Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Brendan McKay, Alex Wood as sleepers

A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but there are a few lefties who meet the need, says our Scott White.

It's a good week if you're looking to add a two-start pitcher off the waiver wire. Not as good as could be, but good.

Bad matchups eliminate some of the pitchers we would normally look to, like Zach Plesac going against the Red Sox and Yankees. Ditto Asher Wojciechowski. Jordan Yamamoto and Mike Leake are each making a start at Coors Field, and Martin Perez gets the Brewers and Rangers in their home parks. You might be able to justify Plesac in a points leagues, where the risks are minimized, but for the others, I'd steer clear.

But again, there are options. Alex Wood's season-long bout with back soreness appears to have ended, whether the rest of your league knows it or not, and Brendan McKay's early exits have obscured some interesting ratios. Hopefully, the Padres and Tigers lineups will allow him to go a little deeper.

Here are the complete rankings for two-start pitchers in Week 21 (Aug. 12-18):

WEEK 21
Two-start pitcher rankings
Must-starts, all formats
1
G. Cole SP HOU Gerrit Cole SP HOU
@ CHWChi. White Sox @ OAKOakland
2
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
@ MIAMiami @ ATLAtlanta
3
Z. Greinke SP HOU Zack Greinke SP HOU
@ CHWChi. White Sox @ OAKOakland
4 vs BOSBoston @ NYYN.Y. Yankees
5
L. Lynn SP TEX Lance Lynn SP TEX
@ TORToronto vs MINMinnesota
6
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
@ KCKansas City @ CINCincinnati
7
Z. Wheeler SP NYM Zack Wheeler SP NYM
@ ATLAtlanta @ KCKansas City
8
J. Paxton SP NYY James Paxton SP NYY
vs BALBaltimore vs CLECleveland
Sleepers and questionables
9
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
vs NYMN.Y. Mets vs LADL.A. Dodgers
10
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@ COLColorado vs SFSan Francisco
11 @ CLECleveland vs BALBaltimore
12
J. Quintana SP CHC Jose Quintana SP CHC
@ PHIPhiladelphia @ PITPittsburgh
13
B. McKay SP TB Brendan McKay SP TB
@ SDSan Diego vs DETDetroit
14
A. Wood SP CIN Alex Wood SP CIN
@ WASWashington vs STLSt. Louis
15 @ WASWashington vs STLSt. Louis
16 vs TBTampa Bay @ PHIPhiladelphia
Better left for points leagues
17
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
vs HOUHouston @ LAAL.A. Angels
18
J. Vargas SP PHI Jason Vargas SP PHI
vs CHCChi. Cubs vs SDSan Diego
19
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
vs BOSBoston @ NYYN.Y. Yankees
20
B. Anderson SP OAK Brett Anderson SP OAK
@ SFSan Francisco vs HOUHouston
No thanks
21
M. Perez SP MIN Martin Perez SP MIN
@ MILMilwaukee @ TEXTexas
22 @ NYYN.Y. Yankees @ BOSBoston
23 vs LADL.A. Dodgers @ COLColorado
24
I. Nova SP CHW Ivan Nova SP CHW
vs HOUHouston @ LAAL.A. Angels
25
M. Leake SP ARI Mike Leake SP ARI
@ COLColorado vs SFSan Francisco
26
Y. Kikuchi SP SEA Yusei Kikuchi SP SEA
@ DETDetroit @ TORToronto
27 @ LAAL.A. Angels vs CHCChi. Cubs
28
J. Means SP BAL John Means SP BAL
@ NYYN.Y. Yankees @ BOSBoston
29
A. Jurado SP TEX Ariel Jurado SP TEX
@ TORToronto vs MINMinnesota
30
J. Ross RP WAS Joe Ross RP WAS
vs CINCincinnati vs MILMilwaukee
31
D. Peters RP LAA Dillon Peters RP LAA
vs PITPittsburgh vs CHWChi. White Sox
32
D. VerHagen RP DET Drew VerHagen RP DET
vs SEASeattle @ TBTampa Bay
33
J. Suarez SP LAA Jose Suarez SP LAA
vs PITPittsburgh vs CHWChi. White Sox
34 vs OAKOakland @ ARIArizona
35
P. Lambert SP COL Peter Lambert SP COL
vs ARIArizona vs MIAMiami
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast

fantasy-baseball-today.jpg
08/09: Most Added, Week 21 Help (Fantasy Baseball Podcast)
All Podcasts
Our Latest Stories