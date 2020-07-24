Every weekend, Scott White will rank the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in point leagues, where volume is a higher priority, and it's reflected in the tiers below.
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 2 (July 27-Aug. 2):
|1
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|
vs
BOSBoston
|2
T. Glasnow SP TB Tyler Glasnow SP TB
|
vs
ATLAtlanta
|
@
BALBaltimore
|3
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
|
@
HOUHouston
|
@
ARIArizona
|4
J. James RP HOU Josh James RP HOU
|
vs
SEASeattle
|
@
LAAL.A. Angels
|5
A. Houser SP MIL Adrian Houser SP MIL
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|
vs
STLSt. Louis
|6
|7
L. Weaver SP ARI Luke Weaver SP ARI
|
@
SDSan Diego
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers
|8
M. Foltynewicz SP ATL Mike Foltynewicz SP ATL
|
@
TBTampa Bay
|
vs
NYMN.Y. Mets
|9
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
|
@
CLECleveland
|
@
KCKansas City
|10
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
|
@
OAKOakland
|
vs
HOUHouston
|11
A. Civale SP CLE Aaron Civale SP CLE
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|
@
MINMinnesota
|12
C. Bassitt SP OAK Chris Bassitt SP OAK
|
vs
LAAL.A. Angels
|
@
SEASeattle
|13
A. Sanchez SP WAS Anibal Sanchez SP WAS
|
vs
TORToronto
|
@
MIAMiami
|14
K. Gibson SP TEX Kyle Gibson SP TEX
|
vs
ARIArizona
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|15
P. Lopez SP MIA Pablo Lopez SP MIA
|
vs
BALBaltimore
|
vs
WASWashington
|16