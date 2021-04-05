There are all kinds of early trends to keep an eye on in the early weeks of the Fantasy baseball season -- playing time trends, velocity, ninth-inning roles, to name just a few. However, the most important one this season might also be the most fundamental -- how will the baseball play? Just before Opening Day, I wrote about the six burning questions we wanted answers to in the early part of the season, and No. 1 was, "How does the new baseball play?"

It's still too early to say for sure what the impact is, but we can compare early data to at least get a sense of whether the ball might be as fundamentally different as feared. Based on spring data, The Ringer identified a few trends with the new baseballs MLB introduced for the 2021 season, and the impact was rather stark. While the balls had more drag -- and thus traveled further in the air than the previous balls -- they were "bouncier", leading to an increase in exit velocity. The ball came off the bat harder but didn't travel as far, at least according to that early data, but the net effect was an increase in league-wide homer rate in spring training.

So far, we aren't necessarily seeing an increase in homers yet, which is interesting, but we are seeing the other factors in play already: The rate of pitches hit at least 100 mph has jumped from 3.62% in 2020 to 3.98% -- no previous season has seen a rate over 3.7%. The average exit velocity through the first weekend is also 88.8 mph, higher than any previous season. So, more hard-hit balls and a higher average exit velocity? At least so far, check?

And, the ball isn't traveling as far either. I took all batted balls hit with a launch angle between 24 and 32 degrees with a minimum exit velocity of 100 mph from the first four days of games dating back to 2016, and those batted balls in 2021 have the lowest average distance we've seen, too:

Season 24-32 degrees, 100+ mph Total Pitches Rate AVG Distance 2021 60 10445 0.57% 393 2019 59 10809 0.55% 405 2018 55 11710 0.47% 396 2017 52 10344 0.50% 399 2016 52 10626 0.49% 399

(I excluded 2020 because the first weekend of games was in July, so weather differences could change how far the ball travels.)

So, once again: More balls hit at a higher velocity, but they are traveling shorter distances on average. That all lines up with what we might've expected based on the spring data. And there's one additional wrinkle: League-wide strikeout rates have climbed to 25.6% so far, higher than the record set in 2020. A ball with more drag would also have more movement coming out of the pitcher's hand, and we saw a record-high strikeout rate in the spring, so that's carrying over too.

It's too early to definitively say, but it sure looks like we're looking at a league with more strikeouts than ever seen before, at the very least. We'll see if the homer rate follows the expected pattern as well, but it wouldn't be a surprise if we did see the ball start to fly out more.

I'm going to be keeping a close eye on this throughout the season, but it's too early to say one way or the other how much impact this is going to have on the run scoring environment and which player types may benefit or lose value. But, if these trends continue, there's certainly going to be a significant impact.

Now, on to the rest of the column. To kick off each week of the season, I'll be reaching out to my colleagues and podcast co-hosts Scott White and Frank Stampfl to ask them a few big questions, and today we're looking back at the first weekend of the season to see who we're keeping an extra close on eye, who helped their value, and who we're already ready to drop.

1. Who was the biggest winner in terms of Fantasy value this weekend?

Scott: It may technically be Yermin Mercedes, who has gone from no-name to popular pickup, but I'll throw some love to Gavin Lux here. He started all four games this weekend, including one against a lefty and including one at shortstop, spelling Corey Seager. He was a consensus top-five prospect at this time last year and may finally be getting a fair shake.

Chris: I'm going with Yusei Kikuchi, a guy I loved coming into the season as a sleeper/breakout candidate. His stuff looked excellent in his debut, but it was the command that really stood out in the outing, as he racked up a very strong 40% caught-plus-swinging strike rate. Kikuchi was better than his ERA indicated last year, and I feel even more confident in betting on him breaking out after that outing.

Frank: I'll go with Julian Merryweather. We're still unsure if Merryweather is definitely the Blue Jays' closer but so far he has two saves while Jordan Romano has none. Merryweather throws hard with three different pitches. If he is the team's closer, he could be a breakout at the position.

2. Who is one player you want to see more of after the first weekend?

Scott: Julian Merryweather. If you follow Blue Jays channels closely, you'll know the hype has been building around this guy for a while now, and even though you can explain away both of his saves (one coming in extra innings, one coming against a lesser part of the lineup than presumed closer Jordan Romano faced in the eighth), the fact he converted both in such convincing fashion has to be influencing manager Charlie Montoyo's thinking.

Chris: Jazz Chisholm. The Marlins took a big swing when they traded Zac Gallen for Chisholm at the deadline in 2019, and it hasn't looked great for them for the most part. However, Chisholm has always had incredible tools -- he just needed to learn how to put them to use more consistently in games. It's too early to say for sure that he has, but he's hit the ball hard and made consistent contact early on while showing off his athleticism with a steal of second and third Saturday. Chisholm has must-start upside at second base if he can keep the swing-and-miss in check.

Frank: I want to see more of Tanner Houck, who earned a start this past weekend with Eduardo Rodriguez on the Injured List. Houck, who usually struggles with his control, had eight strikeouts to just one walk against the Orioles. All of his pitches were up two MPH as well.

3. Who is one player who you are worried about after the first weekend?

Scott: Corey Kluber averaged 89.4 mph on his fastball Saturday, down 2.5 mph from when we last saw him, and also upped his breaking ball usage. It was an old-man approach for a 34-year-old who may recognize his stuff isn't what it once was, and it has me shifting him to my bench for now.

Chris: It's too early to be truly concerned about Luis Castillo, especially because he was pitching in sub-50-degree weather for apparently the first time in his career. However, we're talking about a guy who was drafted as a top-12 pitcher in pretty much every league, and his fastball velocity was down nearly 3 mph in his first outing. I'll give him a pass for the first one, but if the velocity is down again for Castillo in his next few, I'll start to feel pretty uneasy.

Frank: It has to be Chris Paddack for me. I have no idea where the Paddack from 2019 went but he's been gone for quite some time now. I bought into Paddack this offseason hoping that he can get his fastball back on track. That wasn't the case Sunday. He's just not throwing with any confidence right now. It's very weird.

4. Which closer situations do you feel more confident in after the first weekend?

Scott: Padres. It's Mark Melancon. I think we always knew it would be Mark Melancon but didn't want to believe it. He has a long history in the role and has filled it capably since the second half of 2019. He may have a short leash if he falters, but you shouldn't expect him to.

Chris: Agreed with Scott on that one, and I'll add the Orioles. The stakes here are much lower for Fantasy than the situation in San Diego, but Cesar Valdez has the first two save opportunities for the Orioles. He probably won't be a shutdown closer, but you can also probably snag him pretty cheap on FAB for a few saves, at least.

Frank: Let's go with the Padres and Cubs. Mark Melancon has now converted two saves with Emilio Pagan being used in a setup role. Melancon looks like the guy there. Also, Craig Kimbrel was having all sorts of issues during spring training and, while it's only one outing, he looked dominant Sunday while converting the save.

5. Who are some players you're considering dropping after the first weekend?