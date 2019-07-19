Fantasy Baseball Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Jason Vargas, Felix Pena as sleepers

Chances are you don't need another two-start pitcher this week. Chances are you have a couple on your roster already.

The must-start options go 13 deep, with another three at least being advisable.

Beyond that gets pretty sketchy, though, offering too much downside for traditional 5x5 categories leagues. My highest-ranked pitcher owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, which is generally the cutoff I use for identifying sleepers, is Dakota Hudson, and he's an obvious liability in the WHIP category. His ground-ball tendencies give him a high floor for points leagues, but that's his only usable format.

Martin Perez, CC Sabathia, Jason Vargas and Felix Pena are also passable as sleepers, but only for points leagues. If you're having to look that deep, it's worth reconsidering if the one-start options already on your roster are really so bad.