Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 18 (July 21-27), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Framber Valdez, Logan Gilbert, Jack Flaherty, Max ScherzerErick Fedde, Kyle Hendricks, Joey Cantillo and Stephen Kolek.

All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
2
P. Skenes SP PIT Paul Skenes SP PIT
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
4
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
5
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
6
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
7
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
8
S. Baz SP TB Shane Baz SP TB
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
9
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
SF
San Francisco
10
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
11
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
KC
Kansas City
Advisable in most cases
12
B. Woodruff SP MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
MIA
Miami
13
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
14
N. Cameron SP KC Noah Cameron SP KC
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
15
S. Ohtani DH LAD Shohei Ohtani DH LAD
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
BOS
Boston
16
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
17
J. Lopez SP ATH Jacob Lopez SP ATH
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
HOU
Houston
Better left for points leagues
18
M. Scherzer SP TOR Max Scherzer SP TOR
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
DET
Detroit
19
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
DET
Detroit
20
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
SD
San Diego
No thanks
21
T. Sugano SP BAL Tomoyuki Sugano SP BAL
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
COL
Colorado
22
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
23
S. Burke SP CHW Sean Burke SP CHW
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
24
J. Leiter SP TEX Jack Leiter SP TEX
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
25
H. Birdsong RP SF Hayden Birdsong RP SF
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
26
E. Fedde SP STL Erick Fedde SP STL
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
SD
San Diego
27
C. Gordon SP HOU Colton Gordon SP HOU
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
28
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
29
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
30
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
TEX
Texas
31
K. Hendricks SP LAA Kyle Hendricks SP LAA
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
32
W. Buehler SP BOS Walker Buehler SP BOS
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
33
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
STL
St. Louis
34
J. Cantillo RP CLE Joey Cantillo RP CLE
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
KC
Kansas City
35
S. Kolek SP SD Stephen Kolek SP SD
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
STL
St. Louis
36
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
BAL
Baltimore