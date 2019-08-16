Fantasy Baseball Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Brad Keller, Elieser Hernandez as sleepers

Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable amount of ugly.

At least 35 pitchers are in line to make two starts in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 19-25), and you'll want nothing to do with more than half of them.

Among the more advisable options you might find on waivers, Brad Keller has emerged as a fairly reliable innings eater now that he's gotten the walks under control and has a matchup against the Orioles. Andrew Heaney has tough matchups this week but had an impressive showing in his second start off the IL Thursday. Elieser Hernandez has some vulnerability to the long ball but is also a pretty good bat-misser. His eligibility at relief pitcher might make him worth a roll of the dice, if only in points leagues.  

Two pitchers who probably aren't worth the trouble, Ivan Nova and Dillon Peters, would have been tough sells in spite of their good work of late. The fact they're facing some of the most prolific offenses in baseball more or less clinches it.

Must-starts, all formats
1
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
@ NYMN.Y. Mets vs KCKansas City
2
G. Cole SP HOU Gerrit Cole SP HOU
vs DETDetroit vs LAAL.A. Angels
3
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
vs TORToronto vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
4 @ PITPittsburgh @ CHCChi. Cubs
5
T. Bauer SP CIN Trevor Bauer SP CIN
vs SDSan Diego @ PITPittsburgh
6
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
@ OAKOakland @ LADL.A. Dodgers
7
K. Gibson SP MIN Kyle Gibson SP MIN
vs CHWChi. White Sox vs DETDetroit
8
D. Keuchel SP ATL Dallas Keuchel SP ATL
vs MIAMiami @ NYMN.Y. Mets
9
C. Hamels SP CHC Cole Hamels SP CHC
vs SFSan Francisco vs WASWashington
Sleepers and questionables
10
W. Miley SP HOU Wade Miley SP HOU
vs DETDetroit vs LAAL.A. Angels
11
B. Keller SP KC Brad Keller SP KC
@ BALBaltimore @ CLECleveland
12
B. McKay SP TB Brendan McKay SP TB
vs SEASeattle @ BALBaltimore
13
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
@ TBTampa Bay vs TORToronto
14
C. Archer SP PIT Chris Archer SP PIT
vs WASWashington vs CINCincinnati
Better left for points leagues
15
A. Heaney SP LAA Andrew Heaney SP LAA
@ TEXTexas @ HOUHouston
16
S. Matz SP NYM Steven Matz SP NYM
vs CLECleveland vs ATLAtlanta
17 @ ATLAtlanta vs PHIPhiladelphia
No thanks
18
D. Hudson SP STL Dakota Hudson SP STL
vs MILMilwaukee vs COLColorado
19
I. Nova SP CHW Ivan Nova SP CHW
@ MINMinnesota vs TEXTexas
20
D. Peters RP LAA Dillon Peters RP LAA
@ TEXTexas @ HOUHouston
21
J. Ross RP WAS Joe Ross RP WAS
@ PITPittsburgh @ CHCChi. Cubs
22 @ HOUHouston @ MINMinnesota
23
D. Bundy SP BAL Dylan Bundy SP BAL
vs KCKansas City vs TBTampa Bay
24
J. Beeks RP TB Jalen Beeks RP TB
vs SEASeattle @ BALBaltimore
25 vs WASWashington vs CINCincinnati
26
J. Means SP BAL John Means SP BAL
vs KCKansas City vs TBTampa Bay
27
E. Lauer SP SD Eric Lauer SP SD
@ CINCincinnati vs BOSBoston
28
G. Gonzalez SP MIL Gio Gonzalez SP MIL
@ STLSt. Louis vs ARIArizona
29
K. Allard SP TEX Kolby Allard SP TEX
vs LAAL.A. Angels @ CHWChi. White Sox
30
M. Wacha SP STL Michael Wacha SP STL
vs MILMilwaukee vs COLColorado
31
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@ ARIArizona @ STLSt. Louis
32
R. Detwiler SP CHW Ross Detwiler SP CHW
@ MINMinnesota vs TEXTexas
33
E. Jackson SP DET Edwin Jackson SP DET
@ HOUHouston @ MINMinnesota
34
T. Pannone RP TOR Thomas Pannone RP TOR
@ LADL.A. Dodgers @ SEASeattle
35
P. Payano SP TEX Pedro Payano SP TEX
vs LAAL.A. Angels @ CHWChi. White Sox

