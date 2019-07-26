Fantasy Baseball Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters highlight Alex Verdugo, Miguel Sano

What do you want me to say?

It stinks, this list. It's a big steaming pile.

Though 2019 is a year in which competent starting pitching is scarcely available, there are just seven teams with what I'd consider to be favorable matchups in Week 19. Which isn't to say that's the only pool from which I draw my sleeper hitters, but when the matchups aren't there, it's hard to go out on a limb for a scrubby player.

And then there's the small matter of a trade deadline coming up this week, potentially disrupting all of our presumptions about playing time. Of the players I've chosen for this week, the only one who seems like a strong candidate to be moved is Eric Sogard, but it's mostly bad teams represented here. With bad teams, anything goes.

I'm not approaching this list with much confidence, in other words, and I'm suggesting you don't either. Yes, there comes a point when you might have to scrounge the waiver wire for a short-term fix, and I'm happy to help with that unenviable task. But recognize that this week more than ever, it's about making the best of a difficult situation.

Oh, and if you own Nelson Cruz, recognize that he's probably sitting out half the week. The Twins play a series at Miami, where the DH isn't a thing. Sorry!

Here's the best you'll find among those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WEEK 19 Top-10 Sleeper Hitters

Top sleeper hitters for Week 18 (July 22-28) Oscar Mercado CF CLE Cleveland • #35 • Age: 24 Week Rankings H2H (OF) 31st Roto (OF) 31st OWNED 75% This pick is less an endorsement of Oscar Mercado's circumstances this week than an acknowledgement he's been too darn good to sit. And yet he's still available in a quarter of CBS Sports leagues. He does at least get the Angels' patchwork rotation for three games, and with all the different ways he's capable of contributing offensively, he should be able to put together a respectable line. Alex Verdugo CF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #27 • Age: 23 Week Rankings H2H (OF) 42nd Roto (OF) 42nd OWNED 74% The Dodgers are one of just five teams playing seven games this week, which would mean a lot more if we could trust them to play Alex Verdugo every day. More realistically, he'll start just five of those games, but three of them are at Coors Field. Miguel Sano 3B MIN Minnesota • #22 • Age: 26 Week Rankings H2H (3B) 25th Roto (3B) 25th OWNED 56% Another home run Thursday means Miguel Sano is enjoying a bit of a power binge, and the matchups this week are at least decent against the hit-or-miss Marlins and Royals rotations. Ian Desmond CF COL Colorado • #20 • Age: 33 Week Rankings H2H (OF) 65th Roto (OF) 65th OWNED 49% It seems like I keep recommending Ian Desmond because he has a full week of home games, and it seems like he continues to do nothing with that recommendation, having slipped into a pretty lengthy slump now. And yet the numbers still say he has an .891 OPS at home. They also say he has a .978 OPS against lefties, and he's expected to face three of those. Eric Sogard 2B TOR Toronto • #5 • Age: 33 Week Rankings H2H (2B) 100th Roto (2B) 100th OWNED 31% With the Blue Jays having the second-best matchups this week — three games against the Royals and four against the Orioles — I might consider moving up Eric Sogard a couple spots on this list if not for the likelihood of him being traded. He's more of a point accumulator than a category standout anyhow. Renato Nunez DH BAL Baltimore • #39 • Age: 25 Week Rankings H2H (DH) 74th Roto (DH) 64th OWNED 52% With his latest burner, Renato Nunez is suddenly on pace for 40 homers and 95 RBI, which might say more about 2019 in general than Nunez specifically. Still, he's indeed hot and may well keep it going this week against pitchers like Eric Lauer, Ryan Borucki, Aaron Sanchez and Sean Reid-Foley. Ryan McMahon 2B COL Colorado • #24 • Age: 24 Week Rankings H2H (2B) 26th Roto (2B) 26th OWNED 48% Does Ryan McMahon deserve to rank ahead of Ian Desmond? His numbers are pretty awesome now at home, too, where the Rockies are playing all six of their games this week, and he's been productive there more recently. The three lefties on tap don't help him as much, though. Justin Smoak 1B TOR Toronto • #14 • Age: 32 Week Rankings H2H (1B) 23rd Roto (1B) 21st OWNED 45% The Blue Jays' matchups are indeed spectacular this week, featuring seven games against pitchers like Mike Montgomery, Asher Wojciechowski, Aaron Brooks Dylan Bundy and John Means. Is Justin Smoak the sort of player who we can trust to take advantage of them? Not really, but he plays every day, doesn't strike out much and will have stretches when he homers with some frequency. Brandon Belt 1B SF San Francisco • #9 • Age: 31 Week Rankings H2H (1B) 17th Roto (1B) 22nd OWNED 32% Brandon Belt has had a bad year, and he plays in a bad park. He plays in two great parks this week, though — Philadelphia and Colorado — against mostly suspect pitchers. His numbers are at least respectable on the road, where he's batting .273 with an .856 OPS. Anthony Santander RF BAL Baltimore • #25 • Age: 24 OWNED 16% Who is this guy? Why am I recommending him? I don't like it any more than you do, but former Rule 5 pick Anthony Santander, who wasn't even productive in the juiced-ball environment of Triple-A earlier this year, is somehow crushing it as the Orioles' primary center fielder, homering four times in his past seven games. And you may have heard they have good matchups.

Best hitter matchups for Week 19

1. Dodgers @COL3, SD4

2. Blue Jays @KC3, @BAL4

3. Phillies SF3, CHW3

4. Giants @PHI3, @COL3

5. Orioles @SD2, TOR4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 19

1. Diamondbacks @MIA1, @NYY2, WAS3

2. Yankees ARI2, BOS4

3. White Sox NYM3, @PHI3

4. Mariners @TEX2, @HOU3

5. Pirates @CIN3, NYM3