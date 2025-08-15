Fantasy Baseball Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Matthew Boyd, Trevor Rogers
Find out which pitchers are in line for an extra start this week
Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 18-24), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Hunter Brown, Nick Pivetta, Matthew Boyd, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Woodruff, Seth Lugo, Kai-Wei Teng, and Bradley Blalock.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
@
|
@
Y. Yamamoto SP LAD Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP LAD
|
@
|
@
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
N. Pivetta SP SD Nick Pivetta SP SD
|
vs
|
vs
M. Boyd SP CHC Matthew Boyd SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
M. Kelly SP TEX Merrill Kelly SP TEX
|
@
|
vs
B. Woodruff SP MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
|
vs
|
vs
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
|
@
|
@
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
|
@
|
@
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
J. Leiter SP TEX Jack Leiter SP TEX
|
@
|
vs
C. Horton SP CHC Cade Horton SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
|
@
|
@
S. Arrighetti SP HOU Spencer Arrighetti SP HOU
|
@
|
@
D. May SP BOS Dustin May SP BOS
|
vs
|
@
N. Cortes SP SD Nestor Cortes SP SD
|
vs
|
vs
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
|
@
|
@
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
|
vs
|
@
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
|
vs
|
@
V. Mederos RP LAA Victor Mederos RP LAA
|
vs
|
vs
B. Blalock SP COL Bradley Blalock SP COL
|
vs
|
@