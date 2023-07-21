yu-darvish.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 18 (July 24-30). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
ARI
Arizona
2
J. Verlander SP NYM Justin Verlander SP NYM
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
WAS
Washington
3
T. Glasnow SP TB Tyler Glasnow SP TB
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
HOU
Houston
4
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
SD
San Diego
5
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
TEX
Texas
6
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
Advisable in most cases
7
K. Maeda SP MIN Kenta Maeda SP MIN
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
KC
Kansas City
8
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIA
Miami
9
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
SF
San Francisco
10
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
Better left for points leagues
11
A. Civale SP CLE Aaron Civale SP CLE
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
12
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
13
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
14
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
DET
Detroit
15
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
STL
St. Louis
16
M. Lorenzen SP DET Michael Lorenzen SP DET
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
MIA
Miami
17
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
TOR
Toronto
No thanks
18
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
19
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
20
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
21
S. Matz SP STL Steven Matz SP STL
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
22
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
23
R. Stripling SP SF Ross Stripling SP SF
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
BOS
Boston
24
R. Yarbrough RP KC Ryan Yarbrough RP KC
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
25
T. Toussaint RP CHW Touki Toussaint RP CHW
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
26
M. Grove SP LAD Michael Grove SP LAD
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
27
B. Bielak SP HOU Brandon Bielak SP HOU
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
28
C. Rea SP MIL Colin Rea SP MIL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
29
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
30
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
31
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
32
Q. Priester SP PIT Quinn Priester SP PIT
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia