Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Jordan Yamamoto, Dylan Cease as sleepers

Need a two-start sleeper for Week 20 (Aug. 5-11)? Great. As you can see from that subset of the rankings below, you have a few to choose from.

Among those actually owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, though, there are some risks.

Jordan Yamamoto's matchups are OK, and he's coming off a decent start. But his overall performance has also slipped in a way that was fairly predictable. Fellow rookie Dylan Cease is coming off his best start but has had issues throwing strikes. One good matchup at the Tigers may not be enough to justify the possible downside.

But that's why they're sleepers, right? If they were sure things, they wouldn't be so available. You may not want to resort to them this week, though, unless you have a glaring need to fill.