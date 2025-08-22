Jakob Marsee CF MIA Miami • #87 • Age: 24 Matchups ATL3, @NYM4 Rostered 74% Easy call. Jakob Marsee's production has slowed in recent days, causing his roster rate to stall short of 80 percent, but he's capable of impacting the game in so many ways that you can trust him to deliver with seven games against some of the lesser parts of the Braves and Mets rotations.

Matt Shaw 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #6 • Age: 23 Matchups @SF3, @COL3 Rostered 66% Matt Shaw has been piling up home runs in the second half, finally living up to his top prospect pedigree. We'll see how his improved exit velocities and pull-air tendencies play with the fifth-best hitter matchups, which include three games at Coors Field.

Trent Grisham CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #12 • Age: 28 Matchups WAS3, @CHW4 Rostered 57% Trent Grisham just homered twice Wednesday and has generally rediscovered his power stroke after a midseason lull. It's good timing with the Yankees having the best hitter matchups this week, featuring seven games against two of the least impressive pitching staffs in baseball.

Andrew Vaughn 1B MIL Milwaukee • #28 • Age: 27 Matchups ARI4, @TOR3 Rostered 79% Andrew Vaughn's pace has slowed a little bit, which might be leading to some streamer fatigue, but he's gone hitless just three times in all of August. The Brewers' matchups are good enough -- featuring pitchers like Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt, Nabil Crismatt, and Jose Berrios -- that a second surge seems likely.

Chandler Simpson CF TB Tampa Bay • #14 • Age: 24 Matchups @CLE3, @WAS3 Rostered 61% Let's start with the fact that the Rays' matchups are favorable -- a series against the Nationals pitching staff ensures that much -- and also point out the obvious that Chandler Simpson is dominating in two categories, batting average and stolen bases. You may be starting him in Rotisserie leagues already, but he's so prolific a base stealer that he's averaging about as many Head-to-Head points per game as Steven Kwan.

Ivan Herrera DH STL St. Louis • #48 • Age: 25 Matchups PIT4, @CIN3 Rostered 74% Ivan Herrera's bat has gone quiet since he returned from a hamstring injury in mid-July, but he's still impacting the ball well and maintaining a reasonable strikeout rate. There have been small signs of life lately, and the Cardinals will miss Paul Skenes in their four-game series against the Pirates this week.

Isaac Collins LF MIL Milwaukee • #6 • Age: 28 Matchups ARI4, @TOR3 Rostered 52% A paternity leave put Isaac Collins out of mind for a while, but the 28-year-old rookie is still one of the most overlooked players in Fantasy this year with his plus on-base skills, serviceable speed, and modest power production. The Brewers are also scheduled to face six righties, against whom Collins is slashing .296/.403/.430.

Lenyn Sosa 2B CHW Chi. White Sox • #50 • Age: 25 Matchups KC3, NYY4 Rostered 52% Lenyn Sosa's power has really picked up in August, and the Statcast data says he was due for this sort of breakthrough, putting him in the 86th percentile for xBA and the 80th percentile for xSLG. He's been especially good at home, batting .292 with a .780 OPS, and that's where the White Sox are scheduled to play all seven of their games this week.

Miguel Andujar DH CIN Cincinnati • #38 • Age: 30 Matchups @LAD3, STL3 Rostered 45% Miguel Andujar has forced his way into an everyday role with the Reds, batting near .400 with an OPS around 1.100 in his three weeks with his new club. He was hitting for a pretty good batting average with the Athletics, too, so in his current role, he seems trustworthy enough against hittable pitchers like Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy, and Andre Pallante.