pace per 150 games. His plate discipline remains a work in progress – 43 strikeouts to seven walks – which is just about the only negative thing I have to say about him. 

Starting pitcher – Patrick Sandoval

With a 3.00 ERA to date, you might think Sandoval has already broken out. However, his 1.432 WHIP and three wins in 15 starts make it kind of hard to get excited about him so far. The biggest issue is that his four-seam fastball just isn't a very good pitch – it has the lowest swinging strike rate among all starters' four-seamers. He's seemingly starting to realize that, having swapped his four-seamer for a sinker, and I'm hoping that change can fuel a big second half for Sandoval, whose changeup, slider, and curveball remain really strong swing-and-miss pitches. He's a very talented pitcher, and I want to be there when the breakout comes. 

Here are my latest trade values for Week 16. 

Week 16 Rotisserie Trade Values

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B413B-DH
2Aaron Judge, NYY, RF41DH-OF
3Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF41DH-OF
4Mike Trout, LAA, CF41OF
5Trea Turner, LAD, SS412B-SS
6Juan Soto, WAS, RF41OF
7Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH39DH-OF
8Mookie Betts, LAD, RF39OF
9Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH36DH-SP
10Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B361B-DH
11Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP36SP
12Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP36SP
13Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF34OF
14Manny Machado, SD, 3B343B-DH
15Justin Verlander, HOU, SP34SP
16Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B343B
17Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF34OF
18Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B341B
19Luis Robert, CHW, CF34OF
20Bo Bichette, TOR, SS34SS
21Shane McClanahan, TB, SP34SP
22Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP34SP
23Max Scherzer, NYM, SP34SP
24Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP31SP
25Carlos Rodon, SF, SP31SP
26Tim Anderson, CHW, SS31SS
27George Springer, TOR, CF26DH-OF
28Byron Buxton, MIN, CF26DH-OF
29Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF26DH-OF
30Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B261B-DH
31Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP26SP
32Starling Marte, NYM, CF26OF
33Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B252B
34Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B251B-DH
35Trevor Story, BOS, SS252B-SS
36Matt Olson, ATL, 1B201B
37Aaron Nola, PHI, SP20SP
38Corey Seager, TEX, SS20SS
39Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP20SP
40Austin Riley, ATL, 3B243B
41Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B202B-SS
42Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF20OF
43Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS20SS
44Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS20SS
45Ketel Marte, ARI, CF202B-DH-OF
46Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH20DH-OF
47Josh Hader, MIL, RP20RP
48Julio Urias, LAD, SP20SP
49Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP19RP
50Wander Franco, TB, SS19DH-SS
51Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B191B-DH
52Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B183B-DH
53Max Fried, ATL, SP18SP
54Shane Bieber, CLE, SP18SP
55Tommy Edman, STL, 2B172B-OF-SS
56Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF17DH-OF
57J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH17DH-OF
58Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF17DH-OF
59Bryce Harper, PHI, RF17DH-OF
60Randy Arozarena, TB, LF17DH-OF
61Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF17DH-OF
62Dylan Cease, CHW, SP16SP
63Bobby Witt, KC, SS163B-SS
64Joe Musgrove, SD, SP16SP
65Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP15RP
66Carlos Correa, MIN, SS14SS
67Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP13RP
68Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP13RP
69Alek Manoah, TOR, SP12SP
70Robbie Ray, SEA, SP12SP
71Josh Bell, WAS, 1B121B
72Logan Webb, SF, SP12SP
73Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B123B
74Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B122B
75Fernando Tatis, SD, SS16OF-SS
76C.J. Cron, COL, 1B161B-DH
77Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B162B-SS
78Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS16SS
79Frankie Montas, OAK, SP12SP
80Christian Yelich, MIL, LF12DH-OF
81Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF12OF
82Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF12OF
83Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B121B
84Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP12SP
