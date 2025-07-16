Ivan Herrera DH STL St. Louis • #48 • Age: 25 Matchups @ARI3 Rostered 75% Ivan Herrera returned from a hamstring injury in time to play just one game before the break, so people have yet to be reminded just what a monster he is at the plate. And because he figures to be the primary DH going forward, you could justify starting him in your utility spot, particularly with matchups like Zac Gallen and Eduardo Rodriguez in a three-day scoring period.

Jordan Beck LF COL Colorado • #27 • Age: 24 Matchups MIN3 Rostered 43% Jordan Beck hasn't measured up to his big April in the months since, but his overall stat line remains respectable, particularly at home, where he's batting .302 with an .800 OPS. That's where the Rockies will spend their first series after the break, facing a couple bottom-feeders in the Twins rotation.

Joshua Lowe RF TB Tampa Bay • #15 • Age: 27 Matchups BAL3 Rostered 71% Joshua Lowe was cold going into the break, but he's still shaping up to be a five-category threat with career-best strikeout and pull-air rates. He opens the second half against two mashable righties, too, in Charlie Morton and Dean Kremer.

Willi Castro 2B MIN Minnesota • #50 • Age: 28 Matchups @COL3 Rostered 49% Willi Castro has really turned his season around since late May, slashing .299/.401/.515 with seven homers and six steals in 39 games during that time. He has the benefit of the most favorable hitter matchups, too, with the Twins traveling to Coors Field to begin the second half.

Ryan O'Hearn 1B BAL Baltimore • #32 • Age: 31 Matchups @TB3 Rostered 60% The under-the-radar All-Star opens the second half at the left-handed hitter's paradise affectionately known as Swampbrenner Field (or at least that's what I call it), where it wouldn't be surprising to see him hit a homer or two in three games, all against righties. Though Ryan O'Hearn's numbers have been trending down, he's still batting .286 with an .840 OPS overall.

Carlos Correa SS MIN Minnesota • #4 • Age: 30 Matchups @COL3 Rostered 66% For as much of an afterthought as Carlos Correa has become in Fantasy, his expected stats are still pretty solid, and he was beginning to live up to them just before the break, batting .333 (26 for 78) with two homers and an .827 OPS over his final 21 games. He's likely to validate that hot streak with three games at Coors Field this weekend.

Tyler Freeman RF COL Colorado • #2 • Age: 26 Matchups MIN3 Rostered 41% Tyler Freeman has the look of a prototypical leadoff man with his on-base skills and speed, and has entrenched himself in that spot for the Rockies. Not surprisingly, he's better at home, slashing .349/.404/.482 there.

Chandler Simpson CF TB Tampa Bay • #14 • Age: 24 Matchups BAL3 Rostered 59% Chandler Simpson has continued to play virtually every day since returning from the minors and remains a steady contributor on the strength of his steals alone. It doesn't hurt that the Rays have the fourth-best hitter matchups this weekend, going against the Orioles pitching staff.

Ryan McMahon 3B COL Colorado • #24 • Age: 30 Matchups MIN3 Rostered 44% Another Rockies hitter who does his best work at home, Ryan McMahon is off to a slow start in July, but his overall numbers conceal the strong May and June he had. He's poised to start the second half off right against mashable righties Chris Paddack and Simeon Woods Richardson.