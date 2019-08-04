Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Jordan Yamamoto, Dylan Cease as sleepers

If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with more risk than usual, though, according to Scott White.

Need a two-start sleeper for Week 20 (Aug. 5-11)? Great. As you can see from that subset of the rankings below, you have a few to choose from.

Among those actually owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, though, there are some risks.

Jordan Yamamoto's matchups are OK, and he's coming off a decent start. But his overall performance has also slipped in a way that was fairly predictable. Fellow rookie Dylan Cease is coming off his best start but has had issues throwing strikes. One good matchup at the Tigers may not be enough to justify the possible downside.

But that's why they're sleepers, right? If they were sure things, they wouldn't be so available. You may not want to resort to them this week, though, unless you have a glaring need to fill.

WEEK 20
Two-start pitcher rankings
Must-starts, all formats
1
J. deGrom SP NYM Jacob deGrom SP NYM
vs MIAMiami vs WASWashington
2 vs TORToronto @ SEASeattle
3
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
@ DETDetroit vs OAKOakland
4
L. Castillo SP CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
vs LAAL.A. Angels vs CHCChi. Cubs
5
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
vs ATLAtlanta vs CLECleveland
6
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
@ HOUHouston @ SDSan Diego
7
M. Soroka SP ATL Mike Soroka SP ATL
@ MINMinnesota @ MIAMiami
8 vs OAKOakland @ CINCincinnati
Sleepers and questionables
9
M. Tanaka SP NYY Masahiro Tanaka SP NYY
@ BALBaltimore @ TORToronto
10
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
@ MINMinnesota @ MIAMiami
11
J. Odorizzi SP MIN Jake Odorizzi SP MIN
vs ATLAtlanta vs CLECleveland
12
J. Lester SP CHC Jon Lester SP CHC
vs OAKOakland @ CINCincinnati
13 @ NYMN.Y. Mets vs ATLAtlanta
14
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@ DETDetroit vs OAKOakland
15
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
vs PHIPhiladelphia @ LADL.A. Dodgers
Better left for points leagues
16 @ ARIArizona @ SFSan Francisco
17
D. Lamet SP SD Dinelson Lamet SP SD
@ SEASeattle vs COLColorado
18 vs WASWashington vs PHIPhiladelphia
19
C. Bassitt SP OAK Chris Bassitt SP OAK
@ CHCChi. Cubs @ CHWChi. White Sox
20
J. Junis SP KC Jake Junis SP KC
@ BOSBoston @ DETDetroit
No thanks
21
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
vs TEXTexas @ MINMinnesota
22
J. Arrieta SP PHI Jake Arrieta SP PHI
@ ARIArizona @ SFSan Francisco
23
R. Porcello SP BOS Rick Porcello SP BOS
vs KCKansas City vs LAAL.A. Angels
24
A. Cashner SP BOS Andrew Cashner SP BOS
vs KCKansas City vs LAAL.A. Angels
25
D. Norris SP DET Daniel Norris SP DET
vs CHWChi. White Sox vs KCKansas City
26
M. Wacha SP STL Michael Wacha SP STL
@ LADL.A. Dodgers vs PITPittsburgh
27
T. Thornton SP TOR Trent Thornton SP TOR
@ TBTampa Bay vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
28
J. Lyles SP MIL Jordan Lyles SP MIL
@ PITPittsburgh vs TEXTexas
29 @ NYMN.Y. Mets vs ATLAtlanta
30
D. Agrazal SP PIT Dario Agrazal SP PIT
vs MILMilwaukee @ STLSt. Louis
31
D. VerHagen RP DET Drew VerHagen RP DET
vs CHWChi. White Sox vs KCKansas City
32
E. Fedde SP WAS Erick Fedde SP WAS
@ SFSan Francisco @ NYMN.Y. Mets
33
A. Civale SP CLE Aaron Civale SP CLE
vs TEXTexas @ MINMinnesota
34
A. Jurado SP TEX Ariel Jurado SP TEX
@ CLECleveland @ MILMilwaukee
35 @ CINCincinnati @ BOSBoston
36 @ BOSBoston @ DETDetroit
37 @ TBTampa Bay vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast

fantasy-baseball-today.jpg
08/02: Will Smith, Jazzy Jack Flaherty and Week 20 Help (Fantasy Baseball Podcast)
All Podcasts
Our Latest Stories