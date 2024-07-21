If you play in a league that folds the first weekend after the All-Star break into the first full week for an extra-long 10-day scoring period, this article is of no use to you. I've addressed the 10-day scenario elsewhere, and by the time you're reading this, your choices are probably locked in for it anyway.
No, for official CBS Sports purposes, Week 18 refers to the first full week after the All-Star break, separate from the first stray weekend (that itself is known as Week 17). It's a bit confusing, I know, but hopefully all formats have been served now.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 18 (July 22-28). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
Must-start, all formats
|1
|2
C. Sale SP ATL Chris Sale SP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|3
|4
G. Crochet SP CHW Garrett Crochet SP CHW
|
@
|
vs
|5
|6
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|7
|8
B. Snell SP SF Blake Snell SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|9
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
|
vs
|
@
|10
|11
R. Lopez SP ATL Reynaldo Lopez SP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|12
T. Houck SP BOS Tanner Houck SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|13
Advisable in most cases
|14
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|15
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|16
M. Lorenzen SP TEX Michael Lorenzen SP TEX
|
vs
|
@
|17
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|18
|19
|20
Better left for points leagues
|21
|22
Y. Diaz SP ARI Yilber Diaz SP ARI
|
@
|
vs
|23
A. Pallante RP STL Andre Pallante RP STL
|
@
|
vs
|24
J. Quintana SP NYM Jose Quintana SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|25
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
|
@
|
vs
No thanks
|26
S. Arrighetti SP HOU Spencer Arrighetti SP HOU
|
@
|
vs
|27
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|28
J. Paxton SP LAD James Paxton SP LAD
|
vs
|
@
|29
J. Hicks SP SF Jordan Hicks SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|30
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
|
@
|
@
|31
C. Carrasco SP CLE Carlos Carrasco SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|32
J. Assad SP CHC Javier Assad SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
|33
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
|
vs
|
@
|34
H. Harris SP OAK Hogan Harris SP OAK
|
vs
|
@
|35
O. Bido RP OAK Osvaldo Bido RP OAK
|
vs
|
@
|36
Y. Chirinos SP MIA Yonny Chirinos SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|37
X. Curry SP CLE Xzavion Curry SP CLE
|
vs
|
@