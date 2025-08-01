Slade Cecconi SP CLE Cleveland • #44 • Age: 26 Matchups at NYM, at CHW Rostered 65% Slade Cecconi's strikeouts have trended down in recent turns, raising doubts about his continued effectiveness, but it's still the case that four of his past five outings are quality starts, with three lasting seven innings or more. He seems worth the gamble in a two-start week, particularly with one being against the White Sox.

Ryne Nelson SP ARI Arizona • #19 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. SD Rostered 76% The Padres made several trades to improve their lineup at the deadline, but it's still a middling one at best. As long as Ryne Nelson throws his fastball 60-plus percent of the time, good things seem to happen, as evidenced by his 1.95 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over his past nine turns.

Brayan Bello SP BOS Boston • #66 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 77% Bryan Bello introduced a cutter to his arsenal on May 23 and has become a much more stable pitcher as a result, putting together a 2.86 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in his past 13 starts. His next one will come against the third-worst offense in baseball.

Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 27 Matchup at ATL Rostered 78% Edward Cabrera's ERA keeps trending down, and he's been working deeper into games as well, going six innings or more in three of his past five starts. The Braves offense has struggled all year, and they're merely playing out the string now.

Luis Severino SP ATH Athletics • #40 • Age: 31 Matchups at WAS, at BAL Rostered 42% This marks the point when my confidence in the sleeper pitchers drops off a cliff, and I'm having to hold my nose with every pick. I don't think Luis Severino is good anymore, but he has a 2.49 ERA in his past four starts and two pretty good matchups.

Eric Lauer SP TOR Toronto • #56 • Age: 30 Matchups at COL, at LAD Rostered 74% Eric Lauer has been a trendy pickup off the waiver wire recently, and his 2.79 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, and 9.3 K/9 in five July starts make it easy to understand why. Unfortunately, Coors Field and Dodger Stadium are too scary places for a fly ball pitcher to pitch, so this recommendation is only for those in points leagues and possibly under duress.

Justin Verlander SP SF San Francisco • #35 • Age: 42 Matchups at PIT, vs. WAS Rostered 38% Justin Verlander is coming off one of his best starts of the season and has allowed just one earned run over his past two starts, giving reason to believe that he may still have something left in the tank at age 42. He has two inviting matchups in the Pirates and the Nationals.

Joey Wentz RP ATL Atlanta • Age: 27 Matchups vs. MIL, vs. MIA Rostered 3% Joey Wentz reworked his cutter during his brief time with the Twins and has thrown it much more, nearly 50 percent of the time, during his stint with the Braves. The result has been a 1.50 ERA, a 0.72 WHIP, and a surprising number of missed bats. A two-start week seems like a good time to put it to the test.

Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI Arizona • #57 • Age: 32 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 44% Eduardo Rodriguez has been miserable lately, but there is no better matchup than the Rockies away from Coors Field. What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?