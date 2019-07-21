Fantasy Baseball Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Jason Vargas, Felix Pena as sleepers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned. Scott White digs deeper for sleepers.
Chances are you don't need another two-start pitcher this week. Chances are you have a couple on your roster already.
The must-start options go 13 deep, with another three at least being advisable.
Beyond that gets pretty sketchy, though, offering too much downside for traditional 5x5 categories leagues. My highest-ranked pitcher owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, which is generally the cutoff I use for identifying sleepers, is Dakota Hudson, and he's an obvious liability in the WHIP category. His ground-ball tendencies give him a high floor for points leagues, but that's his only usable format.
Martin Perez, CC Sabathia, Jason Vargas and Felix Pena are also passable as sleepers, but only for points leagues. If you're having to look that deep, it's worth reconsidering if the one-start options already on your roster are really so bad.
Note: Pena and Tommy Milone may not technically start for their respective teams, instead following an opener, but they're expected to handle a starter's workload.
Two-Start Pitchers
|1
T. Bauer SP CLE Trevor Bauer SP CLE
|
@
TORToronto
|
@
KCKansas City
|2
|3
M. Clevinger SP CLE Mike Clevinger SP CLE
|
@
TORToronto
|
@
KCKansas City
|4
C. Sale SP BOS Chris Sale SP BOS
|
@
TBTampa Bay
|
vs
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|5
S. Strasburg SP WAS Stephen Strasburg SP WAS
|
vs
COLColorado
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers
|6
C. Paddack SP SD Chris Paddack SP SD
|
@
NYMN.Y. Mets
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|7
|8
|9
D. Keuchel SP ATL Dallas Keuchel SP ATL
|
vs
KCKansas City
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|10
|11
K. Gibson SP MIN Kyle Gibson SP MIN
|
vs
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|12
Y. Darvish SP CHC Yu Darvish SP CHC
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|
@
MILMilwaukee
|13
J. Gray SP COL Jon Gray SP COL
|
@
WASWashington
|
@
CINCincinnati
|14
|15
E. Rodriguez SP BOS Eduardo Rodriguez SP BOS
|
@
TBTampa Bay
|
vs
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|16
|17
D. Hudson SP STL Dakota Hudson SP STL
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|
vs
HOUHouston
|18
M. Perez SP MIN Martin Perez SP MIN
|
vs
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|19
|20
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
|
vs
TEXTexas
|
vs
DETDetroit
|21
C. Sabathia SP NYY CC Sabathia SP NYY
|
@
MINMinnesota
|
@
BOSBoston
|22
J. Vargas SP NYM Jason Vargas SP NYM
|
vs
SDSan Diego
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|23
F. Pena RP LAA Felix Pena RP LAA
|
@
LADL.A. Dodgers
|
vs
BALBaltimore
|24
R. Borucki RP TOR Ryan Borucki RP TOR
|
vs
CLECleveland
|
vs
TBTampa Bay
|25
|26
D. Ponce de Leon SP STL Daniel Ponce de Leon SP STL
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|
vs
HOUHouston
|27
|28
T. Richards SP MIA Trevor Richards SP MIA
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|
vs
ARIArizona
|29
|30
D. Bundy SP BAL Dylan Bundy SP BAL
|
@
ARIArizona
|
@
LAAL.A. Angels
|31
C. Anderson SP MIL Chase Anderson SP MIL
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|
vs
CHCChi. Cubs
|32
S. Anderson SP SF Shaun Anderson SP SF
|
vs
CHCChi. Cubs
|
@
SDSan Diego
|33
|34
P. Lambert SP COL Peter Lambert SP COL
|
@
WASWashington
|
@
CINCincinnati
|35
|36
|37
A. Brooks SP BAL Aaron Brooks SP BAL
|
@
ARIArizona
|
@
LAAL.A. Angels
