Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Griffin Canning, Jordan Yamamoto as sleepers

Need a two-start sleeper for Week 20 (Aug. 5-11)? Great. Take your pick.

As you can see from that subset of the rankings below, you have a hearty selection.

Among those actually owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, though, there are some risks. Griffin Canning is probably my favorite. He stands out in terms of pure ability, contributing a swinging strike rate that would rank 15th among qualifying pitchers, and is coming off a strong start against the Tigers. He hasn't been terribly consistent, though, and the matchups leave something to be desired.

Jordan Yamamoto's matchups are slightly better, but his performance has also slipped in a way that was fairly predictable. Fellow rookie Dylan Cease is coming off his best start but has had issues throwing strikes. One good matchup at the Tigers may not be enough to justify the possible downside.

But that's why they're sleepers, right? If they were sure things, they wouldn't be so available. You may not want to resort to them this week, though, unless you have a glaring need to fill.