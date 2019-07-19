Fantasy Baseball Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Jason Vargas, Felix Pena as sleepers

There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned. Scott White digs deeper for sleepers.

Chances are you don't need another two-start pitcher this week. Chances are you have a couple on your roster already.

The must-start options go 13 deep, with another three at least being advisable.

Beyond that gets pretty sketchy, though, offering too much downside for traditional 5x5 categories leagues. My highest-ranked pitcher owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, which is generally the cutoff I use for identifying sleepers, is Dakota Hudson, and he's an obvious liability in the WHIP category. His ground-ball tendencies give him a high floor for points leagues, but that's his only usable format.

Martin Perez, CC Sabathia, Jason Vargas and Felix Pena are also passable as sleepers, but only for points leagues. If you're having to look that deep, it's worth reconsidering if the one-start options already on your roster are really so bad.

WEEK 17
Two-Start Pitchers
Must-starts, all formats
1
T. Bauer SP CLE Trevor Bauer SP CLE
@ TORToronto @ KCKansas City
2
G. Cole SP HOU Gerrit Cole SP HOU
vs OAKOakland @ STLSt. Louis
3 @ TORToronto @ KCKansas City
4
C. Sale SP BOS Chris Sale SP BOS
@ TBTampa Bay vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
5 vs COLColorado vs LADL.A. Dodgers
6 @ NYMN.Y. Mets vs SFSan Francisco
7
R. Ray SP ARI Robbie Ray SP ARI
vs BALBaltimore @ MIAMiami
8
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
@ MINMinnesota @ BOSBoston
9
D. Keuchel SP ATL Dallas Keuchel SP ATL
vs KCKansas City @ PHIPhiladelphia
10
S. Gray SP CIN Sonny Gray SP CIN
@ MILMilwaukee vs COLColorado
11
K. Gibson SP MIN Kyle Gibson SP MIN
vs NYYN.Y. Yankees @ CHWChi. White Sox
12
Y. Darvish SP CHC Yu Darvish SP CHC
@ SFSan Francisco @ MILMilwaukee
13
J. Gray SP COL Jon Gray SP COL
@ WASWashington @ CINCincinnati
Sleepers and questionables
1
C. Archer SP PIT Chris Archer SP PIT
vs STLSt. Louis @ NYMN.Y. Mets
2 @ TBTampa Bay vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
3
W. Miley SP HOU Wade Miley SP HOU
vs OAKOakland @ STLSt. Louis
Better left for points leagues
1
D. Hudson SP STL Dakota Hudson SP STL
@ PITPittsburgh vs HOUHouston
2
M. Perez SP MIN Martin Perez SP MIN
vs NYYN.Y. Yankees @ CHWChi. White Sox
3
M. Fiers SP OAK Mike Fiers SP OAK
@ HOUHouston vs TEXTexas
4
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
vs TEXTexas vs DETDetroit
5
C. Sabathia SP NYY CC Sabathia SP NYY
@ MINMinnesota @ BOSBoston
6
J. Vargas SP NYM Jason Vargas SP NYM
vs SDSan Diego vs PITPittsburgh
7
F. Pena RP LAA Felix Pena RP LAA
@ LADL.A. Dodgers vs BALBaltimore
No thanks
1 vs PHIPhiladelphia @ SEASeattle
2
R. Borucki RP TOR Ryan Borucki RP TOR
vs CLECleveland vs TBTampa Bay
3
D. Duffy SP KC Danny Duffy SP KC
@ ATLAtlanta vs CLECleveland
4 @ PITPittsburgh vs HOUHouston
5
T. Milone RP SEA Tommy Milone RP SEA
vs TEXTexas vs DETDetroit
6 @ CHWChi. White Sox vs ARIArizona
7
H. Bailey SP OAK Homer Bailey SP OAK
@ HOUHouston vs TEXTexas
8
D. Bundy SP BAL Dylan Bundy SP BAL
@ ARIArizona @ LAAL.A. Angels
9
C. Anderson SP MIL Chase Anderson SP MIL
vs CINCincinnati vs CHCChi. Cubs
10 vs CHCChi. Cubs @ SDSan Diego
11
J. Chavez RP TEX Jesse Chavez RP TEX
@ SEASeattle @ OAKOakland
12
D. Agrazal SP PIT Dario Agrazal SP PIT
vs STLSt. Louis @ NYMN.Y. Mets
13
P. Lambert SP COL Peter Lambert SP COL
@ WASWashington @ CINCincinnati
14
I. Nova SP CHW Ivan Nova SP CHW
vs MIAMiami vs MINMinnesota
15
R. Detwiler SP CHW Ross Detwiler SP CHW
vs MIAMiami vs MINMinnesota
16
A. Brooks SP BAL Aaron Brooks SP BAL
@ ARIArizona @ LAAL.A. Angels
