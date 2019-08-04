Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Jordan Yamamoto, Dylan Cease as sleepers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with more risk than usual, though, according to Scott White.
Need a two-start sleeper for Week 20 (Aug. 5-11)? Great. As you can see from that subset of the rankings below, you have a few to choose from.
Among those actually owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, though, there are some risks.
Jordan Yamamoto's matchups are OK, and he's coming off a decent start. But his overall performance has also slipped in a way that was fairly predictable. Fellow rookie Dylan Cease is coming off his best start but has had issues throwing strikes. One good matchup at the Tigers may not be enough to justify the possible downside.
But that's why they're sleepers, right? If they were sure things, they wouldn't be so available. You may not want to resort to them this week, though, unless you have a glaring need to fill.
Two-start pitcher rankings
|1
J. deGrom SP NYM Jacob deGrom SP NYM
|
vs
MIAMiami
|
vs
WASWashington
|2
|3
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
|
@
DETDetroit
|
vs
OAKOakland
|4
L. Castillo SP CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
|
vs
LAAL.A. Angels
|
vs
CHCChi. Cubs
|5
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
|
vs
ATLAtlanta
|
vs
CLECleveland
|6
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
|
@
HOUHouston
|
@
SDSan Diego
|7
|8
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
vs
OAKOakland
|
@
CINCincinnati
|9
|10
|11
J. Odorizzi SP MIN Jake Odorizzi SP MIN
|
vs
ATLAtlanta
|
vs
CLECleveland
|12
J. Lester SP CHC Jon Lester SP CHC
|
vs
OAKOakland
|
@
CINCincinnati
|13
J. Yamamoto SP MIA Jordan Yamamoto SP MIA
|
@
NYMN.Y. Mets
|
vs
ATLAtlanta
|14
|15
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
|
vs
PHIPhiladelphia
|
@
LADL.A. Dodgers
|16
V. Velasquez SP PHI Vince Velasquez SP PHI
|
@
ARIArizona
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|17
|18
J. Samardzija SP SF Jeff Samardzija SP SF
|
vs
WASWashington
|
vs
PHIPhiladelphia
|19
C. Bassitt SP OAK Chris Bassitt SP OAK
|
@
CHCChi. Cubs
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|20
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...