Fantasy Baseball Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Merrill Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez as sleepers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right time. Scott White shares some of his favorites sleepers for Week 19.
You may be aware a trade deadline is coming up midway through Fantasy Week 19 (July 29-Aug. 4). You may also be aware that certain names keep popping up as potential trade candidates, a good number of them being pitchers.
It's fair to assume, then, this list will be impacted.
The ways it'll be impacted won't be entirely unforeseen. Pitchers like Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Mike Minor are themselves possible trade targets, and others like Vince Velasquez and J.A. Happ could be impacted by the acquisition of a starting pitcher. Really, any starting rotation is at risk of a shakeup, at least regarding turn order, which means every starting pitcher is at risk of losing his two-start status based on what happens between now and Wednesday.
So be extra cautious when targeting pitchers strictly because they're making two starts. There are a number of viable two-start sleepers this week, and the best of them — Merrill Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez, Brad Keller and Dinelson Lamet — are less likely to be impacted than not. But you don't want to sell out for volume in a week when shakeups are to be expected.
Two-Start Pitchers
|1
J. Verlander SP HOU Justin Verlander SP HOU
|
@
CLECleveland
|
vs
SEASeattle
|2
M. Scherzer SP WAS Max Scherzer SP WAS
|
vs
ATLAtlanta
|
@
ARIArizona
|3
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
|
vs
HOUHouston
|
vs
LAAL.A. Angels
|4
|5
|6
N. Syndergaard SP NYM Noah Syndergaard SP NYM
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|7
S. Gray SP CIN Sonny Gray SP CIN
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|
@
ATLAtlanta
|8
M. Stroman SP TOR Marcus Stroman SP TOR
|
@
KCKansas City
|
@
BALBaltimore
|9
|10
D. Price SP BOS David Price SP BOS
|
vs
TBTampa Bay
|
@
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|11
|12
D. Keuchel SP ATL Dallas Keuchel SP ATL
|
@
WASWashington
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|13
Y. Darvish SP CHC Yu Darvish SP CHC
|
@
STLSt. Louis
|
vs
MILMilwaukee
|14
J. Odorizzi SP MIN Jake Odorizzi SP MIN
|
@
MIAMiami
|
vs
KCKansas City
|15
J. Gray SP COL Jon Gray SP COL
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|16
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
|
@
MIAMiami
|
vs
WASWashington
|17
R. Lopez SP CHW Reynaldo Lopez SP CHW
|
vs
NYMN.Y. Mets
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|18
|19
D. Lamet SP SD Dinelson Lamet SP SD
|
vs
BALBaltimore
|
@
LADL.A. Dodgers
|20
T. Roark SP CIN Tanner Roark SP CIN
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|
@
ATLAtlanta
|21
J. Teheran SP ATL Julio Teheran SP ATL
|
@
WASWashington
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|22
|23
R. Stripling RP LAD Ross Stripling RP LAD
|
@
COLColorado
|
vs
SDSan Diego
|24
V. Velasquez SP PHI Vince Velasquez SP PHI
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|25
|26
T. Beede SP SF Tyler Beede SP SF
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|
@
COLColorado
|27
|28
|29
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|30
J. Lyles SP PIT Jordan Lyles SP PIT
|
@
CINCincinnati
|
vs
NYMN.Y. Mets
|31
J. Zimmermann SP DET Jordan Zimmermann SP DET
|
@
LAAL.A. Angels
|
@
TEXTexas
