If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Reid Detmers SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 23
With how dominant he's been since rediscovering his slider in the minors, I'm to the point where I'd start Detmers against just about anyone. It's an easy call this week against a Tigers team that ranks dead last in runs scored.
STL St. Louis • #63 • Age: 33
Quintana has enjoyed back-to-back six-inning starts with his new team and should continue to make up ground in the wins column now that he's no longer with the Pirates. His matchups this week vs. Colorado and at Arizona are particularly inviting.
CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 31
It bears repeating as often as possible that if not for a nine-run disaster just before landing on the IL with shoulder inflammation in early June, Stroman would have a 3.39 ERA. With a depleted Nationals lineup in his sights for the first of two starts this week, he's a pretty easy choice.
Josiah Gray SP
WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24
Gray had a nice bounce-back start against the Cubs last time, once again leaning on his slider over his fastball to keep the ball in the yard. He'll get the Cubs again for the first of two starts this week, though the second matchup at San Diego is a bit scary.
George Kirby SP
SEA Seattle • #68 • Age: 24
Looking secure in a rotation spot again with Chris Flexen having moved to the bullpen, Kirby is back to being an advisable option when he has the right matchups. That's certainly the case this week against an Angels lineup that has averaged 3.2 runs per game since the start of July.
TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29
Springs continues to deliver good ratios even if he's rarely going six innings at a time. Having two starts this week should help make up for the lack of volume, though only one of the matchups (Yankees and Royals) is working in his favor.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #35 • Age: 27
Steele has a 1.95 ERA and 10.9 K/9 over his past seven starts. Of course, he also has a 1.32 WHIP thanks in large part to too many walks, but he's worth a roll of the dice in a two-start week, especially since one is against a depleted Nationals lineup.
Johnny Cueto SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #47 • Age: 36
Cueto continues to churn out quality start after quality start, maintaining an ERA under 3.00. It may be only veteran guile sustaining him, but you might as well take advantage of the two starts this week, if that's your thing. The matchups (Astros and Guardians) could be better, though.
Nick Pivetta SP
BOS Boston • #37 • Age: 29
Pivetta has been anything but reliable this year, but he's hopefully trending the right way with a quality start last time out. If you're committed to maximizing volume, it's reason enough to gamble on two favorable matchups at Pittsburgh and Baltimore.
Zach Plesac SP
CLE Cleveland • #34 • Age: 27
Plesac has been a mess recently but just delivered a gem against the 30th-ranked Tigers lineup Thursday, allowing one earned run in 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts. He'll be facing that same lineup again this week.