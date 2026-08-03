Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Troy Melton, Logan Henderson

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require a certain amount of forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

That's especially true with the upcoming trade deadline Monday, which is likely to wreak havoc on the pitching probables.

For the sake of argument, though, here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 20 (Aug. 3-9). All information is up to date as of early Monday.