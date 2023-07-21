Kenta Maeda SP MIN Minnesota • #18 • Age: 35 Matchups vs. SEA, at KC Rostered 64% Two of Kenta Maeda's past three starts have been absolute gems, which is good timing given his favorable matchups this week. If you take out the one disaster start that immediately preceded a trip to the IL, he has a 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 on the year.

Aaron Civale SP CLE Cleveland • #43 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. KC, at CHW Rostered 77% Aaron Civale is still sporting a 2.71 ERA after allowing two earned runs or fewer in his past four starts. We've been down this road with him before and haven't liked how it turned out, but we can expect him at his best with matchups as favorable as the Royals and White Sox.

Dean Kremer SP BAL Baltimore • #64 • Age: 27 Matchups at PHI, vs. NYY Rostered 72% Dean Kremer is about as two-faced as pitchers come, which is why the ERA is so high, but he also has 10 wins for a reason. When he's on, he works deep into games and has a good offense backing him, and the Aaron Judge-less Yankees make for a particularly favorable matchup in his second turn this week.

Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. KC, at CHW Rostered 45% Logan Allen's return from the minors last time out saw him strike out eight over five one-hit innings. It was a performance good enough to earn him the benefit of the doubt with the Royals and White Sox on the schedule this week.

Gavin Williams SP CLE Cleveland • #63 • Age: 23 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 74% Gavin Williams has mostly just kept his head above the water in the majors so far, but his one real gem was a seven-inning, one-hit effort against the Royals on June 27. He'll be facing that same bottom-feeder lineup this week.

Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL Baltimore • #30 • Age: 23 Matchup vs. NYY Rostered 73% We'll see how Grayson Rodriguez's second start back from the minors goes this weekend, but he looked more like the power pitcher he was advertised to be in his first start back, even if the result wasn't great. He's in for a much better matchup in Week 18 against the Aaron Judge-less Yankees.

Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 25 Matchups at TB, vs. DET Rostered 66% Edward Cabrera's first start back from an IL stint for a shoulder impingement Tuesday was the usual mixed bag (two hits but three walks). If he can survive his matchup at the Rays to begin the week, he's well positioned to carve up the Tigers lineup.

Kyle Hendricks SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #28 • Age: 33 Matchups at CHW, at STL Rostered 59% Kyle Hendricks rebounded from a couple of shaky starts with a one-run effort against the Nationals and has a similar matchup at the White Sox to open this week. His second matchup at the Cardinals is tougher, but not so tough that it's a net negative.

Michael Lorenzen SP DET Detroit • #21 • Age: 31 Matchups vs. LAA, at MIA Rostered 49% Michael Lorenzo hasn't allowed a run in three starts, giving up just eight hits in 18 2/3 innings during that stretch. The Angels lineup might bring him down to size to open the week, but the Marlins await on the other side, making him a reasonable gamble in points leagues at least.