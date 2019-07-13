Fantasy Baseball Week 17 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Jackie Bradley, Danny Jansen

Week 17, just like Week 16, requires some explanation upfront because ... well, it doesn't exist in some leagues.

Or at least it won't until next week, throwing off the entire numbering system and making everyone a little crazy.

It all depends whether your league treats the first four days after the All-Star break as its own separate week or if it combines them with the week beginning Monday, July 15. This column is more for the former because, for the latter, your lineups are already locked. We can all look forward to getting back on the same page Monday, July 22.

Except for the fact that some of us will be in Week 18 and others in what will only then be Week 17. Grr.

As always, these sleeper picks aren't necessarily the best that's out there in your specific league, but they're the best hitters owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Best hitter matchups for Week 17

1. Indians DET4, KC3

2. Giants @COL4, NYM4

3. Red Sox TOR4, @BAL3

4. Rockies SF4, @NYY3

5. Blue Jays @BOS4, @DET3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 17

1. Marlins SD3, @LAD3

2. Rangers ARI2, @HOU3

3. Orioles WAS2, BOS3

4. Athletics SEA2, @MIN4

5. Yankees TB4, COL3