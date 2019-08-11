Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Brendan McKay, Alex Wood as sleepers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there are a couple lefties who meet the need, says our Scott White.
It's a good week if you're looking to add a two-start pitcher off the waiver wire. Not as good as could be, but good.
Bad matchups eliminate some of the pitchers we would normally look to, like Zach Plesac going against the Red Sox and Yankees. Jordan Yamamoto and Merrill Kelly are each making a start at Coors Field, and Martin Perez gets the Brewers and Rangers in their home parks. You might be able to justify Plesac in a points leagues, where the risks are minimized, but for the others, I'd steer clear.
But again, there are options. Alex Wood's season-long bout with back soreness appears to have ended, whether the rest of your league knows it or not, and Brendan McKay's early exits have obscured some interesting ratios. Hopefully, the Padres and Tigers lineups will allow him to go a little deeper.
Here are the complete rankings for two-start pitchers in Week 21 (Aug. 12-18):
Two-start pitcher rankings
|1
G. Cole SP HOU Gerrit Cole SP HOU
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|
@
OAKOakland
|2
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
|
@
MIAMiami
|
@
ATLAtlanta
|3
Z. Greinke SP HOU Zack Greinke SP HOU
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|
@
OAKOakland
|4
M. Clevinger SP CLE Mike Clevinger SP CLE
|
vs
BOSBoston
|
@
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|5
|6
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
|
@
KCKansas City
|
@
CINCincinnati
|7
Z. Wheeler SP NYM Zack Wheeler SP NYM
|
@
ATLAtlanta
|
@
KCKansas City
|8
|9
|10
|11
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
|
@
COLColorado
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|12
E. Rodriguez SP BOS Eduardo Rodriguez SP BOS
|
@
CLECleveland
|
vs
BALBaltimore
|13
J. Quintana SP CHC Jose Quintana SP CHC
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|14
|15
|16
A. DeSclafani SP CIN Anthony DeSclafani SP CIN
|
@
WASWashington
|
vs
STLSt. Louis
|17
J. Lucchesi SP SD Joey Lucchesi SP SD
|
vs
TBTampa Bay
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|18
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
|
vs
HOUHouston
|
@
LAAL.A. Angels
|19
|20
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
|
vs
BOSBoston
|
@
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|21
B. Anderson SP OAK Brett Anderson SP OAK
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|
vs
HOUHouston
|22
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
|
@
LAAL.A. Angels
|
vs
CHCChi. Cubs
|23
|24
J. Yamamoto SP MIA Jordan Yamamoto SP MIA
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers
|
@
COLColorado
|25
|26
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
|
@
COLColorado
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|27
Y. Kikuchi SP SEA Yusei Kikuchi SP SEA
|
@
DETDetroit
|
@
TORToronto
|28
J. Means SP BAL John Means SP BAL
|
@
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|
@
BOSBoston
|29
|30
D. Peters RP LAA Dillon Peters RP LAA
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|31
D. VerHagen RP DET Drew VerHagen RP DET
|
vs
SEASeattle
|
@
TBTampa Bay
|32
J. Suarez SP LAA Jose Suarez SP LAA
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|33
E. Fedde SP WAS Erick Fedde SP WAS
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|
vs
MILMilwaukee
|34
P. Lambert SP COL Peter Lambert SP COL
|
vs
ARIArizona
|
vs
MIAMiami
