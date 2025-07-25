spencer-horwitz.jpg

Whether you're in need of an injury fill-in or just a hot-hand play, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Sleeper hitters for Week 19 (July 28-Aug. 3)
player headshot
Royce Lewis 3B
MIN Minnesota • #23 • Age: 26
Matchups
BOS3, @CLE3
Rostered
73%
The Twins matchups are neither great nor terrible, so this recommendation is more about capitalizing on Royce Lewis' sudden return to form. He enters the weekend 7 for 14 with three homers and two doubles in his past four games.
player headshot
Ivan Herrera DH
STL St. Louis • #48 • Age: 25
Matchups
MIA3, @SD3
Rostered
78%
The Cardinals' matchups are better than the Twins -- featuring pitchers like Cal Quantrill, Randy Vasquez, and Stephen Kolek -- but as with Lewis, this recommendation is more a matter of Ivan Herrera being under-rostered. He's an everyday DH who retains catcher eligibility, and even if you're already set at catcher, Herrera's bat is good enough for you to start him in your utility spot.
player headshot
Ramon Laureano RF
BAL Baltimore • #12 • Age: 31
Matchups
TOR4, @CHC3
Rostered
27%
You could say Ramon Laureano is hot now with three homers in his past four games, but really, he's been excellent for the past calendar year, batting .290 with 23 homers, nine steals, and an .859 OPS in 129 games during that time. The Orioles' matchups may not rank among the five best, but they're one of just six teams scheduled for seven games.
player headshot
Joshua Lowe RF
TB Tampa Bay • #15 • Age: 27
Matchups
@NYY4, LAD3
Rostered
68%
I keep recommending Joshua Lowe here, and he keeps ... not delivering. Maybe I'm just a glutton for punishment, but I still see five-category potential here, particularly given his career-best strikeout and pull-air rates. It helps that the Rays have the fourth-best hitter matchups this week.
player headshot
Jorge Polanco DH
SEA Seattle • #7 • Age: 32
Matchups
@ATH3, TEX4
Rostered
59%
I have to highlight a couple Mariners hitters here, seeing as they have the most favorable matchups of all. Jorge Polanco seems to have moved past the early-season oblique injury that prevented him from hitting from the right side for a while and also seems to have rediscovered his stroke, batting .302 (16 for 53) with five homers in his past 15 games.
player headshot
J.P. Crawford SS
SEA Seattle • #3 • Age: 30
Matchups
@ATH3, TEX4
Rostered
46%
Those matchups for the Mariners, by the way, include pitchers such as JP Sears, Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs, Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter, and Patrick Corbin. Easy money, right? Surely their leadoff hitter, J.P. Crawford, will be at the center of the onslaught. He's reaching base at nearly a .380 clip.
player headshot
Nolan Schanuel 1B
LAA L.A. Angels • #18 • Age: 23
Matchups
TEX3, CHW3
Rostered
59%
Nolan Schanuel has been an underrated contributor all year, especially in points leagues, and this week seems like a good time to try him out if you need corner infield help. The series against the White Sox is a particularly inviting one, and five of the six pitchers on tap are right-handers, against whom Schanuel is batting .283 with an .800 OPS.
player headshot
Trent Grisham CF
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #12 • Age: 28
Matchups
TB4, @MIA3
Rostered
53%
Trent Grisham is another hitter well-positioned to take advantage of a righty-heavy schedule. The Yankees are one of just six teams scheduled for seven games, all vs. righties, against whom Grisham is batting .286 with a .920 OPS.
player headshot
Chandler Simpson CF
TB Tampa Bay • #14 • Age: 24
Matchups
@NYY4, LAD3
Rostered
62%
Chandler is one of the fastest ever to 30 steals, and his proclivity on the base paths makes him close to must-start in Rotisserie leagues. But even in Head-to-Head points leagues, he's worth considering with the Rays having the fourth-best hitter matchups this week.
player headshot
Spencer Horwitz 1B
PIT Pittsburgh • #2 • Age: 27
Matchups
@SF3, @COL3
Rostered
7%
Spencer Horwitz, who spent the first quarter of the season rehabbing from thumb surgery, is finally beginning to deliver on his potential as a hitter, entering the weekend 7 for 12 with a homer and two doubles in his past three games. It's only a start, but the Pirates' matchups in Week 19 give him a good chance to keep it going. They're the only team traveling to Coors Field.

Best hitter matchups for Week 19

1. Mariners @ATH3, TEX4
2. Blue Jays @BAL4, KC3
3. Pirates @SF3, @COL3
4. Rays @NYY4, LAD3
5. Guardians COL3, MIN3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 19

1. Tigers ARI3, @PHI3
2. Mets @SD3, SF3
3. Nationals @HOU3, MIL3
4. Dodgers @CIN3, @TB3
5. Reds LAD3, ATL3