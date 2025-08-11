cristian-javier.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 21 (Aug. 11-17), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Ranger SuarezMitchell Parker, Kyle Freeland, Anthony DeSclafani, and Pierson Ohl.

All information is up to date of late Sunday.

Must-start, all formats
1
G. Crochet SP BOS Garrett Crochet SP BOS
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
MIA
Miami
2
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
3
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
4
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
TOR
Toronto
5
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
Advisable in most cases
6
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
WAS
Washington
7
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
8
R. Pepiot SP TB Ryan Pepiot SP TB
@
ATH
Athletics
 		@
SF
San Francisco
9
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
10
Z. Matthews SP MIN Zebby Matthews SP MIN
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
DET
Detroit
Better left for points leagues
11
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
ATH
Athletics
12
C. Holmes SP NYM Clay Holmes SP NYM
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
13
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
COL
Colorado
14
J. Quintana SP MIL Jose Quintana SP MIL
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
15
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
TEX
Texas
16
C. Horton SP CHC Cade Horton SP CHC
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
17
C. Paddack SP DET Chris Paddack SP DET
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
18
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
STL
St. Louis
No thanks
19
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
20
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
HOU
Houston
21
C. Cavalli SP WAS Cade Cavalli SP WAS
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
22
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
23
B. Falter SP KC Bailey Falter SP KC
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
24
C. Javier SP HOU Cristian Javier SP HOU
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
25
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
WAS
Washington
26
J. Junk SP MIA Janson Junk SP MIA
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
BOS
Boston
27
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
28
M. Parker SP WAS Mitchell Parker SP WAS
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
29
A. Heaney SP PIT Andrew Heaney SP PIT
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
30
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
31
A. DeSclafani RP ARI Anthony DeSclafani RP ARI
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
COL
Colorado
32
P. Ohl SP MIN Pierson Ohl SP MIN
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
DET
Detroit
33
A. Molina RP COL Anthony Molina RP COL
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
ARI
Arizona