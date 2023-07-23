Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 18 (July 24-30). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|2
J. Verlander SP NYM Justin Verlander SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|3
T. Glasnow SP TB Tyler Glasnow SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|4
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
vs
|
vs
|5
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
@
|
vs
|6
K. Maeda SP MIN Kenta Maeda SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|7
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|8
|9
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|10
A. Civale SP CLE Aaron Civale SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|11
|12
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|13
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|14
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|15
|16
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
|
vs
|
@
|17
|18
|19
|20
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
|
@
|
@
|21
R. Stripling SP SF Ross Stripling SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|22
R. Yarbrough RP KC Ryan Yarbrough RP KC
|
@
|
vs
|23
M. Grove SP LAD Michael Grove SP LAD
|
vs
|
vs
|24
|25
|26
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|27
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
|
vs
|
@
|28
Q. Priester SP PIT Quinn Priester SP PIT
|
@
|
vs