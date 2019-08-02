Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Griffin Canning, Jordan Yamamoto as sleepers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with more risk than usual, though, according to Scott White.
Need a two-start sleeper for Week 20 (Aug. 5-11)? Great. Take your pick.
As you can see from that subset of the rankings below, you have a hearty selection.
Among those actually owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, though, there are some risks. Griffin Canning is probably my favorite. He stands out in terms of pure ability, contributing a swinging strike rate that would rank 15th among qualifying pitchers, and is coming off a strong start against the Tigers. He hasn't been terribly consistent, though, and the matchups leave something to be desired.
Jordan Yamamoto's matchups are slightly better, but his performance has also slipped in a way that was fairly predictable. Fellow rookie Dylan Cease is coming off his best start but has had issues throwing strikes. One good matchup at the Tigers may not be enough to justify the possible downside.
But that's why they're sleepers, right? If they were sure things, they wouldn't be so available. You may not want to resort to them this week, though, unless you have a glaring need to fill.
Two-start pitcher rankings
|1
J. deGrom SP NYM Jacob deGrom SP NYM
|
vs
MIAMiami
|
vs
WASWashington
|2
|3
|4
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
|
@
DETDetroit
|
vs
OAKOakland
|5
L. Castillo SP CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
|
vs
LAAL.A. Angels
|
vs
CHCChi. Cubs
|6
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
|
vs
ATLAtlanta
|
vs
CLECleveland
|7
Z. Wheeler SP NYM Zack Wheeler SP NYM
|
vs
MIAMiami
|
vs
WASWashington
|8
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
|
@
HOUHouston
|
@
SDSan Diego
|9
|10
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
vs
OAKOakland
|
@
CINCincinnati
|11
|12
|13
|14
J. Musgrove SP PIT Joe Musgrove SP PIT
|
vs
MILMilwaukee
|
@
STLSt. Louis
|15
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
|
vs
PHIPhiladelphia
|
@
LADL.A. Dodgers
|16
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
|
@
CINCincinnati
|
@
BOSBoston
|17
J. Lester SP CHC Jon Lester SP CHC
|
vs
OAKOakland
|
@
CINCincinnati
|18
J. Yamamoto SP MIA Jordan Yamamoto SP MIA
|
@
NYMN.Y. Mets
|
vs
ATLAtlanta
|19
|20
V. Velasquez SP PHI Vince Velasquez SP PHI
|
@
ARIArizona
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|21
|22
J. Samardzija SP SF Jeff Samardzija SP SF
|
vs
WASWashington
|
vs
PHIPhiladelphia
|23
C. Bassitt SP OAK Chris Bassitt SP OAK
|
@
CHCChi. Cubs
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|24
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...