Let's get one thing straight: If your league has chosen to combine opening weekend with the first full week of the season for a massive 11-day scoring period, this article isn't for you.

This article is for leagues that have adhered to the CBS standard of treating opening weekend as its own four-day scoring period. Week 2, then, would begin on Monday, and that's what these recommendations are for

As always, I've limited my selection to those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. These players are, by the nature of this exercise, not the surest of things, so don't go sitting your studs for them or anything. But if you have a need, they could perhaps help you to meet it.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Sleeper hitters for Week 2 (March 31-April 6) Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN Cincinnati • #33 • Age: 25 Matchups TEX3, @MIL4 Rostered 76% The resurgent slugger gets to feast on the most favorable hitter matchups this week. Not only are the Reds one of just two teams scheduled for seven games, but none of the pitchers they're facing are particularly high-end, with only Nathan Eovaldi and Nestor Cortes having achieved some measure of success. Tyler Soderstrom 1B ATH Athletics • #37 • Age: 23 Matchups CHC3, @COL3 Rostered 43% Tyler Soderstrom got off on the right foot with two homers on opening day. If he stays hot through the weekend, he could have even more in store in Week 2, which begins against the back of the Cubs rotation and ends with three games in Colorado. Lourdes Gurriel LF ARI Arizona • #12 • Age: 31 Matchups @NYY3, @WAS3 Rostered 77% There aren't as many lefties on the schedule (just two) for Lourdes Gurriel in Week 2 as in the shortened Week 1, but the Diamondbacks' matchups are still plenty inviting enough to run him out there again in Fantasy, featuring such stalwarts as Will Warren, Carlos Carrasco, Jake Irvin, Mitchell Parker and Trevor Williams. Rhys Hoskins 1B MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 32 Matchups KC3, CIN4 Rostered 71% Rhys Hoskins' first year back from ACL surgery was the worst of his career, but he seemed more like himself this spring and, remember, was basically a must-start player before the procedure. Though the Brewers' matchups aren't as enticing as the Reds', they're the only other team scheduled for seven games this week. Wilyer Abreu RF BOS Boston • #52 • Age: 25 Matchups @BAL3, STL3 Rostered 63% Another player who homered twice on Opening Day, Wilyer Abreu has clearly put his spring illness and weight loss behind him and looks to be a useful Fantasy option as long as there aren't too many left-handers on the schedule. Fortunately, there's only one in Week 2, and the Red Sox have the fourth-best hitter matchups overall. TJ Friedl CF CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 29 Matchups TEX3, @MIL4 Rostered 55% Back as the Reds leadoff hitter, TJ Friedl is looking to put an injury-plagued 2024 behind him and get back to being the 18-homer, 27-steal guy we saw in 2023. A seven-game week with the most favorable hitter matchups presents a good opportunity to try him out. J.J. Bleday CF ATH Athletics • #33 • Age: 27 Matchups CHC3, @COL3 Rostered 53% J.J. Bleday is a serviceable outfielder but not so good that you should ever expect his roster rate to climb to 80 percent, which means he'll likely be featured here whenever the Athletics have matchups as favorable as this week's. Jonathan Aranda 1B TB Tampa Bay • #62 • Age: 26 Matchups PIT3, @TEX3 Rostered 34% Long a favorite of mine, Jonathan Aranda finally gets his opportunity to shine with the Rays, and while that opportunity may at first be limited to the days they're facing right-handed pitchers, that's all they're scheduled to face in Week 2. Three of them -- Carmen Mlodzinski, Mitch Keller and Tyler Mahle -- are pretty mashable, too. Brett Baty 2B NYM N.Y. Mets • #7 • Age: 25 Matchups @MIA3, TOR3 Rostered 32% Brett Baty's premium exit velocities and disciplined approach led to the kind of spring performance that convinced the Mets to try him out at second base, at least against right-handers, and as with the Rays, that's all the Mets are scheduled to face in Week 2. Trevor Story SS BOS Boston • #10 • Age: 32 Matchups @BAL3, STL3 Rostered 69% We'll give Trevor Story another look with the Red Sox boasting the fourth-best hitter matchups, which includes pitchers like Charlie Morton, Erick Fedde, Andre Pallante and Miles Mikolas. There's power and speed to dream on here as long as Story doesn't strike out too much.

Best hitter matchups for Week 2



1. Reds TEX3, @MIL4

2. Athletics CHC3, @COL3

3. Diamondbacks @NYY3, @WAS3

4. Red Sox @BAL3, STL3

5. Cubs @ATH3, SD3



Worst hitter matchups for Week 2



1. Dodgers ATL3, @PHI3

2. Giants @HOU3, SEA3

3. Marlins NYM3, @ATL3

4. Orioles BOS3, @KC3

5. Mariners DET3, @SF3