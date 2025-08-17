Jakob Marsee CF MIA Miami • #87 • Age: 24 Matchups STL3, TOR3 Rostered 60% Few players in history have kicked off their career as impressively as Jakob Marsee has, demonstrating preternatural on-base and base-stealing skills as well as a little bit of pop. He might top this list even if the Marlins didn't have the fifth-best hitter matchups.

Matt Shaw 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #6 • Age: 23 Matchups MIL5, @LAA3 Rostered 60% While the actual matchups could be better for the Cubs, the fact that they're in line for eight games makes it pretty easy to recommend Matt Shaw, who's finally living up to his potential with eight home runs and four stolen bases to begin the second half. His average exit velocity and pull-are rate are significantly improved during that time.

Andrew Vaughn 1B MIL Milwaukee • #28 • Age: 27 Matchups @CHC5, SF3 Rostered 74% Andrew Vaughn shows no signs of slowing down, batting .338 (27 for 80) with seven home runs in his past 20 games, and may be verging on must-start status, frankly. Like the Cubs, the Brewers are facing some tough pitchers this week, but the eight-game schedule makes up for it.

Sal Frelick RF MIL Milwaukee • #10 • Age: 25 Matchups @CHC5, SF3 Rostered 74% Sal Frelick has maintained a batting average around .300 for basically the entire season and was an integral part of the Brewers' success during their historic winning streak (which just ended Sunday). Expect him to score oodles of runs batting atop their lineup during an eight-game scoring period.

Brenton Doyle CF COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 27 Matchups LAD4, @PIT3 Rostered 46% "Nature is healing" is the theme of the second half, with Brenton Doyle joining fellow underachievers Michael Harris and Bryan Reynolds in a marked turnaround. He's the one of the three who was dropped in a large number of CBS Sports leagues, allowing you to take advantage of the Rockies having the second-best hitter matchups this week.

Noelvi Marte 3B CIN Cincinnati • #16 • Age: 23 Matchups @LAA3, @ARI3 Rostered 74% Noelvi Marte comes out of the weekend hot, batting .441 (15 for 34) with two homers and five doubles in eight games, and his full-season numbers, despite the injury interruption, are pretty sweet, too. He's an easy choice with the Reds having the fourth-best hitter matchups this week.

Jordan Beck LF COL Colorado • #27 • Age: 24 Matchups LAD4, @PIT3 Rostered 60% Jordan Beck has become a fixture in this space whenever the Rockies have favorable matchups, which is certainly the case this week with four games at home (where he's batting .316 with an .864 OPS) and another three against the Pirates pitching staff.

Luke Keaschall 2B MIN Minnesota • #15 • Age: 23 Matchups ATH3, @CHW3 Rostered 69% Luke Keaschall has looked more human in Week 21 (Aug. 11-17) after seemingly being unable to make an out before then. There's still a lot to like here, including a tool set that resembles Jakob Marsee's, so you'll want to keep the faith with the Twins having the third-best hitter matchups this week.

Colson Montgomery SS CHW Chi. White Sox • #12 • Age: 23 Matchups @ATL3, MIN3 Rostered 62% While I do think Colson Montgomery's power is legitimate, I don't think his 44-homer pace is, and I wonder what else he has to offer once it inevitably slows. But we can push that worry to another week with a full slate of righties ahead for the White Sox. Montgomery, a left-handed hitter, has a .862 OPS against righties vs. .620 against lefties.