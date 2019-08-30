Fantasy Baseball Week 24 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters feature Mark Canha, Jake Cave

The two hitters I've been begging Fantasy owners to add for the past several weeks are fittingly the top two hitters here.

Which means it may be your last chance to make the move.

This column is obviously one with a short-term focus — the focus this time being Week 24 (Sept. 2-8) — but Mark Canha and J.D. Davis both have longstanding appeal, as they should have already demonstrated by now. You may end up starting them not just this week but the rest of the season.

Maybe you have a good excuse, like being in one of the few leagues where they've already been picked up. Fair enough. There are other hitters to choose from if your focus is on the here and now. Here are my favorites rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Top sleeper hitters for Week 23 (Aug. 26-Sept. 1) Mark Canha CF OAK Oakland • #20 • Age: 30 Week Rankings H2H (OF) 75th Roto (OF) 75th OWNED 50% Dude has been unconscious since becoming an everyday player for the Athletics right around the All-Star break, batting .321 (51 for 159) with 11 homers and an OPS near 1.000 in 42 games. And while he has to slow down eventually, it's probably not going to happen in a week he's facing Patrick Sandoval, Jose Suarez, Dillon Peters, Spencer Turnbull, Jordan Zimmermann and Daniel Norris. J.D. Davis LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 26 Week Rankings H2H (OF) 65th Roto (OF) 65th OWNED 61% J.D. Davis doesn't have the most impressive matchups, really. He's just criminally underowned, and I'm committed to using every instrument at my disposal to right that wrong. He enters the weekend riding a three-game homer streak, and his .303 batting average and .885 OPS are completely supported by his peripherals. Nick Solak DH TEX Texas • #15 • Age: 24 Week Rankings H2H (DH) NR Roto (DH) NR OWNED 15% Though the Rangers keep flirting with the idea of dumping Rougned Odor from their lineup, their lack of follow-through hasn't prevented Nick Solak from playing, even if it's mostly at DH. He's a discipline hitter with the requisite power who has been piling up the multi-hit games so far, and thanks in large part to a four-game series against the Orioles, the Rangers have some of the most favorable matchups of any team this week. C.J. Cron 1B MIN Minnesota • Age: 29 Week Rankings H2H (1B) 34th Roto (1B) 34th OWNED 50% C.J. Cron is one of the quieter contributors in the Twins lineup, and an injury-plagued July kind of took him out of the mixed-league discussion. He has gotten plenty of playing time in August, though, and is going against some particularly squishy pitchers in seven games this week — guys like Jordan Zimmermann, Rick Porcello, Nathan Eovaldi and Adam Plutko. Jason Kipnis 2B CLE Cleveland • #22 • Age: 32 Week Rankings H2H (2B) 29th Roto (2B) 29th OWNED 39% Fantasy players have made it abundantly clear they're not interested in the resurgent 32-year-old, who has performed like a high-end second baseman since about the middle of June. And with a two-homer game as recently as Wednesday, he's clearly not slowing down. Again, it's less a case of favorable matchups than a guy being more trustworthy than his ownership percentage would suggest, but it helps that Jason Kipnis is facing six righties this week. Jake Cave RF MIN Minnesota • #60 • Age: 26 Week Rankings H2H (OF) NR Roto (OF) NR OWNED 4% Jake Cave probably solidified his lineup spot for now with a two-homer game Thursday. His BABIP is bloated and his strikeout rate way too high, but the same was true in more than 300 plate appearances last year. In both instances, his expected numbers (xBA, xwOBA and the like) back up his actual numbers, so he's not a bad bet to take advantage of some favorable matchups against mostly righties this week. Abraham Toro-Hernandez 3B HOU Houston • #13 • Age: 22 Week Rankings H2H (3B) NR Roto (3B) NR OWNED 8% It's been a solid week of starts for Abraham Toro with Carlos Correa on the shelf, and the 22-year-old finally did something to justify it Thursday, hitting his first career home run while also walking three times. He actually has more walks (5) than strikeouts (3) so far, so there are definite reasons for optimism heading into a week in which the Astros are facing the Brewers and Mariners rotations. Luis Arraez 2B MIN Minnesota • #2 • Age: 22 Week Rankings H2H (2B) 32nd Roto (2B) 32nd OWNED 55% Luis Arraez's playing time is a little dicey, which is especially concerning given that his lack of power already limits his potential impact from week to week, but he has a swing geared for batting average and is making good on it with a .336 mark. He should benefit from those same matchups Cron and Cave have, especially since it's mostly right-handed pitchers. He's batting about .350 against righties. Jon Berti SS MIA Miami • #55 • Age: 29 H2H (SS) NR Roto (SS) NR OWNED 21% As under-the-radar hitters go, there may be none more overlooked than Jon Berti, a 29-year-old rookie whose numbers are more solid than spectacular. But they've made him the No. 11 shortstop (just behind Bo Bichette) in Head-to-Head points leagues since he entered the Marlins lineup Aug. 1. Six games against Pirates and Royals pitchers makes for a good time to use him. Freddy Galvis 2B CIN Cincinnati • #3 • Age: 29 Week Rankings H2H (2B) NR Roto (2B) NR OWNED 46% Second straight week here for Freddy Galvis, who has found a foothold as the Reds second baseman, having homered four times in half a month's time with his new club. He's limited in what he can do offensively and isn't someone you'd want in your lineup long-term, but the Reds have some of the most favorable matchups of any club this week: a seven-game slate that features pitchers like Drew Smyly, Vince Velasquez, Jason Vargas and Mike Leake.

Best hitter matchups for Week 24

1. Rays BAL3, TOR4

2. Tigers MIN1, @KC3, @OAK3

3. Rangers @NYY3, @BAL4

4. Reds PHI4, ARI3

5. Cardinals SF4, @PIT3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 24

1. Brewers HOU2, CHC4

2. Mariners @CHC2, @HOU4

3. Braves TOR2, WAS4

4. Red Sox MIN3, NYY3

5. Nationals NYM3, @ATL4