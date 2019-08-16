Fantasy Baseball Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Brad Keller, Elieser Hernandez as sleepers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable amount of ugly.
At least 35 pitchers are in line to make two starts in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 19-25), and you'll want nothing to do with more than half of them.
Among the more advisable options you might find on waivers, Brad Keller has emerged as a fairly reliable innings eater now that he's gotten the walks under control and has a matchup against the Orioles. Andrew Heaney has tough matchups this week but had an impressive showing in his second start off the IL Thursday. Elieser Hernandez has some vulnerability to the long ball but is also a pretty good bat-misser. His eligibility at relief pitcher might make him worth a roll of the dice, if only in points leagues.
Two pitchers who probably aren't worth the trouble, Ivan Nova and Dillon Peters, would have been tough sells in spite of their good work of late. The fact they're facing some of the most prolific offenses in baseball more or less clinches it.
|1
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
|
@
NYMN.Y. Mets
|
vs
KCKansas City
|2
G. Cole SP HOU Gerrit Cole SP HOU
|
vs
DETDetroit
|
vs
LAAL.A. Angels
|3
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
|
vs
TORToronto
|
vs
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|4
S. Strasburg SP WAS Stephen Strasburg SP WAS
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|
@
CHCChi. Cubs
|5
T. Bauer SP CIN Trevor Bauer SP CIN
|
vs
SDSan Diego
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|6
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
|
@
OAKOakland
|
@
LADL.A. Dodgers
|7
K. Gibson SP MIN Kyle Gibson SP MIN
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|
vs
DETDetroit
|8
D. Keuchel SP ATL Dallas Keuchel SP ATL
|
vs
MIAMiami
|
@
NYMN.Y. Mets
|9
C. Hamels SP CHC Cole Hamels SP CHC
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|
vs
WASWashington
|10
W. Miley SP HOU Wade Miley SP HOU
|
vs
DETDetroit
|
vs
LAAL.A. Angels
|11
|12
|13
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
|
@
TBTampa Bay
|
vs
TORToronto
|14
C. Archer SP PIT Chris Archer SP PIT
|
vs
WASWashington
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|15
|16
|17
E. Hernandez SP MIA Elieser Hernandez SP MIA
|
@
ATLAtlanta
|
vs
PHIPhiladelphia
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
S. Turnbull SP DET Spencer Turnbull SP DET
|
@
HOUHouston
|
@
MINMinnesota
|23
D. Bundy SP BAL Dylan Bundy SP BAL
|
vs
KCKansas City
|
vs
TBTampa Bay
|24
|25
T. Williams SP PIT Trevor Williams SP PIT
|
vs
WASWashington
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|26
J. Means SP BAL John Means SP BAL
|
vs
KCKansas City
|
vs
TBTampa Bay
|27
E. Lauer SP SD Eric Lauer SP SD
|
@
CINCincinnati
|
vs
BOSBoston
|28
G. Gonzalez SP MIL Gio Gonzalez SP MIL
|
@
STLSt. Louis
|
vs
ARIArizona
|29
K. Allard SP TEX Kolby Allard SP TEX
|
vs
LAAL.A. Angels
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|30
|31
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
@
ARIArizona
|
@
STLSt. Louis
|32
R. Detwiler SP CHW Ross Detwiler SP CHW
|
@
MINMinnesota
|
vs
TEXTexas
|33
E. Jackson SP DET Edwin Jackson SP DET
|
@
HOUHouston
|
@
MINMinnesota
|34
T. Pannone RP TOR Thomas Pannone RP TOR
|
@
LADL.A. Dodgers
|
@
SEASeattle
|35
P. Payano SP TEX Pedro Payano SP TEX
|
vs
LAAL.A. Angels
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...