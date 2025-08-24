Fantasy Baseball Week 23 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers feature Hurston Waldrep, Cam Schlittler
A couple of rising rookies happen to line up for two starts this week
Not that you'd sit just any pitcher, of course, but if you have an opening or two and could use a streamer off the waiver wire, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
Sleeper pitchers for Week 23 (Aug. 25-31)
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #31 • Age: 24
Cameron Schlittler is a little too fastball-reliant at this stage of his career, but it's a good one. Coming off the best start of his young career -- one in which he registered eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 one-hit innings -- he's a worthy play against two bottom-feeder clubs.
Jose Soriano SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 26
Jose Soriano's game log paints a much more promising picture than his overall stat line, with a trio of disastrous starts marring what would otherwise be regarded as a breakout season. Both of his opponents this week rank in the bottom 10 in runs scored, and his last turn against each was a gem.
ATL Atlanta • #64 • Age: 23
The Braves' unexpected second-half ace keeps getting better and better, upping his splitter use last time out to give him back-to-back starts with seven strikeouts and at least a dozen whiffs. He's no longer likely for two starts with Chris Sale returning mid-week, but his one at the Marlins should be good enough.
Bryce Miller SP
SEA Seattle • #50 • Age: 27
Bryce Miller's return from a lengthy elbow injury Tuesday was a mixed bag, seeing him pile up whiffs with improved velocity while also serving up bunches of hard contact en route to a mediocre final line. Still, it was encouraging enough to earn him the benefit of the doubt in a two-start week against a couple of bottom-10 offenses.
Kyle Bradish SP
BAL Baltimore • #38 • Age: 28
Kyle Bradish is expected back from Tommy John surgery Tuesday, which would line him up for two starts unless the Orioles decide to go six man that first time through. There's some risk, certainly, but for plenty of reward. Though his last rehab start wasn't the greatest, the previous one saw him strike out nine over five two-hit innings, and his stuff has looked good throughout.
ATH Athletics • #59 • Age: 32
Jeffrey Springs bounced back from a couple rough outings over the weekend, bringing him back to a 3.69 ERA in his past 21. No reason to kick him to the curb, then, particularly when he's scheduled to face a Rangers team with the fifth-worst OPS against left-handed pitchers.
MIA Miami • #22 • Age: 29
Sandy Alcantara is coming off his best start of the season, a true gem of an outing in which he struck out nine over seven innings while flashing improved velocity. Four of his past six starts have been rather excellent, though, which makes the downside risk easier to swallow in a two-start week.
Dustin May SP
BOS Boston • #85 • Age: 27
The Red Sox seem to have a plan for Dustin May, having him throw his cutter more than he did with the Dodgers. The result has been back-to-back quality starts, and now he lines up for a turn against the worst offense in baseball.
DET Detroit • #50 • Age: 41
Charlie Morton has had one major misstep with the Tigers, which is why his ERA is just 3.63 in those four turns. Other than that, though, he's been money, and while the Athletics lineup can be dangerous, it can also be strikeout-prone.
Dean Kremer SP
BAL Baltimore • #64 • Age: 29
The Giants have become one of the most favorable matchups for hitters, and while Dean Kremer was knocked around last time, his previous two outings, in which he upped the use of his splitter, were both seven-plus-inning gems.