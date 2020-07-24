Watch Now: Gerrit Cole Shines In Yankees Win Over Nationals (3:20)

Every weekend, Scott White will rank the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in point leagues, where volume is a higher priority, and it's reflected in the tiers below.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 2 (July 27-Aug. 2):

Must-starts, all formats
1
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
@ PHIPhiladelphia vs BOSBoston
2
T. Glasnow SP TB Tyler Glasnow SP TB
vs ATLAtlanta @ BALBaltimore
3
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
@ HOUHouston @ ARIArizona
Sleepers and questionables
4
J. James RP HOU Josh James RP HOU
vs SEASeattle @ LAAL.A. Angels
5
A. Houser SP MIL Adrian Houser SP MIL
@ PITPittsburgh vs STLSt. Louis
6
J. Happ SP NYY J.A. Happ SP NYY
@ PHIPhiladelphia vs BOSBoston
7
L. Weaver SP ARI Luke Weaver SP ARI
@ SDSan Diego vs LADL.A. Dodgers
8
M. Foltynewicz SP ATL Mike Foltynewicz SP ATL
@ TBTampa Bay vs NYMN.Y. Mets
9
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@ CLECleveland @ KCKansas City
Better left for points leagues
10
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
@ OAKOakland vs HOUHouston
11
A. Civale SP CLE Aaron Civale SP CLE
vs CHWChi. White Sox @ MINMinnesota
12
C. Bassitt SP OAK Chris Bassitt SP OAK
vs LAAL.A. Angels @ SEASeattle
13
A. Sanchez SP WAS Anibal Sanchez SP WAS
vs TORToronto @ MIAMiami
14
K. Gibson SP TEX Kyle Gibson SP TEX
vs ARIArizona @ SFSan Francisco
15
P. Lopez SP MIA Pablo Lopez SP MIA
vs BALBaltimore vs WASWashington
16
A. Voth SP WAS Austin Voth SP WAS
vs TORToronto @ MIAMiami
No thanks
17
J. Lester SP CHC Jon Lester SP CHC
@ CINCincinnati vs PITPittsburgh
18
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
vs CHWChi. White Sox @ MINMinnesota
19
E. Hernandez SP MIA Elieser Hernandez SP MIA
vs BALBaltimore vs WASWashington
20
A. Mills RP CHC Alec Mills RP CHC
@ CINCincinnati vs PITPittsburgh
21
W. Miley SP CIN Wade Miley SP CIN
vs CHCChi. Cubs @ DETDetroit
22
H. Bailey SP MIN Homer Bailey SP MIN
vs STLSt. Louis vs CLECleveland
23
J. Lucchesi SP SD Joey Lucchesi SP SD
@ SFSan Francisco @ COLColorado
24
M. Wacha SP NYM Michael Wacha SP NYM
@ BOSBoston @ ATLAtlanta
25
J. Arrieta SP PHI Jake Arrieta SP PHI
vs NYYN.Y. Yankees @ TORToronto
26
Z. Eflin SP PHI Zach Eflin SP PHI
vs NYYN.Y. Yankees @ TORToronto
27
K. Graveman SP SEA Kendall Graveman SP SEA
@ HOUHouston vs OAKOakland
28
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@ TEXTexas vs LADL.A. Dodgers
29
A. Wojciechowski SP BAL Asher Wojciechowski SP BAL
@ MIAMiami vs TBTampa Bay
30
K. Wright SP ATL Kyle Wright SP ATL
@ TBTampa Bay vs NYMN.Y. Mets
31
T. Thornton SP TOR Trent Thornton SP TOR
@ WASWashington vs PHIPhiladelphia
32
M. Fulmer SP DET Michael Fulmer SP DET
vs KCKansas City vs CINCincinnati
33
D. Holland RP PIT Derek Holland RP PIT
vs MILMilwaukee @ CHCChi. Cubs
34
Z. Davies RP SD Zach Davies RP SD
vs ARIArizona @ COLColorado
35
K. Stewart SP BAL Kohl Stewart SP BAL
@ MIAMiami vs TBTampa Bay
36
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
@ OAKOakland vs SDSan Diego
37
M. Hall RP BOS Matt Hall RP BOS
vs NYMN.Y. Mets @ NYYN.Y. Yankees