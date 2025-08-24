Cameron Schlittler SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #31 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. WAS, at CHW Rostered 52% Cameron Schlittler is a little too fastball-reliant at this stage of his career, but it's a good one. Coming off the best start of his young career -- one in which he registered eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 one-hit innings -- he's a worthy play against two bottom-feeder clubs.

Jose Soriano SP LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 26 Matchup at TEX, at HOU Rostered 72% Jose Soriano's game log paints a much more promising picture than his overall stat line, with a trio of disastrous starts marring what would otherwise be regarded as a breakout season. Both of his opponents this week rank in the bottom 10 in runs scored, and his last turn against each was a gem.

Hurston Waldrep SP ATL Atlanta • #64 • Age: 23 Matchups at MIA Rostered 75% The Braves' unexpected second-half ace keeps getting better and better, upping his splitter use last time out to give him back-to-back starts with seven strikeouts and at least a dozen whiffs. He's no longer likely for two starts with Chris Sale returning mid-week, but his one at the Marlins should be good enough.

Bryce Miller SP SEA Seattle • #50 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. SD, at CLE Rostered 76% Bryce Miller's return from a lengthy elbow injury Tuesday was a mixed bag, seeing him pile up whiffs with improved velocity while also serving up bunches of hard contact en route to a mediocre final line. Still, it was encouraging enough to earn him the benefit of the doubt in a two-start week against a couple of bottom-10 offenses.

Kyle Bradish SP BAL Baltimore • #38 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. BOS, at SF Rostered 52% Kyle Bradish is expected back from Tommy John surgery Tuesday, which would line him up for two starts unless the Orioles decide to go six man that first time through. There's some risk, certainly, but for plenty of reward. Though his last rehab start wasn't the greatest, the previous one saw him strike out nine over five two-hit innings, and his stuff has looked good throughout.

Jeffrey Springs SP ATH Athletics • #59 • Age: 32 Matchup vs. TEX Rostered 73% Jeffrey Springs bounced back from a couple rough outings over the weekend, bringing him back to a 3.69 ERA in his past 21. No reason to kick him to the curb, then, particularly when he's scheduled to face a Rangers team with the fifth-worst OPS against left-handed pitchers.

Sandy Alcantara SP MIA Miami • #22 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. ATL, at NYM Rostered 58% Sandy Alcantara is coming off his best start of the season, a true gem of an outing in which he struck out nine over seven innings while flashing improved velocity. Four of his past six starts have been rather excellent, though, which makes the downside risk easier to swallow in a two-start week.

Dustin May SP BOS Boston • #85 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. PIT Rostered 64% The Red Sox seem to have a plan for Dustin May, having him throw his cutter more than he did with the Dodgers. The result has been back-to-back quality starts, and now he lines up for a turn against the worst offense in baseball.

Charlie Morton SP DET Detroit • #50 • Age: 41 Matchup at ATH Rostered 40% Charlie Morton has had one major misstep with the Tigers, which is why his ERA is just 3.63 in those four turns. Other than that, though, he's been money, and while the Athletics lineup can be dangerous, it can also be strikeout-prone.