There's no replacement for a high-end hurler, of course, but if you're looking to stream pitchers, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Kenta Maeda SP
MIN Minnesota • #18 • Age: 35
Two of Kenta Maeda's past three starts have been absolute gems, which is good timing given his favorable matchups this week. If you take out the one disaster start that immediately preceded a trip to the IL, he has a 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 on the year.
Aaron Civale SP
CLE Cleveland • #43 • Age: 28
Aaron Civale is still sporting a 2.71 ERA after allowing two earned runs or fewer in his past four starts. We've been down this road with him before and haven't liked how it turned out, but we can expect him at his best with matchups as favorable as the Royals and White Sox.
Dean Kremer SP
BAL Baltimore • #64 • Age: 27
Dean Kremer is about as two-faced as pitchers come, which is why the ERA is so high, but he also has 10 wins for a reason. When he's on, he works deep into games and has a good offense backing him, and the Aaron Judge-less Yankees make for a particularly favorable matchup in his second turn this week.
CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24
Logan Allen's return from the minors last time out saw him strike out eight over five one-hit innings. It was a performance good enough to earn him the benefit of the doubt with the Royals and White Sox on the schedule this week.
CLE Cleveland • #63 • Age: 23
Gavin Williams has mostly just kept his head above the water in the majors so far, but his one real gem was a seven-inning, one-hit effort against the Royals on June 27. He'll be facing that same bottom-feeder lineup this week.
BAL Baltimore • #30 • Age: 23
We'll see how Grayson Rodriguez's second start back from the minors goes this weekend, but he looked more like the power pitcher he was advertised to be in his first start back, even if the result wasn't great. He's in for a much better matchup in Week 18 against the Aaron Judge-less Yankees.
MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 25
Edward Cabrera's first start back from an IL stint for a shoulder impingement Tuesday was the usual mixed bag (two hits but three walks). If he can survive his matchup at the Rays to begin the week, he's well positioned to carve up the Tigers lineup.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #28 • Age: 33
Kyle Hendricks rebounded from a couple of shaky starts with a one-run effort against the Nationals and has a similar matchup at the White Sox to open this week. His second matchup at the Cardinals is tougher, but not so tough that it's a net negative.
DET Detroit • #21 • Age: 31
Michael Lorenzo hasn't allowed a run in three starts, giving up just eight hits in 18 2/3 innings during that stretch. The Angels lineup might bring him down to size to open the week, but the Marlins await on the other side, making him a reasonable gamble in points leagues at least.
LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 27
Griffin Canning gets hit pretty hard at times, but he's also capable of piling up strikeouts at a nice clip, recording 12 last time out. There's a question as to whether he'll actually make two starts this week, given the Shohei Ohtani of it all, but even if he's limited to one, it'll be against the Tigers.