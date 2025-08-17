trevor-rogers.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 18-24), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Hunter Brown, Nick Pivetta, Matthew Boyd, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Woodruff, Seth Lugo, Kai-Wei Teng, and Austin Gomber.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
P. Skenes SP PIT Paul Skenes SP PIT
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
COL
Colorado
2
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
3
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
4
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
5
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
MIA
Miami
6
Y. Yamamoto SP LAD Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP LAD
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
SD
San Diego
7
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
BOS
Boston
8
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
9
R. Ray SP SF Robbie Ray SP SF
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
10
N. Pivetta SP SD Nick Pivetta SP SD
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
11
M. Boyd SP CHC Matthew Boyd SP CHC
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
12
M. Kelly SP TEX Merrill Kelly SP TEX
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
13
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
14
B. Woodruff SP MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
15
T. Rogers SP BAL Trevor Rogers SP BAL
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
HOU
Houston
Advisable in most cases
16
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
17
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
18
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
WAS
Washington
19
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
20
J. Lopez SP ATH Jacob Lopez SP ATH
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
SEA
Seattle
21
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
TEX
Texas
22
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
DET
Detroit
Better left for points leagues
23
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
24
J. Leiter SP TEX Jack Leiter SP TEX
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
25
C. Horton SP CHC Cade Horton SP CHC
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
26
S. Lugo SP KC Seth Lugo SP KC
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
DET
Detroit
27
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
ARI
Arizona
No thanks
28
S. Arrighetti SP HOU Spencer Arrighetti SP HOU
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
29
D. May SP BOS Dustin May SP BOS
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
30
N. Cortes SP SD Nestor Cortes SP SD
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
31
Y. Gomez RP CHW Yoendrys Gomez RP CHW
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
32
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
33
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
34
K. Teng SP SF Kai-Wei Teng SP SF
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
35
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
36
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
37
V. Mederos RP LAA Victor Mederos RP LAA
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs