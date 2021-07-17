Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. Coming out of the All-Star break, even more guesswork has gone into this list than usual, particularly with regard to players presently on the IL. As always, you're advised to check back Sunday night for the latest update.
Until then, here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 17 (July 19-25):
|1
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
@
|
@
|2
|3
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
|
vs
|
vs
|4
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|5
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|6
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|7
|8
|9
|10
A. Wood SP SF Alex Wood SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|11
|12
|13
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|14
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|15
J. Kaprielian SP OAK James Kaprielian SP OAK
|
vs
|
@
|16
T. Gonsolin SP LAD Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
|
vs
|
vs
|17
T. Megill SP NYM Tylor Megill SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|18
K. Muller SP ATL Kyle Muller SP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|19
J. Taillon SP NYY Jameson Taillon SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|20
E. Rodriguez SP BOS Eduardo Rodriguez SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|21
R. Yarbrough SP TB Ryan Yarbrough SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|22
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
|
@
|
vs
|23
M. Pineda SP MIN Michael Pineda SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|24
M. Manning SP DET Matt Manning SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|25
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|26
|27
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|28
R. Weathers SP SD Ryan Weathers SP SD
|
@
|
@
|29
G. Richards SP BOS Garrett Richards SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|30
|31
T. Williams SP CHC Trevor Williams SP CHC
|
@
|
vs
|32
|33
C. De Jong SP PIT Chase De Jong SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|34