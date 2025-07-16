Ivan Herrera DH
STL St. Louis • #48 • Age: 25
Ivan Herrera returned from a hamstring injury in time to play just one game before the break, so people have yet to be reminded just what a monster he is at the plate. And because he figures to be the primary DH going forward, you could justify starting him in your utility spot, particularly with matchups like Zac Gallen and Eduardo Rodriguez in a three-day scoring period.
Jordan Beck LF
COL Colorado • #27 • Age: 24
Jordan Beck hasn't measured up to his big April in the months since, but his overall stat line remains respectable, particularly at home, where he's batting .302 with an .800 OPS. That's where the Rockies will spend their first series after the break, facing a couple bottom-feeders in the Twins rotation.
Joshua Lowe RF
TB Tampa Bay • #15 • Age: 27
Joshua Lowe was cold going into the break, but he's still shaping up to be a five-category threat with career-best strikeout and pull-air rates. He opens the second half against two mashable righties, too, in Charlie Morton and Dean Kremer.
Willi Castro 2B
MIN Minnesota • #50 • Age: 28
Willi Castro has really turned his season around since late May, slashing .299/.401/.515 with seven homers and six steals in 39 games during that time. He has the benefit of the most favorable hitter matchups, too, with the Twins traveling to Coors Field to begin the second half.
Ryan O'Hearn 1B
BAL Baltimore • #32 • Age: 31
The under-the-radar All-Star opens the second half at the left-handed hitter's paradise affectionately known as Swampbrenner Field (or at least that's what I call it), where it wouldn't be surprising to see him hit a homer or two in three games, all against righties. Though Ryan O'Hearn's numbers have been trending down, he's still batting .286 with an .840 OPS overall.
MIN Minnesota • #4 • Age: 30
For as much of an afterthought as Carlos Correa has become in Fantasy, his expected stats are still pretty solid, and he was beginning to live up to them just before the break, batting .333 (26 for 78) with two homers and an .827 OPS over his final 21 games. He's likely to validate that hot streak with three games at Coors Field this weekend.
COL Colorado • #2 • Age: 26
Tyler Freeman has the look of a prototypical leadoff man with his on-base skills and speed, and has entrenched himself in that spot for the Rockies. Not surprisingly, he's better at home, slashing .349/.404/.482 there.
TB Tampa Bay • #14 • Age: 24
Chandler Simpson has continued to play virtually every day since returning from the minors and remains a steady contributor on the strength of his steals alone. It doesn't hurt that the Rays have the fourth-best hitter matchups this weekend, going against the Orioles pitching staff.
Ryan McMahon 3B
COL Colorado • #24 • Age: 30
Another Rockies hitter who does his best work at home, Ryan McMahon is off to a slow start in July, but his overall numbers conceal the strong May and June he had. He's poised to start the second half off right against mashable righties Chris Paddack and Simeon Woods Richardson.
CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 39
The Guardians have the fifth-best hitter matchups this weekend, and among their available hitters, Carlos Santana seems like the best bet to take advantage. He's been quiet at the plate of late, but he plays every day, draws walks at a nice rate, and could come to life against pitchers as squishy as Luis Severino, JP Sears, and Jeffrey Springs.
Fantasy Baseball Week 17 Preview: Top sleeper hitters for both three- and 10-day period, featuring Jordan Beck
The way you handle the first weekend back from the break will alter your selection of sleeper hitters
The All-Star break necessitates a change in routine and, more specifically, a break from our usual Monday-through-Sunday schedule.
Play resumes Friday, which would normally be the middle of a scoring period, so do you treat that first weekend as its own three-day scoring period or combine it with the following week for a massive 10-day scoring period? The default setting is the former.
But because reasonable minds can disagree, I'm offering recommendations for both scenarios, as always, limiting my selection to those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Best hitter matchups for short Week 17
1. Twins @COL3
2. Pirates CHW3
3. Rockies MIN3
4. Rays BAL3
5. Guardians ATH3
Worst hitter matchups for short Week 17
1. Mariners HOU3
2. Blue Jays SF3
3. Astros @SEA3
4. Angels @PHI3
5. Cubs BOS3
TOR Toronto • #47 • Age: 25
The Blue Jays may have the second-worst matchups in the three-day scoring period, but their schedule looks a lot better when you extend it to 10 days. Helping Addison Barger's cause is that only two of the 10 pitchers on the schedule throw left-handed.
If I consider Ivan Herrera to be the top sleeper hitter for a three-game scoring period against the Diamondbacks pitching staff, a trip to Coors Field thereafter can only bolster his case. In fact, the Cardinals have the third-best hitter matchups in the lengthier Week 17.
Take that second half-opening series at Coors Field and double it, then add three games against the Orioles ramshackle rotation. Yeah, Jordan Beck looks just as appealing for the longer Week 17 as the shorter one.
The Rays matchups also don't get any worse with the scoring period extended to 10 days, adding a three game series against the White Sox rotation and another at the Reds' homer-happy ballpark. In fact, all nine of Joshua Lowe's games are in particularly hitter-friendly environments.
The Orioles just missed placing among the five teams with the best hitter matchups for the lengthier Week 17 and are one of 10 teams scheduled for 10 games. Three are against lefties, but Ryan O'Hearn isn't a strict platoon player and is likely to start against a couple of them.
Best hitter matchups for long Week 17
1. Rockies MIN3, STL3, @BAL3
2. Guardians ATH3, BAL4, @KC3
3. Cardinals @ARI3, @COL3, SD4
4. Padres @WAS3, @MIA3, @STL4
5. Rays BAL3, CHW3, @CIN3
Worst hitter matchups for long Week 17
1. Red Sox @CHC3, @PHI3, LAD3
2. Angels @PHI3, @NYM3, SEA4
3. White Sox @PIT3, @TB3, CHC3
4. Marlins KC3, SD3, @MIL3
5. Yankees @ATL3, @TOR3, PHI3