Fantasy Baseball Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Brad Keller, Elieser Hernandez as sleepers

At least 35 pitchers are in line to make two starts in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 19-25), and you'll want nothing to do with more than half of them.

Among the more advisable options you might find on waivers, Brad Keller has emerged as a fairly reliable innings eater now that he's gotten the walks under control and has a matchup against the Orioles. Andrew Heaney has tough matchups this week but had an impressive showing in his second start off the IL Thursday. Elieser Hernandez has some vulnerability to the long ball but is also a pretty good bat-misser. His eligibility at relief pitcher might make him worth a roll of the dice, if only in points leagues.

Two pitchers who probably aren't worth the trouble, Ivan Nova and Dillon Peters, would have been tough sells in spite of their good work of late. The fact they're facing some of the most prolific offenses in baseball more or less clinches it.