Fantasy Baseball Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Lucas Giolito, Sandy Alcantara
Find out which pitchers are in line for an extra start this week
Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 23 (Aug. 25-31), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Jesus Luzardo, Lucas Giolito, Quinn Priester, Kyle Bradish, Luis Gil, Sandy Alcantara, Sean Manaea, Johan Oviedo, Andre Pallante, Brandon Pfaadt and Martin Perez.
All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
|1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
|
@
|
@
|2
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|3
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
|
vs
|
vs
|4
J. deGrom SP TEX Jacob deGrom SP TEX
|
vs
|
@
|5
|6
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
|
@
|
vs
|7
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|8
M. Boyd SP CHC Matthew Boyd SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|9
B. Woodruff SP MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|10
L. Giolito SP BOS Lucas Giolito SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|11
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|12
C. Schlittler SP NYY Cameron Schlittler SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|13
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
|
@
|
@
|14
|15
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|16
L. Gil SP NYY Luis Gil SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|17
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|18
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
|
@
|
@
|19
N. Cameron SP KC Noah Cameron SP KC
|
@
|
vs
|20
S. Manaea SP NYM Sean Manaea SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|21
|22
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|23
J. Verlander SP SF Justin Verlander SP SF
|
vs
|
vs
|24
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|25
|26
|27
S. Smith SP CHW Shane Smith SP CHW
|
vs
|
vs
|28
|29
|30
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|31
M. McGreevy SP STL Michael McGreevy SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|32
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|33
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|34
M. Perez SP CHW Martin Perez SP CHW
|
vs
|
vs
|35
T. Sugano SP BAL Tomoyuki Sugano SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|36
|37
|38