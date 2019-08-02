Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Willie Calhoun, Mike Yastrzemski

What good is a sleepers list if it features Ian Desmond every week?

Let's get some new names. Let's get some fresh faces. Let's highlight some players who you might actually be sleeping on rather than the same boring streamer types.

OK, so the process of picking out the sleepers for Week 20 (Aug. 5-11) was actually the same as always. It just so turns out that it yielded a number of players who haven't gotten much attention until now.

The trade deadline helped with that, too. New openings in places like Toronto and Milwaukee have created new opportunities for some talented players.

Here's the best you'll find among those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Top sleeper hitters for Week 18 (July 22-28) Bo Bichette SS TOR Toronto • #11 • Age: 21 Week Rankings H2H (SS) 29th Roto (SS) 29th OWNED 69% OK, so Bo Bichette is a pretty big name. But for being a big name, he hasn't gotten a big reaction in Fantasy even though he's a viable steals source, has been a multi-hit machine over his first week in the big leagues and is batting leadoff. It's more likely than not he's a must-start by season's end, so you'll want to get him active for a seven-game week. Willie Calhoun LF TEX Texas • #5 • Age: 24 Week Rankings H2H (OF) 85th Roto (OF) 85th OWNED 33% Willie Calhoun's long-awaited opportunity appears to have finally arrived with Joey Gallo on the shelf and the Rangers playing for nothing, and he's responding like his career depends on it, batting .417 (10 for 24) with two homers and three doubles in his past six games. The low strikeout rate gives him a high floor for a player with his power potential. Adam Duvall LF ATL Atlanta • #23 • Age: 30 Week Rankings H2H (OF) 89th Roto (OF) 89th OWNED 34% With five home runs in six games since returning to the big leagues, Adam Duvall has quickly reestablished himself as a power hitter. He has two 30-homer seasons in his past and is only 30 years old, so it's not at all far fetched. His matchups against the Twins and Marlins rotations this week aren't the kind that will slow his ascent. Trent Grisham CF MIL Milwaukee • #2 • Age: 22 Week Rankings H2H (OF) 74th Roto (OF) 74th OWNED 16% Lost amid all the events of the trade deadline was the report of the Brewers calling up Trent Grisham, their first-round pick from 2015, who had finally begun to perform like a first-rounder at Triple-A, batting .300 with 26 homers, 12 steals, a 1.010 OPS and plus-plus on-base skills. If the Brewers show their commitment to playing him over the weekend, he'll get to break in against pitchers like Dario Agrazal, Trevor Williams, Adrian Sampson, Pedro Payano and Ariel Jurado. Bryan Reynolds LF PIT Pittsburgh • #10 • Age: 24 Week Rankings H2H (OF) 79th Roto (OF) 79th OWNED 54% Though the BABIP suggests it'll end eventually, Bryan Reynolds continues to pile up hits. His matchups this week include Jordan Lyles, Chase Anderson, Zach Davies, Dakota Hudson, Adam Wainwright and Michael Wacha -- hittable types, all -- and the fact they all throw right-handed only helps Reynolds' case. The switch-hitter is batting .338 with a .936 OPS against righties. Ender Inciarte CF ATL Atlanta • #11 • Age: 28 Week Rankings H2H (OF) NR Roto (OF) NR OWNED 32% Though it hasn't been quite as splashy as Adam Duvall's return to the big leagues, Ender Inciarte has also found a foothold in the Braves lineup, batting .310 (9 for 29) with two homers and two steals since reclaiming the job from Austin Riley. He has a reputation for finishing strong and was a .300 hitter from 2015 through 2017, so he might be able to sustain something close to this pace. Mike Yastrzemski RF SF San Francisco • #5 • Age: 28 Week Rankings H2H (OF) NR Roto (OF) NR OWNED 26% Though a 28-year-old rookie, Mike Yastrezenski has emerged as the best hitter for a contending team. It counts for less when that contending team is the Giants, who clearly don't have the talent to stick in the race, but nonetheless, he's putting up respectable numbers. They figure to be more than respectable against pitchers like Erick Fedde, Joe Ross, Drew Smyly and Jake Arrieta this week, especially since he'll be on the road. He's batting .291 with an .861 OPS away from San Francisco. Mike Tauchman LF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #39 • Age: 28 Week Rankings H2H (OF) NR Roto (OF) NR OWNED 7% Mike Tauchman has effectively replaced former top prospect Clint Frazier as the Yankees' substitute outfielder of choice, combining moderate power with decent on-base skills. It's the sort of skill set that plays better in a deep lineup, which the Yankees certainly have, and with seven games against Orioles and Blue Jays pitchers this week, it should continue to pay dividends. Eric Thames 1B MIL Milwaukee • #7 • Age: 32 Week Rankings H2H (1B) NR Roto (1B) NR OWNED 32% Though it remains to be seen how exactly the Brewers' first base timeshare will shake out with Jesus Aguilar out of the picture and Ryan Braun presumably in it (so that Trent Grisham can play), Eric Thames figures to remain the go-to against right-handed pitchers seeing as he has 14 homers and an .873 OPS against them. That's all the Brewers are facing this week, and they're some of the worst the Pirates and Rangers have to offer. Harold Ramirez LF MIA Miami • #47 • Age: 24 H2H (OF) NR Roto (OF) NR OWNED 6% Ramirez is that unusual (and outdated) sort of hitter whose swing is more geared for singles than strikeouts, which generally doesn't play well in Fantasy. It's steady production from week to week, though, and during a week in which the Marlins are playing eight games because of a doubleheader, the quantity may well make up for the lack of quality.

Best hitter matchups for Week 20

1. Tigers CHW4, KC4

2. Yankees @BAL3, @TOR4

3. Royals @BOS3, @DET4

4. Red Sox KC3, LAA4

5. Giants WAS3, PHI4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 20

1. Mariners SD2, TB3

2. Angels @CIN2, @BOS4

3. Nationals @SF3, @NYM3

4. Rockies @HOU2, @SD4

5. Cardinals @LAD3, PIT3