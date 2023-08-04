Kenta Maeda SP MIN Minnesota • #18 • Age: 35 Matchup at DET Rostered 78% It's kind of a wonder Maeda still qualifies for this list given his 2.63 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 12.2 K/9 in seven starts since returning from the IL and his overall 3.02 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 if you eliminate the one start that put him on it. Against the Tigers, he's a no-brainer.

Seth Lugo SP SD San Diego • #67 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. LAD, at ARI Rostered 71% Lugo has a couple tough matchups this week against the Dodgers and Diamondbacks, but the same could have been said for his last start at Colorado, which turned out to be arguably his best yet. Together, his high ground-ball rate and low walk rate limit the possibility of a blowout, so he's worth a roll the dice for the added volume.

Ranger Suarez SP PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. WAS, vs. MIN Rostered 70% Suarez has been a bit shaky recently, but the ground-ball specialist offers a high floor from start to start and a high ceiling when he has matchups as good as the Nationals and Twins. The latter is statistically the worst offense against left-handed pitchers.

Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL Baltimore • #30 • Age: 23 Matchups vs. HOU, at SEA Rostered 77% Rodriguez has looked much better in terms of missing bats and throwing strikes since returning from the minors, but we're still waiting for that breakthrough start. He'll get two chances at it this week, including one against a suspect Mariners lineup.

Kutter Crawford SP BOS Boston • #50 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. KC, vs. DET Rostered 48% Crawford has really embraced his namesake (i.e., the cutter) in recent outings, and it's paid off with a 2.18 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 in his past four. It's a well-timed hot streak given that he's in line to face two of the worst three offensive teams, the Royals and Tigers.

Nick Pivetta RP BOS Boston • #37 • Age: 30 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 62% It's true that Pivetta has been more of a bulk reliever as he's put together a 2.27 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 14.2 K/9 in his past seven appearances, but his longest two outings were arguably his best, including his latest in which he struck out 10 in 7 1/3 innings. His track record leaves ample room for skepticism, but you can trust him against the Royals, probably.

Andrew Heaney SP TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 32 Matchup at SF Rostered 67% Heaney took a little off his slider and dominated the White Sox last time out, striking out 11 over six two-hit innings. He's still a volatile pitcher, but he'll be facing a Giants lineup that's been dreadful against left-handers, having the third-worst OPS and the sixth-worst strikeout rate.

Josiah Gray SP WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 25 Matchups at PHI, vs. OAK Rostered 66% It's August, and the other shoe has yet to drop for Gray, who maintains a respectable ERA despite a sorry WHIP and a lackluster strikeout rate. His first matchup at the Phillies could be a bit challenging, but then the Athletics are coming to town to close out the week.

MacKenzie Gore SP WAS Washington • #1 • Age: 24 Matchups at PHI, vs. OAK Rostered 71% Gore offers big strikeout potential that's too often undercut by walks and high pitch counts. You'll take the good with the bad in a two-start week that includes a game against the hapless Athletics.