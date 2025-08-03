sonny-gray.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 20 (Aug. 4-10), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Spencer Strider, Zack Littell, Michael Burrows and Cal Quantrill.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
M. Fried SP NYY Max Fried SP NYY
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
HOU
Houston
2
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
3
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
4
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
MIA
Miami
5
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
TEX
Texas
6
Q. Priester SP MIL Quinn Priester SP MIL
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
Advisable in most cases
7
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		@
SF
San Francisco
8
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
SD
San Diego
9
S. Manaea SP NYM Sean Manaea SP NYM
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
10
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
11
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
12
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
COL
Colorado
Better left for points leagues
13
S. Gray SP STL Sonny Gray SP STL
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
14
Z. Littell SP CIN Zack Littell SP CIN
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
15
L. Severino SP ATH Luis Severino SP ATH
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
16
E. Lauer SP TOR Eric Lauer SP TOR
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
17
J. Verlander SP SF Justin Verlander SP SF
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
WAS
Washington
No thanks
18
M. Soroka SP CHC Mike Soroka SP CHC
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
STL
St. Louis
19
A. Houser SP TB Adrian Houser SP TB
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
SEA
Seattle
20
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
21
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
DET
Detroit
22
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
23
M. Burrows SP PIT Michael Burrows SP PIT
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
24
J. Sears SP SD JP Sears SP SD
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
BOS
Boston
25
D. Martin SP CHW Davis Martin SP CHW
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
26
E. Fedde SP ATL Erick Fedde SP ATL
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
MIA
Miami
27
B. Falter SP KC Bailey Falter SP KC
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
28
C. Quantrill SP MIA Cal Quantrill SP MIA
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
29
J. Alexander SP HOU Jason Alexander SP HOU
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
30
C. Povich SP BAL Cade Povich SP BAL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
31
T. Gordon SP COL Tanner Gordon SP COL
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
ARI
Arizona