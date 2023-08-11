grayson-rodriguez.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 21 (Aug. 14-20). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
M. Scherzer P TEX Max Scherzer P TEX
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
2
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
3
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
HOU
Houston
4
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
5
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
SD
San Diego
Advisable in most cases
6
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
OAK
Oakland
7
N. Pivetta RP BOS Nick Pivetta RP BOS
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
8
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
9
B. Miller SP LAD Bobby Miller SP LAD
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
MIA
Miami
Better left for points leagues
10
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
11
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
12
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
HOU
Houston
No thanks
13
J. Sears SP OAK JP Sears SP OAK
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
14
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
BOS
Boston
15
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
16
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
DET
Detroit
17
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
18
W. Miley SP MIL Wade Miley SP MIL
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
TEX
Texas
19
D. Hudson RP STL Dakota Hudson RP STL
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
20
C. Carrasco SP NYM Carlos Carrasco SP NYM
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
STL
St. Louis
21
J. Lyles SP KC Jordan Lyles SP KC
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
22
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
23
N. Martinez RP SD Nick Martinez RP SD
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
24
A. Faedo SP DET Alex Faedo SP DET
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
25
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
STL
St. Louis
26
Q. Priester SP PIT Quinn Priester SP PIT
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
27
S. Cecconi SP ARI Slade Cecconi SP ARI
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
SD
San Diego