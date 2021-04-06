fernando-tatis-jr-1400.jpg

As of Tuesday afternoon, we're still waiting for more information about what the next step for Fernando Tatis is after he suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder in Monday's game. The injury is a partial dislocation, and according to CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden, the injury is expected to force Tatis to miss at least a few weeks. What makes it especially tough to know how to move forward with Tatis at this point is that "at least" phrase, of course.

Tatis is having an MRI on the injury and then will determine whether he can try to rehab the injury and play through it, or whether he will have surgery to repair the shoulder. If he does the latter, you're probably looking at a multi-month absence -- potentially most of the rest of the season. So, we're rooting against that one, for sure. However, even if he avoids surgery, he'll be a risk to re-injury the shoulder all season, and who knows how it will impact his play while he's out there?

It's a tough situation to be in if you've got Tatis on your Fantasy team, and figuring out where to slot him as I updated my rankings today was difficult too. Tatis is arguably the best player in Fantasy, and if he only ends up missing a few weeks, it would be hard to move him much further than about sixth in my shortstop rankings -- behind Trea Turner, Trevor Story, Francisco Lindor, Xander Bogaerts and Corey Seager. And then, of course, there's the risk he does undergo surgery and is out for several months at least, in which case you would be in dire circumstances needing to replace your first-round pick for the foreseeable future. 

I ultimately slotted Tatis as SS9 in my rankings update Tuesday, with his trade value dropping from 42 to 16 in H2H points leagues and down to 17 in Roto. That's an attempt to split the difference as we're in this information vacuum, which means trying to make a trade involving Tatis will be next to impossible right now. The bigger question is what should you do if you have Tatis and are facing the potential of losing him for a while? If you want to look on the waiver wire, Scott White talked about some options here

We discuss Tatis scenarios and a lot more on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to make sure you get the latest episodes when they drop on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

I would try to target someone like Javier Baez (17 in the trade values chart for Roto). His value hasn't been lower in years, and I still like his chances of bouncing back. I'm not sure if he quite qualifies as a buy low at this point, but I'd be looking to see what it would cost to get him on my team.

If you don't want to aim quite as high, check to see what it would cost to get Wander Franco. I've got him with a value of 3, but if he gets called up quickly, he could be a top-12 option at shortstop immediately -- and he'll help replace some of the steals you're losing if Tatis is out. 

And, if you want some targets at other positions to try to make up for the loss of steals, Victor Robles would be at the top of the list for me. He could be a 35-40 steal guy at the top of the Nationals lineup, and the person who drafted him probably didn't reach for him -- very few people did. I would also consider going after Jazz Chisholm, the Marlins young infielder who has the potential to be a solid power-speed threat if he has fixed the contact issues from his minor-league career. 

Or, consider a buy-high offer on Byron Buxton, who has three homers in his first four games and has 30-20 upside, but who most players are scared off because of injuries. Buxton is valued at 10 for me in the chart, but I was also consistently higher on him than most in the draft season, so maybe you could get him for someone like Franmil Reyes or Rhys Hoskins who have easier profiles to replace. 

There's no good answer for how to replace Tatis, but this isn't a season-ender for you, even if it might end up being one for Tatis. We'll find out more soon, but if you're looking to make a trade to help out, the trade charts are a good resource for trying to come up with a framework.

Player Value Change From Last Week
Roto Trade Values 

Player Value Change From Last Week
