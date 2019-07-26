Fantasy Baseball Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Merrill Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez as sleepers

Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right time. Scott White shares some of his favorites sleepers for Week 19.

You may be aware a trade deadline is coming up midway through Fantasy Week 19 (July 29-Aug. 4). You may also be aware that certain names keep popping up as potential trade candidates, a good number of them being pitchers.

It's fair to assume, then, this list will be impacted.

The ways it'll be impacted won't be entirely unforeseen. Pitchers like Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Mike Minor are themselves possible trade targets, and others like Vince Velasquez and J.A. Happ could be impacted by the acquisition of a starting pitcher. Really, any starting rotation is at risk of a shakeup, at least regarding turn order, which means every starting pitcher is at risk of losing his two-start status based on what happens between now and Wednesday.

So be extra cautious when targeting pitchers strictly because they're making two starts. There are a number of viable two-start sleepers this week, and the best of them — Merrill Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez, Brad Keller and Dinelson Lamet — are less likely to be impacted than not. But you don't want to sell out for volume in a week when shakeups are to be expected.

WEEK 19
Two-Start Pitchers
Must-starts, all formats
1 @ CLECleveland vs SEASeattle
2
M. Scherzer SP WAS Max Scherzer SP WAS
vs ATLAtlanta @ ARIArizona
3
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
vs HOUHouston vs LAAL.A. Angels
4
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
vs ATLAtlanta @ ARIArizona
5 @ BOSBoston vs MIAMiami
6 @ CHWChi. White Sox @ PITPittsburgh
7
S. Gray SP CIN Sonny Gray SP CIN
vs PITPittsburgh @ ATLAtlanta
8
M. Stroman SP TOR Marcus Stroman SP TOR
@ KCKansas City @ BALBaltimore
9
M. Minor SP TEX Mike Minor SP TEX
vs SEASeattle vs DETDetroit
10
D. Price SP BOS David Price SP BOS
vs TBTampa Bay @ NYYN.Y. Yankees
11
C. Smith SP MIA Caleb Smith SP MIA
vs ARIArizona @ TBTampa Bay
12
D. Keuchel SP ATL Dallas Keuchel SP ATL
@ WASWashington vs CINCincinnati
Sleepers and questionables
13
Y. Darvish SP CHC Yu Darvish SP CHC
@ STLSt. Louis vs MILMilwaukee
14
J. Odorizzi SP MIN Jake Odorizzi SP MIN
@ MIAMiami vs KCKansas City
15
J. Gray SP COL Jon Gray SP COL
vs LADL.A. Dodgers vs SFSan Francisco
16
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@ MIAMiami vs WASWashington
17
R. Lopez SP CHW Reynaldo Lopez SP CHW
vs NYMN.Y. Mets @ PHIPhiladelphia
18
B. Keller SP KC Brad Keller SP KC
vs TORToronto @ MINMinnesota
19
D. Lamet SP SD Dinelson Lamet SP SD
vs BALBaltimore @ LADL.A. Dodgers
Better left for points leagues
20
T. Roark SP CIN Tanner Roark SP CIN
vs PITPittsburgh @ ATLAtlanta
21
J. Teheran SP ATL Julio Teheran SP ATL
@ WASWashington vs CINCincinnati
22
K. Maeda SP LAD Kenta Maeda SP LAD
@ COLColorado vs SDSan Diego
23 @ COLColorado vs SDSan Diego
No thanks
24 vs SFSan Francisco vs CHWChi. White Sox
25
J. Barria RP LAA Jaime Barria RP LAA
vs DETDetroit @ CLECleveland
26
T. Beede SP SF Tyler Beede SP SF
@ PHIPhiladelphia @ COLColorado
27
J. Happ SP NYY J.A. Happ SP NYY
vs ARIArizona vs BOSBoston
28
J. Means SP BAL John Means SP BAL
@ SDSan Diego vs TORToronto
29
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs LADL.A. Dodgers vs SFSan Francisco
30
J. Lyles SP PIT Jordan Lyles SP PIT
@ CINCincinnati vs NYMN.Y. Mets
31 @ LAAL.A. Angels @ TEXTexas
