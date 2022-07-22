jon-gray.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 17 (July 25-31). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
2
C. Rodon SP SF Carlos Rodon SP SF
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
3
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
4
P. Lopez SP MIA Pablo Lopez SP MIA
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
5
L. Castillo SP CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
6
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
7
T. Gonsolin SP LAD Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
COL
Colorado
Sleepers and questionables
8
S. Manaea SP SD Sean Manaea SP SD
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
9
J. Montgomery SP NYY Jordan Montgomery SP NYY
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
10
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
TOR
Toronto
11
C. Kluber SP TB Corey Kluber SP TB
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
12
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
HOU
Houston
13
N. Syndergaard SP LAA Noah Syndergaard SP LAA
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
TEX
Texas
Better left for points leagues
14
R. Stripling SP TOR Ross Stripling SP TOR
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
DET
Detroit
15
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
HOU
Houston
16
J. Odorizzi SP HOU Jake Odorizzi SP HOU
@
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
17
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
18
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
No thanks
19
K. Thompson SP CHC Keegan Thompson SP CHC
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
SF
San Francisco
20
J. Junis SP SF Jake Junis SP SF
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
21
G. Otto SP TEX Glenn Otto SP TEX
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
22
M. White SP LAD Mitch White SP LAD
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
COL
Colorado
23
S. Watkins SP BAL Spenser Watkins SP BAL
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
24
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
25
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
26
C. Archer SP MIN Chris Archer SP MIN
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
SD
San Diego
27
Z. Thompson SP PIT Zach Thompson SP PIT
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
28
A. Ashby SP MIL Aaron Ashby SP MIL
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
BOS
Boston
29
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
30
A. Pallante RP STL Andre Pallante RP STL
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
WAS
Washington
31
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
32
T. Gilbert SP ARI Tyler Gilbert SP ARI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
33
A. Voth SP BAL Austin Voth SP BAL
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati