Had a chance to exhale after your first round of lineup locks? Well, sorry. Another one is coming up.

At least ... if your league is treating opening weekend as its own separate scoring period, as is the default setting. If you folded it in with the first full week for a giant 11-day scoring period, then nevermind. We'll talk a week from now.

But if you are someone who needs a short-term hitter fix for the scoring period that runs from July 27 through Aug. 2, I have you covered right here with 10 bats rostered in less than 70 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

10 Sleeper hitters for Week 2 (July 27-Aug. 2) Howie Kendrick 1B WAS Washington • #47 • Age: 37 Matchups TOR2, @TOR2, @MIA3 OWNED 44% The Nationals need his bat more than ever with Juan Soto going down, which should make him a fixture in that DH spot for a favorable seven-game schedule. Gio Urshela 3B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #29 • Age: 28 Matchups @PHI2, PHI2, BOS3 OWNED 63% If he picks up where he left off last year, it won't be much longer that Urshela even qualifies for this list. The matchups, particularly that Red Sox series, aren't steering you away this week. Adam Eaton RF WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 31 Matchups TOR2, @TOR2, @MIA3 OWNED 61% Batting high in the lineup, reaching base with regularity and providing usable amounts of power and speed, Eaton is an attractive play whenever he has favorable matchups. Wil Myers LF SD San Diego • #4 • Age: 29 Matchups ARI1, @SF3, @COL3 OWNED 41% The Padres get the first visit to Coors Field this year, and Wil Myers actually has lineup spot to get the most out of his power/speed combo that wasn't permitted to flourish the past two years. Aaron Hicks CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #31 • Age: 30 Matchups @PHI2, PHI2, BOS3 OWNED 36% Not only was Aaron Hicks in the lineup on opening day but he also hit leadoff. He'll probably hit fifth most days, but the point is he's a fixture again and has terrific matchups against Jake Arrieta, Zach Eflin and the back end of the Red Sox rotation. Yoenis Cespedes DH NYM N.Y. Mets • #52 • Age: 34 Matchups @BOS2, BOS2, @ATL3 OWNED 46% The Mets get a big dose of that Red Sox rotation, too, and miss the toughest Braves starting pitchers. Here's hoping Cespedes' power stroke is back after three leg surgeries. Shogo Akiyama CF CIN Cincinnati • #4 • Age: 32 Matchups CHC4, @DET3 OWNED 31% The Japanese league standout may be going underappreciated as the table setter for arguably the most improved lineup in baseball and has a chance to prove it in that Tigers series especially. Ian Happ LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 25 Matchups @CIN4, PIT3 OWNED 36% Playing time remains a question given the way manager David Ross has said he'd like to use some of the Cubs' bench players, but Happ has big power and the right matchups to take advantage, especially those four games at Great American Ball Park. Trent Grisham CF SD San Diego • #2 • Age: 23 Matchups ARI1, @SF3, @COL3 OWNED 37% He remains unproven, of course, but I look forward to seeing what a guy who put together a 1.010 OPS in the minors last year does with three games against the Giants' junky staff and three games at Coors Field. Amed Rosario SS NYM N.Y. Mets • #1 • Age: 24 Matchups @BOS2, BOS2, @ATL3 OWNED 53% What's good for Cespedes is also good for Rosario, though it'll more likely manifest as balls hit in play (i.e. singles) than hit out of the yard.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 2

1. Padres ARI1, @SF3, @COL3

2. Marlins BAL2, @BAL2, WAS3

3. Mets @BOS2, BOS2, @ATL3

4. Royals @DET4, CHW3

5. Nationals TOR2, @TOR2, @MIA3

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 2

1. Cardinals @MIN2, @MIL3

2. Giants SD3, TEX3

3. Twins STL2, CLE4

4. Diamondbacks @TEX3, LAD4

5. Dodgers @HOU2, @ARI4