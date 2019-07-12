Fantasy Baseball Week 17 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Michael Pineda, Dylan Cease as sleepers

A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according to Scott White.

Not everybody playing Fantasy Baseball will actually partake of Week 17 (July 15-21). Many leagues have opted to combine it with the four days immediately after the All-Star break to create an extra long Week 16 (thereby putting them a week behind for the rest of the season and throwing my weekly numbering system into a state of confusion, but that's neither here nor there).

For those who play in leagues that treat this upcoming Monday like the start of any other scoring period, though, I got your back.

And boy, do you have some options.

Break time is over, huh? Few teams get an off day in the first full week back, which means there's no shortage of two-start options. Many of them don't require a great deal of consideration, of course -- whether because you'd never sit them or never start them -- but then there are sleepers like Michael Pineda, Griffin Canning, Anibal Sanchez, Andrew Heaney and rookie Dylan Cease, who are all available in at least 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

You could go even deeper with that list of sleepers in points leagues, which don't penalize as much for a bad start, and I've denoted where that tier begins and ends below. The point, though, is that there are far more two-start sleepers than usual, and if you have the roster space to spare, you'd be wise to take advantage.

Must-starts, all formats
1
C. Kershaw SP • LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
@ PHIPhiladelphia vs MIAMiami
2
W. Buehler SP • LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
@ PHIPhiladelphia vs MIAMiami
3
B. Snell SP • TB Blake Snell SP TB
@ NYYN.Y. Yankees vs CHWChi. White Sox
4
B. Woodruff SP • MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
vs ATLAtlanta @ ARIArizona
5
L. Lynn SP • TEX Lance Lynn SP TEX
vs ARIArizona @ HOUHouston
6
L. Castillo SP • CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
@ CHCChi. Cubs vs STLSt. Louis
7
L. Giolito SP • CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
@ KCKansas City @ TBTampa Bay
8
Z. Wheeler SP • NYM Zack Wheeler SP NYM
@ MINMinnesota @ SFSan Francisco
9
G. Marquez SP • COL German Marquez SP COL
vs SFSan Francisco @ NYYN.Y. Yankees
10
J. Paxton SP • NYY James Paxton SP NYY
vs TBTampa Bay vs COLColorado
11
K. Hendricks SP • CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
vs CINCincinnati vs SDSan Diego
Sleepers and questionables
12
M. Pineda SP • MIN Michael Pineda SP MIN
vs NYMN.Y. Mets vs OAKOakland
13
G. Canning SP • LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
vs HOUHouston @ SEASeattle
14
J. Musgrove SP • PIT Joe Musgrove SP PIT
@ STLSt. Louis vs PHIPhiladelphia
15
A. Sanchez SP • WAS Anibal Sanchez SP WAS
@ BALBaltimore @ ATLAtlanta
16
D. Cease SP • CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@ KCKansas City @ TBTampa Bay
17
B. Peacock SP • HOU Brad Peacock SP HOU
@ LAAL.A. Angels vs TEXTexas
18
A. Heaney SP • LAA Andrew Heaney SP LAA
vs HOUHouston @ SEASeattle
19
M. Fried SP • ATL Max Fried SP ATL
@ MILMilwaukee vs WASWashington
20
R. Porcello SP • BOS Rick Porcello SP BOS
vs TORToronto @ BALBaltimore
Better left for points leagues
21
C. Sabathia SP • NYY CC Sabathia SP NYY
vs TBTampa Bay vs COLColorado
22
A. DeSclafani SP • CIN Anthony DeSclafani SP CIN
@ CHCChi. Cubs vs STLSt. Louis
23
Z. Plesac SP • CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
vs DETDetroit vs KCKansas City
24
T. Thornton SP • TOR Trent Thornton SP TOR
@ BOSBoston @ DETDetroit
25
J. Junis SP • KC Jake Junis SP KC
vs CHWChi. White Sox @ CLECleveland
No thanks
26
J. Arrieta SP • PHI Jake Arrieta SP PHI
vs LADL.A. Dodgers @ PITPittsburgh
27
D. Norris SP • DET Daniel Norris SP DET
@ CLECleveland vs TORToronto
28
M. Wacha SP • STL Michael Wacha SP STL
vs PITPittsburgh @ CINCincinnati
29
F. Valdez RP • HOU Framber Valdez RP HOU
@ LAAL.A. Angels vs TEXTexas
30
J. Samardzija SP • SF Jeff Samardzija SP SF
@ COLColorado vs NYMN.Y. Mets
31
D. Pomeranz SP • SF Drew Pomeranz SP SF
@ COLColorado vs NYMN.Y. Mets
32
B. Wilson SP • ATL Bryse Wilson SP ATL
@ MILMilwaukee vs WASWashington
33
V. Velasquez RP • PHI Vince Velasquez RP PHI
vs LADL.A. Dodgers @ PITPittsburgh
34
A. Young SP • ARI Alex Young SP ARI
@ TEXTexas vs MILMilwaukee
35
D. Mengden SP • OAK Daniel Mengden SP OAK
vs SEASeattle @ MINMinnesota
36
G. Sparkman SP • KC Glenn Sparkman SP KC
vs CHWChi. White Sox @ CLECleveland
37
A. Plutko SP • CLE Adam Plutko SP CLE
vs DETDetroit vs KCKansas City
38
H. Velazquez RP • BOS Hector Velazquez RP BOS
vs TORToronto @ BALBaltimore
39
G. Soto SP • DET Gregory Soto SP DET
@ CLECleveland vs TORToronto
40
A. Houser RP • MIL Adrian Houser RP MIL
vs ATLAtlanta @ ARIArizona
41
G. Ynoa RP • BAL Gabriel Ynoa RP BAL
vs WASWashington vs BOSBoston