85Jordan Romano, TOR, RP12RP
86Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP11SP
87Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP11SP
88Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP10RP
89Kris Bryant, COL, LF103B-DH-OF
90Charlie Morton, ATL, SP10SP
91Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP10SP
92Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP9SP
93Spencer Strider, ATL, RP9RP-SP
94Yu Darvish, SD, SP9SP
95Will Smith, LAD, C9C-DH
96Framber Valdez, HOU, SP9SP
97Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C9C-DH
98Willson Contreras, CHC, C9C-DH
99J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C9C
100Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF9DH-OF
101Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH9DH
102Taylor Ward, LAA, RF9OF
103Alek Thomas, ARI, CF9OF
104Michael Harris, ATL, CF8OF
105Riley Greene, DET, CF8OF
106Willy Adames, MIL, SS8SS
107Taylor Rogers, SD, RP8RP
108Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B82B-DH-OF
109Ian Happ, CHC, LF8DH-OF
110Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B81B-DH-OF
111Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP8RP
112Sean Manaea, SD, SP8SP
113Kyle Wright, ATL, SP8SP
114Javier Baez, DET, SS82B-SS
115Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF8C-DH-OF
116Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF7DH-OF
117Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF7OF
118Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF71B-DH-OF
119Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B72B-SS
120Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP7SP
121Luis Castillo, CIN, SP7SP
122Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS7SS
123Shane Baz, TB, SP7SP
124Luis Arraez, MIN, 3B71B-2B-3B-DH-OF
125Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP7SP
126Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP7SP
127Brandon Drury, CIN, RF71B-2B-3B-DH-OF
128Jose Berrios, TOR, SP7SP
129Zac Gallen, ARI, SP7SP
130Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF7OF
131Cristian Javier, HOU, RP7RP-SP
132Jon Gray, TEX, SP7SP
133Jesse Winker, SEA, LF7DH-OF
134Adam Wainwright, STL, SP7SP
135Tarik Skubal, DET, SP7SP
136Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP7SP
137Lance Lynn, CHW, SP7SP
138Jorge Soler, MIA, RF7DH-OF
139Mike Clevinger, SD, SP7SP
140Luis Garcia, HOU, SP7SP
141George Kirby, SEA, SP7SP
142David Bednar, PIT, RP7RP
143Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B73B
144Joey Votto, CIN, 1B71B-DH
145Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF7OF
146Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS7SS
147Tommy Pham, CIN, LF6DH-OF
148Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF61B-DH-OF
149Jonathan India, CIN, 2B62B
150Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF6DH-OF
151Hunter Greene, CIN, SP6SP
152Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP6SP
153Michael Kopech, CHW, RP6RP-SP
154Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS62B-SS
155Blake Snell, SD, SP6SP
156Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF6DH-OF
157Jarren Duran, BOS, CF6OF
158MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP6SP
159Austin Hays, BAL, LF6OF
160Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B61B-DH
161Joc Pederson, SF, LF6DH-OF
162Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP6SP
163Ty France, SEA, 1B61B-2B-DH
164Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B62B-DH
165Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B61B-2B-SS
166Randal Grichuk, COL, CF6OF
167Jon Berti, MIA, 3B62B-3B-OF-SS
168Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF6OF
169Adley Rutschman, BAL, C5C-DH
170Justin Turner, LAD, 3B53B-DH
171Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP5SP
172Max Meyer, MIA, SP5SP
173Christian Walker, ARI, 1B51B-DH
174Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF51B-OF
175Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP5SP
176Eric Lauer, MIL, SP5SP
177Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH5DH-OF
178Sonny Gray, MIN, SP5SP
179Tylor Megill, NYM, SP5SP
180Ian Anderson, ATL, SP5SP
181Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B53B
182Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP5SP
183Luke Voit, SD, 1B51B-DH
184Garrett Cooper, MIA, RF51B-DH-OF
185Connor Joe, COL, LF51B-DH-OF
186Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP5SP
187Oscar Gonzalez, CLE, RF5OF
188Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF5OF
189Vinnie Pasquantino, KC, 1B51B-DH
190Walker Buehler, LAD, SP5SP
191Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B53B-DH
192Salvador Perez, KC, C5C-DH
193Chris Sale, BOS, SP5SP
194Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B52B-SS
195Luis Severino, NYY, RP5RP-SP
196Nate Lowe, TEX, 1B51B
197Tyler Stephenson, CIN, C51B-C
198David Robertson, CHC, RP5RP
199Myles Straw, CLE, CF5OF
200Clay Holmes, NYY, RP5RP
201Nico Hoerner, CHC, 2B52B-SS
202Joe Ryan, MIN, SP5SP
203Alex Cobb, SF, SP5SP
204Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS52B-SS
205Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP5SP
206Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF5OF
207Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B53B-DH-SS
208Gavin Lux, LAD, SS52B-OF-SS
209Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B53B
210Matt Carpenter, NYY, 2B52B-DH-OF
211Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B52B-SS
212Evan Longoria, SF, 3B53B-DH
213Josh Naylor, CLE, RF51B-DH-OF
214Jurickson Profar, SD, LF51B-OF
215DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B51B-2B-3B
216Chris Taylor, LAD, CF52B-OF-SS
217Jhoan Duran, MIN, SP5RP-SP
218Dylan Carlson, STL, RF5OF
219Luis Urias, MIL, 3B52B-3B-SS
220Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B41B
221Isaac Paredes, TB, 2B41B-2B-3B
222Christopher Morel, CHC, CF42B-OF
223Joshua Lowe, TB, RF4DH-OF
224Harrison Bader, STL, CF4OF
225Austin Meadows, DET, LF5DH-OF
226Max Kepler, MIN, RF5OF
227Brandon Belt, SF, 1B51B-DH
228Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP5SP
229Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B51B
230Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP5RP
231Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP5RP
232Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP4SP
233Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF4OF
234Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C4C
235Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP4RP
236Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP4RP
237Ryan Helsley, STL, RP4RP
238Mark Canha, NYM, LF4OF
239Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B42B-OF
240Gregory Soto, DET, RP4RP
241Camilo Doval, SF, RP4RP
242Adam Duvall, ATL, RF4OF
243Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP4SP
244Joey Gallo, NYY, RF4OF
245Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B43B
246Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP4SP
247Martin Perez, TEX, SP4RP-SP
248Amed Rosario, CLE, SS3OF-SS
249Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP3RP-SP
250Trent Grisham, SD, CF3OF
251Robbie Grossman, DET, LF3OF
252Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B32B
253Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP3SP
254Max Muncy, LAD, 1B31B-2B-3B-DH
255Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP3SP
256Darick Hall, PHI, 1B31B-DH
257Anthony Santander, BAL, RF3DH-OF
258Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP3SP
259Jo Adell, LAA, LF3OF
260Santiago Espinal, TOR, 3B32B-3B-SS
261Mark Melancon, ARI, RP3RP
262Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B31B-DH
263Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF3OF
264A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF3OF
265Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF3DH-OF
266Michael Brantley, HOU, LF3DH-OF
267Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B31B
268Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP3RP-SP
269Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP3RP-SP

Week 16 H2H Trade Values

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Mike Trout, LAA, CF46OF
2Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B463B-DH
3Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF46DH-OF
4Aaron Judge, NYY, RF44DH-OF
5Juan Soto, WAS, RF44OF
6Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH44DH-OF
7Trea Turner, LAD, SS442B-SS
8Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH40DH-SP
9Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B401B-DH
10Mookie Betts, LAD, RF40OF
11Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP40SP
12Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP40SP
13Justin Verlander, HOU, SP36SP
14Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B361B
15Manny Machado, SD, 3B363B-DH
16Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B363B
17Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF36OF
18Luis Robert, CHW, CF36OF
19Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP36SP
20Max Scherzer, NYM, SP36SP
21Shane McClanahan, TB, SP36SP
22Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B361B-DH
23Bo Bichette, TOR, SS31SS
24Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP29SP
25Carlos Rodon, SF, SP29SP
26Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP29SP
27George Springer, TOR, CF28DH-OF
28Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B281B-DH
29Aaron Nola, PHI, SP28SP
30Matt Olson, ATL, 1B281B
31Julio Urias, LAD, SP27SP
32Byron Buxton, MIN, CF27DH-OF
33Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B272B
34Austin Riley, ATL, 3B273B
35Corey Seager, TEX, SS27SS
36Shane Bieber, CLE, SP27SP
37Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF27DH-OF
38Trevor Story, BOS, SS272B-SS
39Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF27OF
40Starling Marte, NYM, CF27OF
41Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B263B-DH
42Max Fried, ATL, SP26SP
43Tim Anderson, CHW, SS26SS
44Josh Hader, MIL, RP26RP
45Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS26SS
46J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH20DH-OF
47Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS20SS
48Dylan Cease, CHW, SP20SP
49Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP20SP
50Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP20RP
51Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF20OF
52Joe Musgrove, SD, SP20SP
53Ketel Marte, ARI, CF202B-DH-OF
54Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B202B-SS
55Tommy Edman, STL, 2B202B-OF-SS
56Alek Manoah, TOR, SP20SP
57Logan Webb, SF, SP20SP
58Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP20SP
59Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP20SP
60Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B171B-DH
61Robbie Ray, SEA, SP17SP
62Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH17DH-OF
63Framber Valdez, HOU, SP17SP
64Frankie Montas, OAK, SP17SP
65Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP17SP
66Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP17SP
67Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP16RP
68Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF15DH-OF
69Bryce Harper, PHI, RF15DH-OF
70Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP15RP
71Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS15SS
72Carlos Correa, MIN, SS15SS
73Charlie Morton, ATL, SP15SP
74Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B153B
75Josh Bell, WAS, 1B151B
76Bobby Witt, KC, SS153B-SS
77Willy Adames, MIL, SS15SS
78Yu Darvish, SD, SP15SP
79Christian Yelich, MIL, LF15DH-OF
80Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF14DH-OF
81Willson Contreras, CHC, C14C-DH
82Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP13RP
83Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B131B
84C.J. Cron, COL, 1B121B-DH
85Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP11SP
86Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B112B-SS
87Fernando Tatis, SD, SS11OF-SS
88Luis Castillo, CIN, SP10SP
89Jose Berrios, TOR, SP10SP
90Jordan Romano, TOR, RP10RP
91Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP10RP
92Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF10DH-OF
93Randy Arozarena, TB, LF10DH-OF
94Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF10OF
95Ian Happ, CHC, LF10DH-OF
96Will Smith, LAD, C10C-DH
97Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP10SP
98Kris Bryant, COL, LF103B-DH-OF
99Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B102B-DH-OF
100Sean Manaea, SD, SP10SP
101Taylor Rogers, SD, RP10RP
102Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C9C-DH
103Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP9RP
104Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP8SP
105Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP8SP
106Kyle Wright, ATL, SP8SP
107Spencer Strider, ATL, RP8RP-SP
108J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C8C
109Taylor Ward, LAA, RF7OF
110Adam Wainwright, STL, SP7SP
111Zac Gallen, ARI, SP7SP
112Jon Gray, TEX, SP7SP
113Tarik Skubal, DET, SP7SP
114Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF7DH-OF
115Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP7SP
116Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF7OF
117Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B71B-DH-OF
118Luis Garcia, HOU, SP7SP
119Michael Kopech, CHW, RP6RP-SP
120Lance Lynn, CHW, SP6SP
121Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B61B-DH
122Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP6SP
123Cristian Javier, HOU, RP6RP-SP
124Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP6SP
125Mike Clevinger, SD, SP6SP
126Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP6SP
127Blake Snell, SD, SP6SP
128MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP6SP
129Sonny Gray, MIN, SP6SP
130Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS6SS
131Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B62B-SS
132Javier Baez, DET, SS62B-SS
133Luis Arraez, MIN, 3B61B-2B-3B-DH-OF
134Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF6C-DH-OF
135Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B62B
136Jorge Soler, MIA, RF6DH-OF
137Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF61B-DH-OF
138Jesse Winker, SEA, LF6DH-OF
139Alek Thomas, ARI, CF6OF
140Martin Perez, TEX, SP6RP-SP
141Luis Severino, NYY, RP6RP-SP
142Michael Harris, ATL, CF6OF
143Chris Sale, BOS, SP6SP
144Jonathan India, CIN, 2B62B
145George Kirby, SEA, SP6SP
146Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF6OF
147Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B61B-2B-SS
148Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF6OF
149David Bednar, PIT, RP6RP
150Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH6DH
151Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP6RP
152Ty France, SEA, 1B61B-2B-DH
153Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS62B-SS
154Hunter Greene, CIN, SP6SP
155Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP6SP
156Eric Lauer, MIL, SP6SP
157Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP6SP
158Tylor Megill, NYM, SP6SP
159Joe Ryan, MIN, SP6SP
160Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP6SP
161Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP6SP
162Joey Votto, CIN, 1B61B-DH
163Alex Cobb, SF, SP5SP
164Walker Buehler, LAD, SP5SP
165Christian Walker, ARI, 1B51B-DH
166Tommy Pham, CIN, LF5DH-OF
167Ian Anderson, ATL, SP5SP
168Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF5DH-OF
169Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF51B-DH-OF
170Jordan Montgomery, NYY, SP5SP
171Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP5RP-SP
172Clay Holmes, NYY, RP5RP
173Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP4RP
174Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS42B-SS
175Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B42B-SS
176Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B42B-DH
177Brandon Drury, CIN, RF41B-2B-3B-DH-OF
178Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF4OF
179Joc Pederson, SF, LF4DH-OF
180Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF4DH-OF
181Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP4SP
182Austin Hays, BAL, LF4OF
183Riley Greene, DET, CF4OF
184Miles Mikolas, STL, SP4SP
185Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS4SS
186Justin Turner, LAD, 3B43B-DH
187Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B43B
188Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF4OF
189Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B43B
190Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP4RP
191Jhoan Duran, MIN, SP4RP-SP
192Josiah Gray, WAS, SP4SP
193Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B42B
194Garrett Cooper, MIA, RF31B-DH-OF
195Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF31B-OF
196Randal Grichuk, COL, CF3OF
197Connor Joe, COL, LF31B-DH-OF
198Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP3SP
199Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP3RP-SP
200Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B33B
201Adley Rutschman, BAL, C3C-DH
202Austin Meadows, DET, LF3DH-OF
203Salvador Perez, KC, C3C-DH
204Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B32B-SS
205Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B32B-OF
206Gavin Lux, LAD, SS32B-OF-SS
207Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B33B-DH
208Vinnie Pasquantino, KC, 1B31B-DH
209Luke Voit, SD, 1B31B-DH
210DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B31B-2B-3B
211Wander Franco, TB, SS3DH-SS
212Chris Taylor, LAD, CF32B-OF-SS
213Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP3SP
214Ross Stripling, TOR, SP3SP
215Nick Pivetta, BOS, SP3SP
216Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP3SP
217Michael Wacha, BOS, SP3SP
218Reid Detmers, LAA, SP3SP
219Drew Rasmussen, TB, RP3RP-SP
220Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP3SP
221Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH3DH-OF
222Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B33B
223David Robertson, CHC, RP3RP
224Camilo Doval, SF, RP3RP
225Brandon Nimmo, NYM, CF3OF
226Ryan Helsley, STL, RP3RP
227Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B31B
228Nate Lowe, TEX, 1B31B
229Darick Hall, PHI, 1B31B-DH
230Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP3SP
231Luis Urias, MIL, 3B32B-3B-SS
232Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B31B-DH-OF
233Daniel Bard, COL, RP3RP
234Juan Yepez, STL, 1B31B-DH-OF
235Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP3RP
236Brandon Belt, SF, 1B31B-DH
237Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C3C
238Oscar Gonzalez, CLE, RF3OF
239Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP3RP-SP
240Mitch Keller, PIT, SP3SP