Fantasy Baseball Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Merrill Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez as sleepers

You may be aware a trade deadline is coming up midway through Fantasy Week 19 (July 29-Aug. 4). You may also be aware that certain names keep popping up as potential trade candidates, a good number of them being pitchers.

It's fair to assume, then, this list will be impacted.

The ways it'll be impacted won't be entirely unforeseen. Pitchers like Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman are themselves possible trade targets, and others like Vince Velasquez and J.A. Happ could be impacted by the acquisition of a starting pitcher. Really, any starting rotation is at risk of a shakeup, at least regarding turn order, which means every starting pitcher is at risk of losing his two-start status based on what happens between now and Wednesday.

So be extra cautious when targeting pitchers strictly because they're making two starts. There are a number of viable two-start sleepers this week, and the best of them — Merrill Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller — are less likely to be impacted than not. But you don't want to sell out for volume in a week when shakeups are to be expected.

One other note: Max Scherzer might make two starts, or he might make zero. He's presently the listed starter for Tuesday's game, but a sore back might instead land him on the IL. I've chosen to exclude him from this list.