Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Brendan McKay, Alex Wood as sleepers

It's a good week if you're looking to add a two-start pitcher off the waiver wire. Not as good as could be, but good.

Bad matchups eliminate some of the pitchers we would normally look to, like Zach Plesac going against the Red Sox and Yankees. Ditto Asher Wojciechowski. Jordan Yamamoto and Mike Leake are each making a start at Coors Field, and Martin Perez gets the Brewers and Rangers in their home parks. You might be able to justify Plesac in a points leagues, where the risks are minimized, but for the others, I'd steer clear.

But again, there are options. Alex Wood's season-long bout with back soreness appears to have ended, whether the rest of your league knows it or not, and Brendan McKay's early exits have obscured some interesting ratios. Hopefully, the Padres and Tigers lineups will allow him to go a little deeper.

Here are the complete rankings for two-start pitchers in Week 21 (Aug. 12-18):