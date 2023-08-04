dylan-cease.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 20 (Aug. 7-13). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.


Must-start, all formats
1
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
MIA
Miami
2
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
4
J. Urias SP LAD Julio Urias SP LAD
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
COL
Colorado
5
Z. Eflin SP TB Zach Eflin SP TB
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
6
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
7
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
BOS
Boston
8
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
9
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
Advisable in most cases
10
S. Gray SP MIN Sonny Gray SP MIN
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
11
A. Cobb SP SF Alex Cobb SP SF
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
TEX
Texas
12
S. Lugo SP SD Seth Lugo SP SD
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
ARI
Arizona
13
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
14
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
SEA
Seattle
15
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
Better left for points leagues
16
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
SF
San Francisco
17
K. Crawford SP BOS Kutter Crawford SP BOS
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
DET
Detroit
18
T. Gonsolin SP LAD Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
COL
Colorado
19
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
20
J. Gray SP WAS Josiah Gray SP WAS
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
21
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
No thanks
22
C. Ragans SP KC Cole Ragans SP KC
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
23
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
24
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
25
H. Ryu SP TOR Hyun-Jin Ryu SP TOR
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
26
M. Manning SP DET Matt Manning SP DET
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
BOS
Boston
27
B. Williamson SP CIN Brandon Williamson SP CIN
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
28
Y. Chirinos SP ATL Yonny Chirinos SP ATL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
29
C. Carrasco SP NYM Carlos Carrasco SP NYM
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
30
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
TOR
Toronto
31
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
32
P. Lambert RP COL Peter Lambert RP COL
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
33
K. Waldichuk SP OAK Ken Waldichuk SP OAK
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
WAS
Washington
34
O. Bido SP PIT Osvaldo Bido SP PIT
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati