Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 18 (July 24-30). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
ARI
Arizona
2
J. Verlander SP NYM Justin Verlander SP NYM
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
WAS
Washington
3
T. Glasnow SP TB Tyler Glasnow SP TB
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
HOU
Houston
4
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
TEX
Texas
5
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
Advisable in most cases
6
K. Maeda SP MIN Kenta Maeda SP MIN
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
KC
Kansas City
7
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
MIA
Miami
8
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
9
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIA
Miami
Better left for points leagues
10
A. Civale SP CLE Aaron Civale SP CLE
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
11
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
SD
San Diego
12
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
13
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
14
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
STL
St. Louis
No thanks
15
M. Kopech SP CHW Michael Kopech SP CHW
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
16
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
17
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
18
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
19
S. Matz SP STL Steven Matz SP STL
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
20
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
21
R. Stripling SP SF Ross Stripling SP SF
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
BOS
Boston
22
R. Yarbrough RP KC Ryan Yarbrough RP KC
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
23
M. Grove SP LAD Michael Grove SP LAD
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
24
B. Bielak SP HOU Brandon Bielak SP HOU
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
25
C. Rea SP MIL Colin Rea SP MIL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
26
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
27
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
28
Q. Priester SP PIT Quinn Priester SP PIT
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia