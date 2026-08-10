Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters highlight Ezequiel Duran, Andrew Vaughn

Ezequiel Duran SS TEX Texas • #20 • Age: 27 Matchups @LAA4, @ATH3 Rostered 77% Ezequiel Duran has continued to produce in a utility role for the Rangers, most recently filling in for Josh Jung at third base, and is batting .299 (40 for 134) with seven home runs, four stolen bases in his past 37 games. He's a good bet to keep it going with the Rangers having the top-ranked hitter schedule this week.

A.J. Ewing CF NYM N.Y. Mets • #9 • Age: 22 Matchups @ATL3, WAS3 Rostered 68% A.J. Ewing has been cold to begin August, taking a little bit of the wind out of his sails in Fantasy, but the Mets' matchups this week are the kind that could quickly get the power/speed threat on track. The toughest pitcher they're facing in a six-game slate against the Braves and Nationals is probably Bryce Elder.

Andrew Vaughn 1B MIL Milwaukee • #28 • Age: 28 Matchups @SD3, @LAD4 Rostered 28% Andrew Vaughn has been playing more regularly of late with a couple Brewers infielders being banged up, and he remains particularly formidable against left-handed pitchers, batting .371 with a 1.119 OPS. He's scheduled to face three of those this week.

Bryce Eldridge DH SF San Francisco • #8 • Age: 21 Matchups HOU3, COL3 Rostered 66% You're probably tired of reading about Bryce Eldridge here, for as consistently as he's fallen short of expectations, but the Giants' matchups this week are so favorable that I'd be acting irrationally if I didn't tout him once more. He impacts the ball like an elite slugger and has pitchers like Hayden Wesneski, Ronel Blanco, Michael Lorenzen and Gabriel Hughes on the schedule.

Jung Hoo Lee RF SF San Francisco • #51 • Age: 27 Matchups HOU3, COL3 Rostered 75% Jung Hoo Lee has been one of the few Giants hitters who have actually been pulling their weight, batting .294 (15 for 51) with three homers and two steals in his past 13 games. It sets him up well for the third-best hitter schedule this week.

Jake Burger 1B TEX Texas • #21 • Age: 30 Matchups @LAA4, @ATH3 Rostered 47% Jake Burger has been characteristically inconsistent this season, but the home run and RBI production has been strong, putting him on pace for 26 of the former and 91 of the latter. You should bet on his best version showing up in a week when the Rangers have the most favorable hitter schedule, particularly with all seven of their games being on the road (where Burger's OPS is 100 points higher) at homer-happy parks.

Nolan Arenado 3B ARI Arizona • #28 • Age: 35 Matchups COL3, @ATL3 Rostered 68% Though his exit velocity readings remain pretty sad, Nolan Arenado has been hitting for decent power recently, batting .246 with nine home runs and an OPS around .875 in his past 34 games. He's going against a number of mashable pitchers this week, too, including Gabriel Hughes, Tomoyuki Sugano, Ryan Feltner and Grant Holmes.

Griffin Conine RF MIA Miami • #18 • Age: 29 Matchups PIT3, @CIN3 Rostered 16% Griffin Conine may not make enough contact overall, but he's fully capable of putting a charge in the ball and is batting .294 with nine homers in his past 29 games. He plays almost exclusively against righties, but that's what the Marlins are facing in all but one of their games this week.

Lawrence Butler RF ATH Athletics • #4 • Age: 26 Matchups TB3, TEX3 Rostered 41% Once a Fantasy standout, Lawrence Butler is showing signs that he may be coming around finally, sporting an OPS of around .800 two home runs and three stolen bases in his past 19 games. Only two of the pitchers he's facing this week throw left-handed, and all six of his games are at home, where his OPS is more than 200 points better than on the road.