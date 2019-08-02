Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Griffin Canning, Jordan Yamamoto as sleepers

If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with more risk than usual, though, according to Scott White.

Need a two-start sleeper for Week 20 (Aug. 5-11)? Great. Take your pick.

As you can see from that subset of the rankings below, you have a hearty selection.

Among those actually owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, though, there are some risks. Griffin Canning is probably my favorite. He stands out in terms of pure ability, contributing a swinging strike rate that would rank 15th among qualifying pitchers, and is coming off a strong start against the Tigers. He hasn't been terribly consistent, though, and the matchups leave something to be desired.

Jordan Yamamoto's matchups are slightly better, but his performance has also slipped in a way that was fairly predictable. Fellow rookie Dylan Cease is coming off his best start but has had issues throwing strikes. One good matchup at the Tigers may not be enough to justify the possible downside.

But that's why they're sleepers, right? If they were sure things, they wouldn't be so available. You may not want to resort to them this week, though, unless you have a glaring need to fill.

WEEK 20
Two-start pitcher rankings
Must-starts, all formats
1
J. deGrom SP NYM Jacob deGrom SP NYM
vs MIAMiami vs WASWashington
2 vs TORToronto @ SEASeattle
3
H. Ryu SP LAD Hyun-Jin Ryu SP LAD
vs STLSt. Louis vs ARIArizona
4
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
@ DETDetroit vs OAKOakland
5
L. Castillo SP CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
vs LAAL.A. Angels vs CHCChi. Cubs
6
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
vs ATLAtlanta vs CLECleveland
7
Z. Wheeler SP NYM Zack Wheeler SP NYM
vs MIAMiami vs WASWashington
8
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
@ HOUHouston @ SDSan Diego
9
M. Soroka SP ATL Mike Soroka SP ATL
@ MINMinnesota @ MIAMiami
10 vs OAKOakland @ CINCincinnati
Sleepers and questionables
11
M. Tanaka SP NYY Masahiro Tanaka SP NYY
@ BALBaltimore @ TORToronto
12
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
@ MINMinnesota @ MIAMiami
13
M. Pineda SP MIN Michael Pineda SP MIN
vs ATLAtlanta vs CLECleveland
14
J. Musgrove SP PIT Joe Musgrove SP PIT
vs MILMilwaukee @ STLSt. Louis
15
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs PHIPhiladelphia @ LADL.A. Dodgers
16
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
@ CINCincinnati @ BOSBoston
17
J. Lester SP CHC Jon Lester SP CHC
vs OAKOakland @ CINCincinnati
18 @ NYMN.Y. Mets vs ATLAtlanta
19
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@ DETDetroit vs OAKOakland
Better left for points leagues
20 @ ARIArizona @ SFSan Francisco
21
D. Lamet SP SD Dinelson Lamet SP SD
@ SEASeattle vs COLColorado
22 vs WASWashington vs PHIPhiladelphia
23
C. Bassitt SP OAK Chris Bassitt SP OAK
@ CHCChi. Cubs @ CHWChi. White Sox
24
J. Junis SP KC Jake Junis SP KC
@ BOSBoston @ DETDetroit
No thanks
25
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
vs TEXTexas @ MINMinnesota
26
J. Arrieta SP PHI Jake Arrieta SP PHI
@ ARIArizona @ SFSan Francisco
27
R. Porcello SP BOS Rick Porcello SP BOS
vs KCKansas City vs LAAL.A. Angels
28
A. Cashner SP BOS Andrew Cashner SP BOS
vs KCKansas City vs LAAL.A. Angels
29
D. Norris SP DET Daniel Norris SP DET
vs CHWChi. White Sox vs KCKansas City
30
M. Wacha SP STL Michael Wacha SP STL
@ LADL.A. Dodgers vs PITPittsburgh
31
T. Thornton SP TOR Trent Thornton SP TOR
@ TBTampa Bay vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
32
D. Salazar SP CLE Danny Salazar SP CLE
vs TEXTexas @ MINMinnesota
33
J. Lyles SP MIL Jordan Lyles SP MIL
@ PITPittsburgh vs TEXTexas
34 @ NYMN.Y. Mets vs ATLAtlanta
35
D. VerHagen RP DET Drew VerHagen RP DET
vs CHWChi. White Sox vs KCKansas City
36
E. Fedde SP WAS Erick Fedde SP WAS
@ SFSan Francisco @ NYMN.Y. Mets
37
A. Jurado RP TEX Ariel Jurado RP TEX
@ CLECleveland @ MILMilwaukee
38 vs WASWashington vs PHIPhiladelphia
39 @ BOSBoston @ DETDetroit
40 @ TBTampa Bay vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
41
D. Hess SP BAL David Hess SP BAL
vs NYYN.Y. Yankees vs HOUHouston
