Fantasy Baseball Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Jason Vargas, Felix Pena as sleepers

There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned. Scott White digs deeper for sleepers.

Chances are you don't need another two-start pitcher this week. Chances are you have a couple on your roster already.

The must-start options go 13 deep, with another three at least being advisable.

Beyond that gets pretty sketchy, though, offering too much downside for traditional 5x5 categories leagues. My highest-ranked pitcher owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, which is generally the cutoff I use for identifying sleepers, is Dakota Hudson, and he's an obvious liability in the WHIP category. His ground-ball tendencies give him a high floor for points leagues, but that's his only usable format.

Martin Perez, CC Sabathia, Jason Vargas and Felix Pena are also passable as sleepers, but only for points leagues. If you're having to look that deep, it's worth reconsidering if the one-start options already on your roster are really so bad.

Note: Pena and Tommy Milone may not technically start for their respective teams, instead following an opener, but they're expected to handle a starter's workload.

WEEK 17
Two-Start Pitchers
Must-starts, all formats
1
T. Bauer SP CLE Trevor Bauer SP CLE
@ TORToronto @ KCKansas City
2
G. Cole SP HOU Gerrit Cole SP HOU
vs OAKOakland @ STLSt. Louis
3 @ TORToronto @ KCKansas City
4
C. Sale SP BOS Chris Sale SP BOS
@ TBTampa Bay vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
5 vs COLColorado vs LADL.A. Dodgers
6 @ NYMN.Y. Mets vs SFSan Francisco
7
R. Ray SP ARI Robbie Ray SP ARI
vs BALBaltimore @ MIAMiami
8
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
@ MINMinnesota @ BOSBoston
9
D. Keuchel SP ATL Dallas Keuchel SP ATL
vs KCKansas City @ PHIPhiladelphia
10
S. Gray SP CIN Sonny Gray SP CIN
@ MILMilwaukee vs COLColorado
11
K. Gibson SP MIN Kyle Gibson SP MIN
vs NYYN.Y. Yankees @ CHWChi. White Sox
12
Y. Darvish SP CHC Yu Darvish SP CHC
@ SFSan Francisco @ MILMilwaukee
13
J. Gray SP COL Jon Gray SP COL
@ WASWashington @ CINCincinnati
Sleepers and questionables
14
C. Archer SP PIT Chris Archer SP PIT
vs STLSt. Louis @ NYMN.Y. Mets
15 @ TBTampa Bay vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
16
W. Miley SP HOU Wade Miley SP HOU
vs OAKOakland @ STLSt. Louis
Better left for points leagues
17
D. Hudson SP STL Dakota Hudson SP STL
@ PITPittsburgh vs HOUHouston
18
M. Perez SP MIN Martin Perez SP MIN
vs NYYN.Y. Yankees @ CHWChi. White Sox
19
M. Fiers SP OAK Mike Fiers SP OAK
@ HOUHouston vs TEXTexas
20
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
vs TEXTexas vs DETDetroit
21
C. Sabathia SP NYY CC Sabathia SP NYY
@ MINMinnesota @ BOSBoston
22
J. Vargas SP NYM Jason Vargas SP NYM
vs SDSan Diego vs PITPittsburgh
23
F. Pena RP LAA Felix Pena RP LAA
@ LADL.A. Dodgers vs BALBaltimore
No thanks
24
R. Borucki RP TOR Ryan Borucki RP TOR
vs CLECleveland vs TBTampa Bay
25
D. Duffy SP KC Danny Duffy SP KC
@ ATLAtlanta vs CLECleveland
26 @ PITPittsburgh vs HOUHouston
27
T. Milone RP SEA Tommy Milone RP SEA
vs TEXTexas vs DETDetroit
28 @ CHWChi. White Sox vs ARIArizona
29
H. Bailey SP OAK Homer Bailey SP OAK
@ HOUHouston vs TEXTexas
30
D. Bundy SP BAL Dylan Bundy SP BAL
@ ARIArizona @ LAAL.A. Angels
31
C. Anderson SP MIL Chase Anderson SP MIL
vs CINCincinnati vs CHCChi. Cubs
32 vs CHCChi. Cubs @ SDSan Diego
33
J. Chavez RP TEX Jesse Chavez RP TEX
@ SEASeattle @ OAKOakland
34
P. Lambert SP COL Peter Lambert SP COL
@ WASWashington @ CINCincinnati
35
I. Nova SP CHW Ivan Nova SP CHW
vs MIAMiami vs MINMinnesota
36
D. Covey SP CHW Dylan Covey SP CHW
vs MIAMiami vs MINMinnesota
37
A. Brooks SP BAL Aaron Brooks SP BAL
@ ARIArizona @ LAAL.A. Angels
