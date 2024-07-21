erick-fedde.jpg

If you play in a league that folds the first weekend after the All-Star break into the first full week for an extra-long 10-day scoring period, this article is of no use to you. I've addressed the 10-day scenario elsewhere, and by the time you're reading this, your choices are probably locked in for it anyway.

No, for official CBS Sports purposes, Week 18 refers to the first full week after the All-Star break, separate from the first stray weekend (that itself is known as Week 17). It's a bit confusing, I know, but hopefully all formats have been served now.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 18 (July 22-28). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
2
C. Sale SP ATL Chris Sale SP ATL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
3
C. Ragans SP KC Cole Ragans SP KC
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
4
G. Crochet SP CHW Garrett Crochet SP CHW
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
5
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
6
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
DET
Detroit
7
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
ARI
Arizona
8
B. Snell SP SF Blake Snell SP SF
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
COL
Colorado
9
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
10
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
11
R. Lopez SP ATL Reynaldo Lopez SP ATL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
12
T. Houck SP BOS Tanner Houck SP BOS
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
13
E. Fedde SP CHW Erick Fedde SP CHW
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
Advisable in most cases
14
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
15
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
16
M. Lorenzen SP TEX Michael Lorenzen SP TEX
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
TOR
Toronto
17
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
TEX
Texas
18
T. Myers SP MIL Tobias Myers SP MIL
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
MIA
Miami
19
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
TOR
Toronto
20
A. Suarez SP BAL Albert Suarez SP BAL
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
SD
San Diego
Better left for points leagues
21
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
BOS
Boston
22
Y. Diaz SP ARI Yilber Diaz SP ARI
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
23
A. Pallante RP STL Andre Pallante RP STL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
WAS
Washington
24
J. Quintana SP NYM Jose Quintana SP NYM
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
25
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
No thanks
26
S. Arrighetti SP HOU Spencer Arrighetti SP HOU
@
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
27
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
28
J. Paxton SP LAD James Paxton SP LAD
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
HOU
Houston
29
J. Hicks SP SF Jordan Hicks SP SF
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
COL
Colorado
30
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
31
C. Carrasco SP CLE Carlos Carrasco SP CLE
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
32
J. Assad SP CHC Javier Assad SP CHC
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
KC
Kansas City
33
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
SF
San Francisco
34
H. Harris SP OAK Hogan Harris SP OAK
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
35
O. Bido RP OAK Osvaldo Bido RP OAK
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
36
Y. Chirinos SP MIA Yonny Chirinos SP MIA
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
37
X. Curry SP CLE Xzavion Curry SP CLE
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia