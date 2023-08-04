There's no replacement for a high-end hurler, of course, but if you're looking to stream pitchers, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Kenta Maeda SP
MIN Minnesota • #18 • Age: 35
It's kind of a wonder Maeda still qualifies for this list given his 2.63 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 12.2 K/9 in seven starts since returning from the IL and his overall 3.02 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 if you eliminate the one start that put him on it. Against the Tigers, he's a no-brainer.
Seth Lugo SP
SD San Diego • #67 • Age: 33
Lugo has a couple tough matchups this week against the Dodgers and Diamondbacks, but the same could have been said for his last start at Colorado, which turned out to be arguably his best yet. Together, his high ground-ball rate and low walk rate limit the possibility of a blowout, so he's worth a roll the dice for the added volume.
PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 27
Suarez has been a bit shaky recently, but the ground-ball specialist offers a high floor from start to start and a high ceiling when he has matchups as good as the Nationals and Twins. The latter is statistically the worst offense against left-handed pitchers.
BAL Baltimore • #30 • Age: 23
Rodriguez has looked much better in terms of missing bats and throwing strikes since returning from the minors, but we're still waiting for that breakthrough start. He'll get two chances at it this week, including one against a suspect Mariners lineup.
BOS Boston • #50 • Age: 27
Crawford has really embraced his namesake (i.e., the cutter) in recent outings, and it's paid off with a 2.18 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 in his past four. It's a well-timed hot streak given that he's in line to face two of the worst three offensive teams, the Royals and Tigers.
Nick Pivetta RP
BOS Boston • #37 • Age: 30
It's true that Pivetta has been more of a bulk reliever as he's put together a 2.27 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 14.2 K/9 in his past seven appearances, but his longest two outings were arguably his best, including his latest in which he struck out 10 in 7 1/3 innings. His track record leaves ample room for skepticism, but you can trust him against the Royals, probably.
TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 32
Heaney took a little off his slider and dominated the White Sox last time out, striking out 11 over six two-hit innings. He's still a volatile pitcher, but he'll be facing a Giants lineup that's been dreadful against left-handers, having the third-worst OPS and the sixth-worst strikeout rate.
Josiah Gray SP
WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 25
It's August, and the other shoe has yet to drop for Gray, who maintains a respectable ERA despite a sorry WHIP and a lackluster strikeout rate. His first matchup at the Phillies could be a bit challenging, but then the Athletics are coming to town to close out the week.
WAS Washington • #1 • Age: 24
Gore offers big strikeout potential that's too often undercut by walks and high pitch counts. You'll take the good with the bad in a two-start week that includes a game against the hapless Athletics.
Cole Ragans SP
KC Kansas City • #55 • Age: 25
Ragans is hitting the high 90s as a left-hander and just got a rotation spot of his own following the departure of Ryan Yarbrough. He struck out eight Mets in his first turn, unveiling a slower version of his cutter that's really more like a slider, and makes for an intriguing (albeit risky) two-start option that's highly, highly available.