Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. Coming out of the All-Star break, even more guesswork has gone into this list than usual, particularly with regard to players presently on the IL. As always, you're advised to check back Sunday night for the latest update.

Until then, here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 17 (July 19-25):

Must-start, all formats
1
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
MIA
Miami
2
L. Lynn SP CHW Lance Lynn SP CHW
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
3
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
COL
Colorado
4
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
5
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
SD
San Diego
6
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
7
S. Ohtani DH LAA Shohei Ohtani DH LAA
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
8
K. Gibson SP TEX Kyle Gibson SP TEX
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
HOU
Houston
Sleepers and questionables
9
L. Garcia SP HOU Luis Garcia SP HOU
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
TEX
Texas
10
A. Wood SP SF Alex Wood SP SF
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
11
W. Miley SP CIN Wade Miley SP CIN
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
12
A. Manoah SP TOR Alek Manoah SP TOR
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
13
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
KC
Kansas City
14
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
15
J. Kaprielian SP OAK James Kaprielian SP OAK
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
SEA
Seattle
16
T. Gonsolin SP LAD Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
COL
Colorado
Better left for points leagues
17
T. Megill SP NYM Tylor Megill SP NYM
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
18
K. Muller SP ATL Kyle Muller SP ATL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
19
J. Taillon SP NYY Jameson Taillon SP NYY
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
BOS
Boston
20
E. Rodriguez SP BOS Eduardo Rodriguez SP BOS
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
No thanks
21
R. Yarbrough SP TB Ryan Yarbrough SP TB
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
22
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
23
M. Pineda SP MIN Michael Pineda SP MIN
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
24
M. Manning SP DET Matt Manning SP DET
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
KC
Kansas City
25
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
HOU
Houston
26
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
DET
Detroit
27
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
28
R. Weathers SP SD Ryan Weathers SP SD
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
MIA
Miami
29
G. Richards SP BOS Garrett Richards SP BOS
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
30
A. Mills RP CHC Alec Mills RP CHC
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
31
T. Williams SP CHC Trevor Williams SP CHC
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
32
P. Espino RP WAS Paolo Espino RP WAS
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
33
C. De Jong SP PIT Chase De Jong SP PIT
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SF
San Francisco
34
J. Mejia SP CLE Jean-Carlos Mejia SP CLE
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay