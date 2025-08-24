sandy-alcantara.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 23 (Aug. 25-31), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Jesus Luzardo, Lucas Giolito, Quinn Priester, Kyle Bradish, Luis Gil, Sandy Alcantara, Sean Manaea, Johan Oviedo, Andre Pallante, Brandon Pfaadt and Martin Perez.

All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
@
ATH
Athletics
 		@
KC
Kansas City
2
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
3
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
4
J. deGrom SP TEX Jacob deGrom SP TEX
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
ATH
Athletics
5
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
SD
San Diego
6
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
7
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
8
M. Boyd SP CHC Matthew Boyd SP CHC
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
COL
Colorado
9
B. Woodruff SP MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
TOR
Toronto
Advisable in most cases
10
L. Giolito SP BOS Lucas Giolito SP BOS
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
11
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
12
C. Schlittler SP NYY Cameron Schlittler SP NYY
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
13
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
HOU
Houston
14
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
15
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
SF
San Francisco
16
L. Gil SP NYY Luis Gil SP NYY
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
Better left for points leagues
17
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
18
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
19
N. Cameron SP KC Noah Cameron SP KC
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
DET
Detroit
20
S. Manaea SP NYM Sean Manaea SP NYM
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIA
Miami
No thanks
21
S. Baz SP TB Shane Baz SP TB
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
WAS
Washington
22
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
TOR
Toronto
23
J. Verlander SP SF Justin Verlander SP SF
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
24
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIA
Miami
25
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
26
J. Sears SP SD JP Sears SP SD
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
27
S. Smith SP CHW Shane Smith SP CHW
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
28
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
BOS
Boston
29
J. Oviedo SP PIT Johan Oviedo SP PIT
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
BOS
Boston
30
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
31
M. McGreevy SP STL Michael McGreevy SP STL
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
32
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
33
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
34
M. Perez SP CHW Martin Perez SP CHW
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
35
T. Sugano SP BAL Tomoyuki Sugano SP BAL
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
SF
San Francisco
36
J. Ginn SP ATH J.T. Ginn SP ATH
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
TEX
Texas
37
B. Lord RP WAS Brad Lord RP WAS
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
38
T. Gordon SP COL Tanner Gordon SP COL
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs