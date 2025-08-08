Ivan Herrera DH STL St. Louis • #48 • Age: 25 Matchups COL3, NYY3 Rostered 77% Ivan Herrera's roster rate continues to lag even though he's a catcher-eligible player getting everyday at-bats elsewhere -- and a monster hitter to boot. That's especially true against left-handers, of which there are three on this week's schedule. He has a 1.300 OPS vs. lefties, with seven of his 10 home runs coming against them.

Ezequiel Tovar SS COL Colorado • #14 • Age: 24 Matchups @STL3, ARI4 Rostered 51% Ezequiel Tovar has been hurt for much of this year, but he's been healthy while Coors Field has been at its hitter-friendly friendliest, which might explain why he has a near-1.100 OPS at home. Might as well take advantage with the Rockies having four games to beat up on a bad Diamondbacks pitching staff there this week.

Andrew Vaughn 1B MIL Milwaukee • #28 • Age: 27 Matchups PIT3, @CIN3 Rostered 70% The Brewers matchups this week aren't the best, but they aren't prohibitive if you've finally worked up the nerve to use Andrew Vaughn. While he never lived up to his potential with the White Sox, the former No. 3 overall pick is slashing .377/.444/.701 with the Brewers, homering seven times in 22 games.

Jordan Beck LF COL Colorado • #27 • Age: 24 Matchups @STL3, ARI4 Rostered 57% Jordan Beck has been a good play whenever the Rockies have favorable matchups, mostly because he's batting .321 with an .877 OPS at their hitter-friendly home. They're only there for four of their seven games this week, but the other three are against mashables in the Cardinals rotation -- i.e., Miles Mikolas, Matthew Liberatore, and Michael McGreevy.

Luke Keaschall DH MIN Minnesota • #15 • Age: 22 Matchups @NYY3, DET4 Rostered 48% After missing three-plus months with a fractured forearm, Luke Keaschall has come back looking just as promising as he did before it, profiling as a high on-base base-stealer with a little bit of pop. With the Twins being one of just six teams playing seven games this week -- and having pretty good matchups, too, particularly in the Tigers series -- now's a good time to give him a try.

Mickey Moniak RF COL Colorado • #22 • Age: 27 Matchups @STL3, ARI4 Rostered 47% Mickey Moniak might be the quietest breakout player of this season, batting .324 (45 for 139) with 12 homers in 41 games since the start of June, and as you might expect, he's especially productive at Coors Field, where the Rockies are scheduled to play four of their seven games this week. He may sit against the two left-handers on the schedule, but if he's your best chance to take advantage of this week's most hitter-friendly slate, I say go for it.

Lourdes Gurriel LF ARI Arizona • #12 • Age: 31 Matchups @TEX3, @COL4 Rostered 69% Summer in Coors Field has yielded an offensive explosion -- just ask the Blue Jays and Pirates, who recently passed through. This week's beneficiary is the Diamondbacks, who will visit for four games. Among their hitters who you could potentially stream off the waiver wire, Lourdes Gurriel makes for the best choice given his high contact rate and decent pop, not to mention his track record.

Warming Bernabel 1B COL Colorado • #25 • Age: 23 Matchups @STL3, ARI4 Rostered 49% Warming Bernabel has skipped the warming and gone right to the burning in the majors, going 16 for 44 (.364) with three homers, four doubles, and a triple in his first seven games. The exit velocities leave much to be desired, as was true in the minors as well, but his high contact and pull-air rates may be enough for him to succeed in such a favorable environment. He has the right matchups this week, for sure.

Colt Keith DH DET Detroit • #33 • Age: 23 Matchups @CHW3, @MIN4 Rostered 46% The Tigers have the third-best hitter matchups this week, being one of just six teams scheduled for seven games, and of greater import to Colt Keith is that all seven are against righties. The left-handed hitter is batting .283 with an .826 OPS vs. righties this year. He's been particularly productive since the start of July, batting .307 (27 for 88) in 29 games.