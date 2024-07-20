If you play in a league that folds the first weekend after the All-Star break into the first full week for an extra-long 10-day scoring period, this article is of no use to you. I've addressed the 10-day scenario elsewhere, and by the time you're reading this, your choices are probably locked in for it anyway.
No, for official CBS Sports purposes, Week 18 refers to the first full week after the All-Star break, separate from the first stray weekend (that itself is known as Week 17). It's a bit confusing, I know, but hopefully, all formats have been served now.
As always, I've limited my selections to those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Sleeper pitchers for Week 18 (July 22-28)
TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 33
Andrew Heaney has recently gotten back in touch with his 2022 self, deploying a harder slider for an improved whiff rate, and you won't find a pitcher with better matchups this week than the White Sox and Blue Jays.
Lance Lynn SP
STL St. Louis • #31 • Age: 37
Lance Lynn is still pretty volatile overall, but three of his past four starts have been among his best this season. You can hope for more of the same against two lineups that rank in the bottom third in runs scored.
TEX Texas • #23 • Age: 32
Michael Lorenzen hasn't taken a turn for the dominant the way Andrew Heaney has, but he's maintained an ERA in the low-to-mid-threes this year. That's reason enough to believe he'll make the most of matchups as good as the White Sox and Blue Jays.
NYM N.Y. Mets • #45 • Age: 25
Christian Scott has underwhelmed as a bat-misser during his time in the majors but not as a strike-thrower. His first matchup against the Marlins should be a breeze, and even his second matchup against the Braves isn't as bad as it once seemed.
WAS Washington • #70 • Age: 24
Mitchell Parker has looked more vulnerable in recent starts but is still an elite strike-thrower with a quality splitter. The Padres may not seem like a good matchup, but they actually have the 10th-lowest OPS against lefties. The Cardinals have the second-lowest.
LAA L.A. Angels • #31 • Age: 34
The unlikely All-Star remains a prime regression candidate for the second half, but you can cross your fingers that it doesn't happen against an Athletics lineup that ranks 24th in runs scored.
Jose Soriano SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 25
In some ways, Jose Soriano may be an even better choice than Tyler Anderson to take advantage of the Athletics given that he's one of the top ground-ball pitchers in the league. The home run is basically the Athletics' only source of offense.
BAL Baltimore • #49 • Age: 34
Albert Suarez's starts tend to be on the shorter side, but if he can pull out a win against the Marlins to begin the week, it should mitigate whatever damage results from the Padres start later on.
Zack Littell SP
TB Tampa Bay • #52 • Age: 28
We're treading into more dangerous territory here with a couple of suboptimal matchups for a pitcher with hittability concerns, but Zack Littell's elite strike-throwing has made him a useful Fantasy option from time to time this year. You're taking on double the risk for double the reward.
Colin Rea SP
MIL Milwaukee • #48 • Age: 34
Colin Rea ranks up there with Andrew Heaney as far as first-half overachievers go (except that he doesn't have any real track record to draw from), so suffice it to say that my recommendation here comes with great reluctance. But a two-start week with one decent matchup (Cubs) and one great one (Marlins) might be enough to entice me.