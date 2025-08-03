Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Quinn Priester, Sonny Gray
A fair amount of speculation goes into this week's rankings on the heels of the trade deadline
Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 20 (Aug. 4-10), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Spencer Strider, Zack Littell, Michael Burrows and Cal Quantrill.
All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
|2
|3
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
|
@
|
@
|4
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
|5
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
|
vs
|
@
|6
Q. Priester SP MIL Quinn Priester SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|7
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
|
vs
|
@
|8
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
|
vs
|
@
|9
|10
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|11
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|12
|13
S. Gray SP STL Sonny Gray SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|14
Z. Littell SP CIN Zack Littell SP CIN
|
@
|
@
|15
L. Severino SP ATH Luis Severino SP ATH
|
@
|
@
|16
E. Lauer SP TOR Eric Lauer SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|17
J. Verlander SP SF Justin Verlander SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|18
M. Soroka SP CHC Mike Soroka SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
|19
A. Houser SP TB Adrian Houser SP TB
|
@
|
@
|20
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
|
vs
|
vs
|21
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
|
vs
|
@
|22
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
|
vs
|
vs
|23
M. Burrows SP PIT Michael Burrows SP PIT
|
vs
|
vs
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
C. Quantrill SP MIA Cal Quantrill SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|29
J. Alexander SP HOU Jason Alexander SP HOU
|
@
|
@
|30
C. Povich SP BAL Cade Povich SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|31