Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Brendan McKay, Alex Wood as sleepers

A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there are a couple lefties who meet the need, says our Scott White.

It's a good week if you're looking to add a two-start pitcher off the waiver wire. Not as good as could be, but good.

Bad matchups eliminate some of the pitchers we would normally look to, like Zach Plesac going against the Red Sox and Yankees. Jordan Yamamoto and Merrill Kelly are each making a start at Coors Field, and Martin Perez gets the Brewers and Rangers in their home parks. You might be able to justify Plesac in a points leagues, where the risks are minimized, but for the others, I'd steer clear.

But again, there are options. Alex Wood's season-long bout with back soreness appears to have ended, whether the rest of your league knows it or not, and Brendan McKay's early exits have obscured some interesting ratios. Hopefully, the Padres and Tigers lineups will allow him to go a little deeper.

Here are the complete rankings for two-start pitchers in Week 21 (Aug. 12-18):

WEEK 21
Two-start pitcher rankings
Must-starts, all formats
1
G. Cole SP HOU Gerrit Cole SP HOU
@ CHWChi. White Sox @ OAKOakland
2
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
@ MIAMiami @ ATLAtlanta
3
Z. Greinke SP HOU Zack Greinke SP HOU
@ CHWChi. White Sox @ OAKOakland
4 vs BOSBoston @ NYYN.Y. Yankees
5
L. Lynn SP TEX Lance Lynn SP TEX
@ TORToronto vs MINMinnesota
6
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
@ KCKansas City @ CINCincinnati
7
Z. Wheeler SP NYM Zack Wheeler SP NYM
@ ATLAtlanta @ KCKansas City
8
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
vs BALBaltimore vs CLECleveland
9
J. Paxton SP NYY James Paxton SP NYY
vs BALBaltimore vs CLECleveland
Sleepers and questionables
10
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
vs NYMN.Y. Mets vs LADL.A. Dodgers
11
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@ COLColorado vs SFSan Francisco
12 @ CLECleveland vs BALBaltimore
13
J. Quintana SP CHC Jose Quintana SP CHC
@ PHIPhiladelphia @ PITPittsburgh
14
B. McKay SP TB Brendan McKay SP TB
@ SDSan Diego vs DETDetroit
15
A. Wood SP CIN Alex Wood SP CIN
@ WASWashington vs STLSt. Louis
16 @ WASWashington vs STLSt. Louis
17 vs TBTampa Bay @ PHIPhiladelphia
Better left for points leagues
18
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
vs HOUHouston @ LAAL.A. Angels
19
J. Vargas SP PHI Jason Vargas SP PHI
vs CHCChi. Cubs vs SDSan Diego
20
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
vs BOSBoston @ NYYN.Y. Yankees
21
B. Anderson SP OAK Brett Anderson SP OAK
@ SFSan Francisco vs HOUHouston
22
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
@ LAAL.A. Angels vs CHCChi. Cubs
No thanks
23
M. Perez SP MIN Martin Perez SP MIN
@ MILMilwaukee @ TEXTexas
24 vs LADL.A. Dodgers @ COLColorado
25
I. Nova SP CHW Ivan Nova SP CHW
vs HOUHouston @ LAAL.A. Angels
26
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@ COLColorado vs SFSan Francisco
27
Y. Kikuchi SP SEA Yusei Kikuchi SP SEA
@ DETDetroit @ TORToronto
28
J. Means SP BAL John Means SP BAL
@ NYYN.Y. Yankees @ BOSBoston
29
A. Jurado SP TEX Ariel Jurado SP TEX
@ TORToronto vs MINMinnesota
30
D. Peters RP LAA Dillon Peters RP LAA
vs PITPittsburgh vs CHWChi. White Sox
31
D. VerHagen RP DET Drew VerHagen RP DET
vs SEASeattle @ TBTampa Bay
32
J. Suarez SP LAA Jose Suarez SP LAA
vs PITPittsburgh vs CHWChi. White Sox
33
E. Fedde SP WAS Erick Fedde SP WAS
vs CINCincinnati vs MILMilwaukee
34
P. Lambert SP COL Peter Lambert SP COL
vs ARIArizona vs MIAMiami
