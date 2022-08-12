Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 23 Matchup at DET Rostered 78% With how dominant he's been since rediscovering his slider in the minors, I'm to the point where I'd start Detmers against just about anyone. It's an easy call this week against a Tigers team that ranks dead last in runs scored.

Jose Quintana SP STL St. Louis • #63 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. COL, at ARI Rostered 61% Quintana has enjoyed back-to-back six-inning starts with his new team and should continue to make up ground in the wins column now that he's no longer with the Pirates. His matchups this week vs. Colorado and at Arizona are particularly inviting.

Marcus Stroman SP CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 31 Matchups at WAS, vs. MIL Rostered 71% It bears repeating as often as possible that if not for a nine-run disaster just before landing on the IL with shoulder inflammation in early June, Stroman would have a 3.39 ERA. With a depleted Nationals lineup in his sights for the first of two starts this week, he's a pretty easy choice.

Josiah Gray SP WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. CHC, at SD Rostered 74% Gray had a nice bounce-back start against the Cubs last time, once again leaning on his slider over his fastball to keep the ball in the yard. He'll get the Cubs again for the first of two starts this week, though the second matchup at San Diego is a bit scary.

George Kirby SP SEA Seattle • #68 • Age: 24 Matchup at LAA Rostered 71% Looking secure in a rotation spot again with Chris Flexen having moved to the bullpen, Kirby is back to being an advisable option when he has the right matchups. That's certainly the case this week against an Angels lineup that has averaged 3.2 runs per game since the start of July.

Jeffrey Springs SP TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29 Matchups at NYY, vs. KC Rostered 71% Springs continues to deliver good ratios even if he's rarely going six innings at a time. Having two starts this week should help make up for the lack of volume, though only one of the matchups (Yankees and Royals) is working in his favor.

Justin Steele SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #35 • Age: 27 Matchups at WAS, vs. MIL Rostered 31% Steele has a 1.95 ERA and 10.9 K/9 over his past seven starts. Of course, he also has a 1.32 WHIP thanks in large part to too many walks, but he's worth a roll of the dice in a two-start week, especially since one is against a depleted Nationals lineup.

Johnny Cueto SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #47 • Age: 36 Matchups vs. HOU, at CLE Rostered 72% Cueto continues to churn out quality start after quality start, maintaining an ERA under 3.00. It may be only veteran guile sustaining him, but you might as well take advantage of the two starts this week, if that's your thing. The matchups (Astros and Guardians) could be better, though.

Nick Pivetta SP BOS Boston • #37 • Age: 29 Matchups at PIT, at BAL Rostered 73% Pivetta has been anything but reliable this year, but he's hopefully trending the right way with a quality start last time out. If you're committed to maximizing volume, it's reason enough to gamble on two favorable matchups at Pittsburgh and Baltimore.