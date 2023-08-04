Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 20 (Aug. 7-13). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
|
@
|
@
|2
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
|
@
|
@
|3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
|
@
|
vs
|4
|5
|6
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
|
vs
|
vs
|7
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|8
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|9
|10
S. Gray SP MIN Sonny Gray SP MIN
|
@
|
@
|11
|12
|13
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
|
vs
|
vs
|14
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|15
|16
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|17
K. Crawford SP BOS Kutter Crawford SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|18
T. Gonsolin SP LAD Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
|
@
|
vs
|19
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
|
vs
|
vs
|20
J. Gray SP WAS Josiah Gray SP WAS
|
@
|
vs
|21
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
|
@
|
vs
|22
|23
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|24
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|25
|26
M. Manning SP DET Matt Manning SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|27
B. Williamson SP CIN Brandon Williamson SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|28
Y. Chirinos SP ATL Yonny Chirinos SP ATL
|
@
|
@
|29
C. Carrasco SP NYM Carlos Carrasco SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|30
|31
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
@
|
@
|32
P. Lambert RP COL Peter Lambert RP COL
|
@
|
@
|33
K. Waldichuk SP OAK Ken Waldichuk SP OAK
|
vs
|
@
|34
O. Bido SP PIT Osvaldo Bido SP PIT
|
vs
|
vs